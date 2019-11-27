Lloyds Banking Group: High-Dividend Yield Makes It Quite Attractive To Income Investors

Its recent earnings have been weak due to extraordinary PPI charges, not impacting the sustainability of its long-term profitability.

Lloyds is one of the European banks with a safer business profile, even considering the potential economic downside from Brexit.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) has delivered relatively weak results in 2019, but this is explained by one-off PPI charges that aren't expected to be an issue going forward. Its underlying performance remains strong and the dividend sustainability remains good, thus Lloyds' investment case mainly relates to its income appeal through dividends and share buybacks in the near future.

Company Description

Lloyds is the largest retail bank in the U.K., serving around 26 million individual and corporate customers. Its business activities include retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, operating through a multi-band and multi-channel structure.

Lloyds is currently one of the largest banks in Europe, with a market capitalization of about $54 billion. Its primary listing is in London, but its shares also trade on the New York Stock Exchange through its ADR program, where they have good liquidity, so U.S. investors can have exposure to this bank buying its ADR.

Following its business restructuring after the global financial crisis and the U.K.'s government bailout, Lloyds is nowadays a domestic bank focused on retail and commercial banking activities generating some 95% of its revenues in the U.K. Therefore, its closest competitors are other large U.K. banks, such as HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), Barclays (BCS), and Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF).

Lloyds has a very strong position in the U.K. banking sector, enjoying an average market share of about 19% for the main products. Its large retail network in the country and its leading position in the sector give it a competitive advantage, being one of the U.K. banks with lower funding costs due to a large deposit base. It also enjoys many cross-selling opportunities for its existing customers, due to its business profile as a one-stop shop for the customer's financial needs.

Source: Lloyds

Indeed, beyond its 'core' retail and commercial banking activities, Lloyds is also pushing for growth in other segments, namely in wealth management and insurance. The bank has recently made a strategic partnership with Schroders (OTC:SHNWY) to create a market leading wealth service, to grow its financial planning and retirement business and reach a top three U.K. financial planning business within five years.

This gives it an interesting business profile, given that Lloyds has a stable and profitable operation in retail banking and interesting growth prospects in other financial products and services, like financial planning, which should enjoy good demand in the future as the U.K. population gets older and there is increasing demand for financial advice during the retirement phase.

Strategy

Following the global financial crisis, Lloyds embarked on a significant business restructuring, simplifying the bank, de-risking its balance sheet and moving its core business towards domestic retail and commercial banking. This restructuring phase was quite long, but Lloyds was successful in its overhaul and more recently it has been able to focus its efforts on the development and modernization of its business proposition.

Like most banks, Lloyds is investing considerably in technology and digitalization in order to gain further operational efficiencies and adapt its operations to give the best customer experience and service. Its most recent strategic plan was presented in the beginning of 2018 and is heavily focused in the transformation of the bank into the digital world.

To do this, Lloyds plans to invest more than £3 billion ($3.88 billion) during 2018-20 in strategic initiatives, a significant increase from the previous plan. This clearly shows the bank's commitment to be at the forefront of the technological development in the banking industry.

Regarding the main financial targets, Lloyds aims to reduce its cost base to less than £8 billion ($10.4 billion) in 2020 and reach a low 40s efficiency ratio by 2020, while in 2017 the bank's cost base was near £8.2 billion ($10.6 billion) and the efficiency ratio was about 47%.

It also targets a return on tangible equity (RoTE) ratio, a key measure of profitability within the banking sector, of between 14-15% and strong capital generation of around 170-200 basis points (bps) per year before dividends.

This profitability should be achieved while maintaining a strong capitalization, given that Lloyds targets a CET1 capital ratio of 13% plus a management buffer of 100 bps, a level that is higher than the European banking sector average. Lloyds' strong capital generation should allow it to distribute a growing dividend and return capital to shareholders if its capital ratio goes well above its target.

Financial Overview & Dividends

Regarding its financial performance, after several years of business restructuring and poor returns, Lloyds has improved a lot its financial performance in the past four years. Lloyds has been able to report higher profits every year since 2015 and has achieved a profitability level above its cost of equity in 2018, which means that it is now adding value to shareholders, something that Lloyds wasn't able to do since 2009.

Source: Lloyds

In 2018, Lloyds has maintained a positive operating momentum supported by a resilient economic activity in the U.K. despite the slowdown risks due to the ongoing Brexit process, supporting its top-line growth and maintaining good asset quality levels.

Lloyds' revenues increased by 2% year-on-year (yoy), supported by a changing loan mix and a little margin increase given that the bank's net interest margin (NIM) was 2.93%, compared to 2.86% in the previous year.

Source: Lloyds

However, despite higher revenues, the bank's operational leverage did not improve because its costs also increased by 3%, resulting in flat jaws during the year (revenue growth minus cost growth). Its efficiency ratio was 49.3% (including remediation costs), significantly above its medium-term target of low 40s by 2020.

On a more positive note, credit quality remained quite strong with its cost of risk ratio flat at 28 bps, which means that credit costs did not impact meaningfully its earnings. A boost to the bank's bottom-line was lower Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) claims (-55% yoy), which led to a net profit of £4.4 billion ($5.7 billion) representing an increase of 24% yoy. Its earnings per share amounted to £0.55 ($0.71) and its RoTE was 11.7%.

During the first nine months of 2019 (9M 2019), Lloyds has maintained an overall positive operating momentum, but its reported profit was impacted by further PPI costs which led to a steep decline in net income. The bank's net interest income declined by 3% yoy due to a negative impact on the asset spread and mix, while its NIM was quite stable at 2.89%.

Regarding costs, Lloyds has reduced operating costs by 3% yoy and the bank now expects operating costs to be below £7.9 billion ($10.2 billion) for the full year, while previously it has guided for less than £8 billion.

Asset quality remains quite good, even though its gross asset quality ratio has deteriorated a little bit in the past couple of months, but not impacting materially the bank's financial figures. For the full year, Lloyds is expecting a net AQR ratio of less than 30 bps, a historically low level for the bank showing that credits non-performing remain at very low levels.

Source: Lloyds

This combination of lower revenues that were not offset by cost reductions and slightly higher credit costs, led to an underlying profit of £6.02 billion ($7.8 billion) in the first nine months of 2019, a decline of 5% compared to the same period of 2018.

Impacting more negatively the bank's earnings were rising PPI charges, amounting to £2.45 billion ($3.2 billion) in the period and close to the top of its range for this issue. This vastly explains why Lloyds had weak reported earnings so far in 2019, but PPI charges should have ended (the deadline for PPI claims ended in August), and the difference between the bank's underlying and reported earnings in the next few quarters should be much lower.

Indeed, during 9M 2019, Lloyds' reported profit was only close to £2 billion ($2.6 billion) or roughly a third of its underlying profit. This explains why underlying RoTE was a healthy 15.7%, while reported RoTE was only 6.8%.

Despite this hit from PPI charges, Lloyds continues to generate significant capital organically and now expects some 75 bps of capital build in 2019 after PPI, while in a normal year it continues to expect capital generation of 175-200 bps. As of 30 September 2019, Lloyds' capital ratio was 13.5%, which is a good level and right on its target of a capital ratio of 12.5% plus a management buffer of 1%.

Note that this target was recently lowered by 50 bps, which means that Lloyds has now some more room to distribute capital to shareholders.

Indeed, Lloyds' growth prospects are solidly supported by its retail-oriented business model, which enables it to grow its loan book and be little exposed to capital market volatility that can affect banks with more exposure to investment banking. Brexit can be a risk for this outlook, but an exit of the U.K. from the European Union without a deal seems to be unlikely and the economic impact from an orderly Brexit is likely to be manageable.

Therefore, Lloyds should continue to be able to return most of its annual capital generation to shareholders, as the bank is well capitalized and doesn't need to retain earnings. This means that Lloyds is expected to continue to deliver a growing dividend and perform share buybacks in the next few years, even though it was cancelled this year due to higher PPI charges than initially expected.

Lloyds has delivered a growing dividend since it restarted to pay dividends in 2015, which has increased at double-digits on average over the past three years. Its last dividend was £0.0321 ($0.04) per share related to 2018 earnings, representing an increase of 5.2% from the previous year. At its current share price, Lloyds offers a dividend yield of about 5.5%, which seems to be sustainable over the long term.

Source: https://www.tikr.com/

Contrary to many European companies that only pay one annual dividend, Lloyds pays two dividends per year, increasing a little bit the income appeal for U.S. investors that are used to quarterly dividends. Furthermore, according to analysts' estimates, Lloyds should continue to increase its dividend at about 5.5% on average over the next three years, to £0.0377 per share by 2021, which means that on top of a high-dividend yield the bank also offers some dividend growth in the near future.

Conclusion

Lloyds is one of the 'quality' banks in Europe, due to its retail-oriented business profile that should lead to stable financial figures in the medium to long term, a good capitalization and very good capital return prospects.

Reflecting these superior fundamentals within the European banking sector, Lloyds is currently trading at 0.98x book value at a premium to the sector. It is also trading at a higher multiple than its U.K. peers, also reflecting its superior business quality and lower legacy issues.

Therefore, I don't see Lloyds' shares as undervalued and don't expect higher multiples in the short term making its investment case mainly based on its income appeal over the next few years. This is supported by its high-dividend yield that is sustainable in the long term, while some upside potential may come if the bank announces higher share buybacks than expected by the market during 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.