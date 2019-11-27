CyberArk: Positioning For More Growth

This will continue to propel the stock in the near term as it will help expand CyberArk's total addressable market.

The company is expanding its dominance in the PAM space with its recent acquisitions and product innovation via its bundling strategy which is driving average order value.

CyberArk (CYBR) will continue to enjoy strong growth driven by its leadership position in the expanding PAM (privileged access management) market. The company is positioning for more growth. This will expand CyberArk's total addressable market to drive multiples expansion. As a result, I will maintain a bullish rating with a price target of $124.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

The PAM market exceeded $1.1 billion in 2017, representing a growth of 16.9% over 2016. The market is expected to continue to grow at a rapid pace, with a CAGR of almost 19% for the period of 2016 to 2022. CyberArk is a market leader in the PAM space. CyberArk is enjoying double-digit revenue growth in the PAM niche. As a market leader, I expect CyberArk to continue to capitalize on its leadership in this space, which has been driven by rapid digital transformation activities across enterprises. As a result, I remain bullish on the demand for CyberArk's offerings in the near term.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bullish)

CyberArk delivered strong results last quarter. Revenue grew 28%, driven by strong licensing (+25% y/y) and maintenance (+30% y/y) business growth. The company continues to ride the wave of the digital transformation narrative as more enterprises transition to the cloud. The recent acquisition of the International Common Criteria NIAP certification improved its positioning in the Fed vertical, which improved significantly the last quarter. All regions came in strong, with EMEA performing good. CyberArk’s SaaS solutions continue to drive strong revenue growth. New acquisitions are driving add ons. The total deal size is expanding as more customers are buying other products such as application access manager, endpoint privilege manager, and Alero. As a result, management is guiding for a 25% revenue growth in FY'2019.

Gross margins declined slightly, driven by a decline in service gross margins due to investments in cloud infrastructure. Operating margins improved due to the growing average deal size.

Operating cash flow was driven by net income and stock-based compensation. This offset softer revenue collection as deferred revenue increased due to larger deal sizes.

The company is about to raise $500 million in a convertible debt offering. Given its cash position of $555 with no debt, there is a high likelihood that the company is about to make an acquisition. If the company makes an acquisition that is accretive to revenue, this will keep the growth story alive. Given that investors are currently oversubscribed to fast-growth tech stocks, there is a high chance that CyberArk will enjoy multiples expansion in the near term if the company posts growth results above the Street's expectations. As a result, I am bullish on CyberArk's business and financials.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

CyberArk appears overvalued compared to its sector median. However, it is projected to grow at 3x the sector median. Analysts have an average price target of $143 and a revenue growth estimate of 18% in 2021.

I expect margins to improve gradually over the years as CyberArk scales in the privileged access space.

I expect more modest revenue growth of 20% in 2020 due to the small size of the PAM market, which CyberArk already dominates. The revenue growth will be driven by CyberArk’s growth in the expanding PAM market coupled with growth in add ons and expanding verticals and regions.

FCF growth will be driven by improving margins and better revenue collection, driving changes in working capital. I expect capex to be modest as CyberArk scales its cloud business.

My DCF assumption expects FCF % of revenue to remain around the 38% mark into 2024. I'm discounting this cashflow with a lofty WACC of 12%, given the oversubscription of SaaS stocks. Using a growth till perpetuity of 2%, this gives an enterprise value of $4.3 billion. Adding a net cash position of $555 million, this gives a market cap of $4.8 billion. Using shares outstanding of 39 million, we get a share price of $124. This is equivalent to a P/S (FWD) of 9x, which won't be attractive to value investors. However, when you consider the future growth projections will dilute multiples, CyberArk is worth giving a try. Though, it will be easier to make the case if CyberArk keeps diversifying to reduce sector risk.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Gartner

CyberArk is highly positioned in the PAM space, according to Gartner. Aside from BeyondTrust, most competitors are smaller. Here is management's commentary on the competitive landscape according to the last earnings call:

I would say, Saket, that there is no major changes in the competitive environment that we saw in the third quarter. We still see the competition from the Francisco Private Equity rollup and so they are out there. They’ve been kind of self-disrupted with the rollup. But I wouldn’t say that they are gaining any resurgence, but deals are competitive and they show up in deals.

Analyst, Joshua Tilton of Bereberg, highlighted new observations of IGAs like Sailpoint (SAIL) bundling privileged access into their IGA functionalities. Besides this observation, management isn't worried about competitors encroaching its go-to-market value proposition in privileged account management.

Conclusion (Rating: Bullish, PT: $124)

I have a BUY rating with a price target of $124. This is driven by CyberArk's leadership position in the PAM market, its improving operating margins, and growing average order value will continue to drive margins and cash flow. Valuation appears expensive to value investors; however, for growth hunters who have the risk appetite to bet on multiples compression driven by strong revenue growth, CyberArk is a BUY.

