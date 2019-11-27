Lithium's Comeback Isn't Far: Time To Nibble Into Albemarle

The company seems to have a plan in place - a fairly diversified portfolio, capital expenditure cuts, and consumption tailwinds - to tide over the short-term turbulence.

The last couple of years haven't been good for investors betting on the electric vehicle supply chain players, and lithium producers are on top of this underperformance list. Coupled with the downward trend in lithium prices, analysts have been quick in painting a gloomy picture for market participants.

Amid this negativity, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) posted results for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 and lowered the full-year outlook. Following the announcement, the stock has been downgraded by the likes of JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets, and Citigroup with target prices in the range of USD58-71 per share.

The concerns around lithium producers aren't unfounded as there has been a continuous decline in prices over the last 18 months. Analysts also point out that current global lithium supply is exceeding demand by nearly 5%, causing a demand supply mismatch. This mismatch is largely responsible for the prevailing softness in spot prices. Citigroup analyst P. J. Juvekar even suggested that it will take six months for the surplus 30 kT (kilo tones) of lithium carbonate inventory in China to get adjusted.

These market-wide developments have kept Albemarle stock under pressure and after peaking in November 2017 at USD142, it has lost ground amid bouts of selling and currently trades at USD65. As we will see in this article, Albemarle is acting judiciously and the current levels may prove to be great entry points in hindsight.

Market focused on temporary phenomenon...

Stock markets are known to be efficient most of the times, but in this case, they appear to be paying too much attention to short-term lithium price trends, primarily stemming from a demand-supply mismatch. As seen in the chart below by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, global lithium prices have been following a declining trend ever since later part of 2017. A closer look tells us that the index value for July 2019 was already lower than July 2016. Prices in the subsequent months have trended even lower.

This has important implications that appear to have been neglected by the stock market. The year 2016 is when the bull-run in the commodity's prices started and the fact that spot prices are near these historic levels is a powerful signal of the mineral completing a full cycle in terms of price movement.

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

…while long-term demand requirements are firming up

The steady price erosion in the last 18 months has slammed brakes on capacity expansions at existing players and similarly, new players are taking time before committing investments in creating fresh capacity. Several Chinese players are behind schedule amid concerns regarding pricing and softening sales of electric cars in the largest automotive market. As is the case with such industry cycles, there has been a casualty in the form of bankruptcy of Australia-based Alita Resources.

Despite the softening demand in China, it is difficult to imagine the recent decline as anything more than a bump in the road. In the wider context, the country is battling a slowing economy and it could try an old trick from its playbook - of boosting incentives - to stimulate demand.

Elsewhere, demand of pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles is more sanguine as the US and Europe continue to make progress towards putting more electrified vehicles on roads.

While media reports were quick to highlight the sluggishness in EV sales, it failed spectacularly in acknowledging that lithium content in cars sold globally has been going up. A perfect case of losing the wood for the trees!

Source: Albemarle Q2 2019 earnings presentation

Means tide may turn sooner for lithium prices

Evidently, the stage is set for stronger demand for EV batteries which are vastly different from the ones used in consumer electronics given the huge product warranty costs involved. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the headlines slump in lithium prices is somewhat misleading when it comes to high grade lithium used in EV batteries.

At the same time, an important piece of information appears to have been overlooked by the wider market. Albemarle reported that lithium carbonate prices in China during the quarter were quite close to the marginal cost of production of USD7 per kg. This is yet another indication that the prices are likely to trend sideways or higher from here with slim chances of going further down in a big way.

Source: Albemarle Q3 2019 earnings presentation

In fact, there are signs of prices bottoming out, at least on the battery-grade side of the trade. This is how Albemarle CEO Luke Kissam described the pricing environment in its latest quarterly results.

Today, our pricing strategy under our long-term battery grade contracts have hailed. As you can see on pages 10 and 11 of our earnings presentation, Albemarle's third quarter Lithium pricing was up slightly year-over-year despite a significant year-over-year decline in market conditions.

A key consideration for the industry is to keep an eye on timely intervention in order to match demand and supply. As with any cyclical business, these mismatches are at play in case of lithium as well. Anyone involved in OEM purchasing can confirm that it takes 3-5 years to bring fresh battery-grade capacity to production, considering the various stages of negotiations and heavy testing involved. The fact that additional investment isn't flowing in battery-grade lithium effectively means that prices may see a rebound in the next 12 months on the back of sustained electric vehicle demand and growing lithium content per vehicle.

What is Albemarle doing in the current scenario?

First off, Albemarle has a highly balanced portfolio that extends beyond the Lithium product line. This includes Bromine Specialties contributing 30.2% and Catalysts bringing in another 30.8% in revenues in the latest quarter. Nevertheless, Lithium is the most important product line and incidentally, also the most profitable with adjusted EBITDA margin of 39%.

Albemarle has been very balanced in its stance so far and has cut back on its five-year capital expenditure plan from USD5 billion to USD3.5 billion. The company has also initiated a cost management program that is aimed at achieving USD100 million in cost savings over the next two years. Another key development has been the decision to idle production at Wodgina mine in Australia until market conditions improve. The mine is part of the recently completed joint venture with Mineral Resources (MRL).

Conclusion

From the points above, it is clear that the market isn't differentiating enough between battery-grade used in mobility applications and technical-grade lithium which goes in other consumer electronics products such as cell phones. Nearly 35% of global lithium demand comes from mobility applications and the recent stiffness in prices for this grade should be an eye-opener for the industry and analysts. Even for the technical-grade lithium, prices nearing marginal cost of production leave little scope for further deterioration.

All these factors point to the possibility that a rise in battery-grade lithium prices can change the narrative very quickly for players like Albemarle and SQM. Since SQM hasn't got such a strong footprint in battery-grade lithium, it is not on my radar right now, and going by the company's performance in the latest quarter, it is unlikely to present itself as a compelling opportunity.

The situation for Albemarle is almost diametrically opposite. A vast majority of its lithium business is battery grade which is now showing signs of growth, in terms of demand as well as price. At the same time, the stock offers comfort when it comes to valuations. It is currently available at a P/E ratio of 12. Its consolidated EBITDA margin - taking into consideration the Lithium, Bromine Specialties and Catalysts businesses - has stabilized at 28%.

Buying at the point of maximum pessimism is often the key to lock maximum returns in future. Given the prevailing negativity around lithium, it surely is the point of abundant pessimism, if not maximum, and appears to be a good time to start nibbling into Albemarle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.