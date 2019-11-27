No Recession Before 2021

Even the couple of weak points are still within the decade-long averages.

People think in terms of stories, not facts and figures, and the stories don't even have to be true. In fact, false stories are often more widely believed and more persistent than true stories. The dominant story during the last 14 months has been one of imminent recession and stock market collapse. The last time we publicly addressed this false narrative was two months ago (here). In this piece, we revisit the facts and assess whether the recession narrative is worth considering.

Labor Data

Since 1990, recessions have been preceded by a drop in the labor participation rate. The participation rate continues to rise (chart below).

The nonfarm payrolls continue to print within the range that has been in place since 2010 (chart below).

Initial unemployment claims have flat-lined at historical lows, but they have not started to rise like they always do at least one-year ahead of recessions (chart below).

Since 1975, the unemployment rate (U3) has crossed under the natural rate of unemployment at approximately the 2/3 mark of the expansionary cycle. During the current expansion, the rates crossed in Q1 of 2017 or 8 years into the cycle. That means this cycle should be about 12 years in length, and the next recession should develop sometime in 2021 (chart below).

When we compare the initial jobless claims with the Coincident Economic Activity Index, we see that there is an inverse relationship between the two, where the initial claims increase while the economic activity decreases ahead of recessions. At this time, the indicators are parallel, not converging. This behavior is not indicative of an approaching recession (chart below).

Business Conditions

ADS Business Conditions Index

The Aruoba-Diebold-Scotti business conditions index is designed to track real business conditions at high frequency. The average value of the ADS index is zero. Progressively bigger positive values indicate progressively better-than-average conditions. The index has dropped to below average but remains within the decade-long range (and is starting to rise). This is within normal volatility, but it does warrant keeping an eye on (chart below).

Industrial Production

Industrial production has dropped down to the bottom of its 10-year range. Here again, this is within normal volatility for this indicator, but it is worth watching closely (chart below).

On a brighter note, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing index for current general activity rose by 4.8 points last month. This supports the idea that the drop in industrial production is within normal range and will push back up soon (chart below).

Long term, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing index is in the middle of its long-term range and rising (chart below).

Industrial production tends to be volatile, so as long as it does not drop below its normal range, it is not waving any recession flags.

Bank Credit

The health of commercial credit always deteriorates ahead of recessions. Delinquency rates on commercial loans are going down and are close to historic lows (chart below).

The percentage of banks tightening standards on commercial and industrial loans rises to at least 20% ahead of recessions. Only 5% of banks are currently tightening standards (chart below).

The household debt service-to-disposable income ratio is at all-time lows, and although the delinquency rate on consumer loans has risen from 2.0% in 2015 to 2.32% today, it is still lower than at any other time since record keeping began in 1986. All the hand wringing about America being overly indebted is simply not supported by the facts. Recessions don't start with such healthy consumer credit in place (chart below).

Housing

The NAHB Housing Market Index dropped slightly, but that was the first time in six months (chart below).

The ten-year view shows that the housing index remains close to all-time highs (chart below).

Sales of previously owned houses in the US rose 1.9 percent from the previous month to 5.46 million units in October 2019, which is close to the top of the 5-year range (chart below).

Building permits in the United States rose 5 percent to new all-time highs (chart below).

Below is the ten-year record of building permits (chart below).

US housing starts rose 3.8 percent from a month earlier (chart below).

The ten-year view of housing starts shows that they are close to the decade-long high (chart below).

Housing starts always drop ahead of recessions. They are rising at the moment (chart below).

The Consumer

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US at 96.8 is the highest reading in four months (chart below).

Consumer sentiment is close to the average (97) since the start of 2017 (chart below).

The Johnson Redbook Index measures the growth in the U.S. retail sales. At +4.1%, it matches the low from Oct. 13. (chart below).

However, the Redbook Index is still above the long-term average for the current expansion (chart below).

The economy is held together by many screws, and not all the screws are tight at the same time, but we think there are enough tight ones to prevent a recession. If it seems reasonable to expect the economy to continue its expansionary ways, then going long the stock market is the logical investment strategy. The simplest way to do this is to buy broad market ETFs such as SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM. And for those with a stomach for leverage, they can buy SPXL, TQQQ, or options on the ETFs themselves.

