Tenaris Needs To Overcome Obstacles Before Long-Term Drivers Kick In

Tenaris Can Bounce Back in 2020

Tenaris S.A. (TS) is a Luxembourg based provider of steel pipe products to the upstream energy companies across the world. The project deferrals in the offshore energy markets and the weakness in the U.S. onshore activities are Tenaris’s concerns. The policy uncertainty in some of the Latin American countries can also hinder growth and reduce the margin in the short-term. While Tenaris remains a steady candidate for long-term growth, I think it may move sideways before the growth catalysts come into effect.

I expect revenues from the Middle East to grow through 2020 due to higher LNG export possibilities. Project activities in Mexico can push growth higher, while the Eastern Hemisphere can see increased activities in Q1 2020. Tenaris has negative net debt, which, along with strong free cash flow, is a big plus for a company of this size.

Strategies And Value Drivers

It is now well known to the investors how the upstream companies are reducing their E&P capex budget, given the pressure on the energy price. In the U.S., the higher-than-anticipated drop in operating led to a lower Pipe Logix price index during Q3. The reduction in the pipe price index affected the company’s performance in North and Latin America. In this environment, Tenaris is expanding its product and pipe tracking capabilities in several plants. It now focuses on serving the upstream majors and the large independent energy companies with the Rig Direct business model. During Q3, the company received approval for the tariff-free import of steel bar for the Bay City mill, which would keep the cost inflation under control.

In this context, let us try to see how the Rig Direct process can help lower costs. Rig Direct offers trustability and tracking ability to each product, which helped reduce inventory. As a result, the company can lower its working capital needs. The company estimates that the application of the process can minimize inventory to less than two months from the standard industry requirement of approximately six months of inventory. On a Rig Direct basis, TS provides the casing in multi-year projects, including the BlueDock connector and Wedge and Dopeless Premium connection technologies. With high integration with information technology, Rig Direct is one of the company’s most definite competitive advantages.

The other important value driver for the company in recent months has been the drop in prices of hot rolled coils and scrap. Lower hot rolled coils can reduce the cost of the welded products, including the welded pipes. So, the average decline in the scrap prices has benefited TS’s operating margin. While it is difficult to foresee the long-term trend, in the medium-term, the scrap-related costs will depend on geopolitical factors like sanctions against Turkey. In August 2018, US tariffs on Turkish steel imports increased from 25% to 50%.

Growth Through Partnerships and M&As

Through the integration of Saudi Steel Pipe in Saudi Arabia and the joint venture with Severstal in Russia, the company seeks to participate in the recovery in offshore and gas development. Dopeless technology is used in offshore operations. Although the current uncertainty and challenging market environment make it challenging to grow, the acquisition of IPSCO is expected to expand the U.S. domestic manufacturing capability, because the acquisition will allow a more flexible and cost-competitive solution. Plus, it will expand TS’s legacy customer base.

Steel Price Is Cooling Off

The decline in the steel and iron ore price is beneficial for TS. Tenaris uses steel scrap, DRI, hot briquetted iron, pig iron, and ferroalloys as input for seamless steel pipe products. From July until October, the U.S. iron and steel price index has decreased by 5.8%, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data. The fall is driven by the declining price of hot-rolled coils, which is triggered by the lower rig count. Steel prices may weaken in 2019, following higher global steel production and weaker demand from China. Because the rig count is expected to stay suppressed in 2H 2019, I do not think the steel price will rebound shortly. As a result, I do not expect the pricing for the services it offers to improve much, in general.

Market Dynamics And Geographic Growth

The company’s medium-to-long-term view of the oil and gas market is uncertain. Various geopolitical, economic, and industry indicators are showing mixed trends. The U.S.-China trade war can affect the U.S. growth rate in 2020. On top of that, the demand for crude oil may also fall below the expectation.

While the above factors can lead to a lower price, years of underinvestment in many international onshore and offshore E&P projects have started attracting higher investments. While discussing the energy activity potential in South America, TS’s management has turned pessimistic on the lack of clarity in policy measures in Argentina. Energy policy is an important factor given the significance of the Vaca Muerta shale. I think the company's Q4 2019 performance in Argentina may deteriorate in Q4. Mexico, on the other hand, can boost growth. The company expects a 20%-25% increase in the number of rigs in Q4. Also, the project mix is favorable in Mexico because of the presence of deepwater projects. The company’s recent participation includes the ENI’s Amoca project in Mexico and ExxonMobil Liza development in Guyana. Overall, there has been a gradual recovery in the onshore drilling in Latin America. In the Middle East, Tenaris has a five-year contract valued at $1.9 billion to supply OCTG (oil country tubular goods) products to ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company). The deal, which involves Rig Direct solutions, can effectively start in 2021.

In Central Africa and the North Sea, we see greenfield deepwater projects in Angola and Mozambique, while there has been some development in the shallow water activity in Nigeria. While the onshore drilling activity has been on a decline, I think we will see the benefits of increased offshore activity in 2020. In the Eastern Hemisphere, I believe the company’s performance will be stable in Q4, while some improvement is expected in Q1 2020.

Analyzing Financial Performance

In Q3 2019, Tenaris’s topline and bottom line deteriorated compared to Q2 2019. On a year-over-year basis, too, its performance weakened. From Q3 2018 to Q3 2019, its revenues decreased by 7%, while the net income more than halved. However, the entire revenue loss was concentrated in the Asia/Pacific-Oceania region, with ~22% quarter-over-quarter fall. The rest of the geographies either remained steady or improved. Sequentially, the Middle East/Africa and South America recorded 28% and 24.5% higher revenues, respectively. At the EBITDA level, the company’s margin squeezed due to a 3% lower selling price because North America witnessed softer demand and lower steel cost during Q3.

Q4 2019 and FY2020 Margin Outlook

A couple of adverse developments in recent months can affect the company’s performance. In Q4, the rig count is now expected to be less than what the company estimated earlier. Although the international rig count has not changed, the U.S. rig count has declined 3% further since Q3. In Argentina, many international oil companies may put their investment and their activity on hold. In other regions, the company expects its performance to improve, as I have discussed earlier in the article. Considering all the factors, the company expects Q4 operating margin to remain in line with Q3.

In 2020, the management expects a recovery in margins based on the higher backlog as upstream activity rebounds in offshore and the Eastern Hemisphere.

Dividend

TS pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share ($0.82 per ADS), which amounts to a 3.84% dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has remained quite steady (only 1% fall). United States Steel Corporation’s (X) forward dividend yield (1.56%) is lower compared to Tenaris’s.

Cash Flows And Net Debt

TS’s aggregate cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $1.26 billion in 9M 2019, which was a 240% improvement compared to a year ago. The increase was led primarily by substantial growth in the working capital. Capex was $269 million in 1H 2019, leading to a $994 million free cash flow during 9M 2019, which would be a quantum jump versus a year ago.

TS’s net debt was negative $664 million as of September 30 as a result of cash & cash equivalents balance exceeding total debt. The net debt in 9M 2019 was a 66% improvement compared to a year ago. When energy price nose-dives and earnings dip, servicing of debt becomes difficult. In this scenario, a company like Tenaris will be better equipped to survive a downturn compared to many of its OFS industry peers.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Tenaris is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.6x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is nearly unchanged. The current EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than the average between FY2015 and FY2018.

TS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple changes versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the multiple contraction for peer because the company’s EBITDA is expected to remain nearly unchanged compared to a rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its peers’ (VLOWY, TMST, and X) average of 8.8x. So, it is likely that the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 11 sell-side analysts rated TS a “buy” in November (includes “very bullish”), while seven of them rated it a “hold.” One of the sell-side analysts rated a “sell” (includes “very bearish’’). The consensus target price is $28.37, which at the current price, yields a negative 31% returns.

What’s The Take On TS?

The Rig Direct services and Dopeless technology is expected to provide a competitive advantage in the medium-term. The increase in the international energy market activity has also shifted the company’s locus. Revenues from the Middle East can grow through 2020 due to higher LNG export possibilities. To cater to the global markets, it acquired shares of a Saudi Arabia based pipe company and set up a JV in Russia for a welded pipe plant earlier in 2019. Tenaris has negative net debt, which is a big plus for a company of this size.

As commonly observed over the years, offshore energy markets are notoriously lengthy. So, despite the increased tendering activities in 2019, I would not expect any significant gain from the offshore projects. On top of that, the policy uncertainty in some of the Latin American countries can reduce the margin in the short-term. I think the stock price does not have enough momentum for a short-term rebound. Investors should expect to stay invested for a more extended period to realize gains from the stock price movement.

