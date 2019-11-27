News Corporation: Dying Legacy Media Organization With No Real Upside

News Corp (NWSA) is a dying legacy media organization that in my opinion has no real potential to create an additional shareholder value in the long run. The rise of disruptors such as Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) pushed News Corp to the edge, as the company doesn’t have as much leverage with advertisers as it had two decades ago when Rupert Murdoch was fully in charge of his company. Ruthless competitive environment, negative profit margins and declining revenues are the main reasons why I believe that News Corp stock should be avoided.

The Ugly Truth

At the beginning of November, News Corp reported Q1 earnings results that disappointed a lot of investors, as revenues for the three months’ period were down 7.1% year-over-year to $2.34 billion. In addition, the company lost money, as its net loss in Q1 was $211 million. A year ago, News Corp made $128 million in net income for the same time period. What’s even worse is the fact that the company’s current profit margin is negative, which means that its costs outweigh the profit.

To improve the current situation, News Corp recently signed a partnership agreement with Apple (AAPL) to include its UK and Australian newspapers in the Apple News app. The management of News Corp also plans to optimize the company’s overall portfolio and is looking for a possible sale of some of its assets.

However, I don’t see any real long-term solution to the current problem. The rise of disruptors such as Google and Facebook destroyed the monopoly of TV and newspaper companies. As a result, New Corp publications are no longer as relevant as they were even ten years ago. Unlike Fox Corporation (FOXA), which at one time was solely a division of News Corp, Rupert Murdoch’s organization doesn’t have strong TV affiliate connections that could’ve given the company some leverage and earnings boost.

In the past few years, the company decided to pivot to digital real estate market and acquired platforms such as realtor.com, housing.com, iProperty and others. While those purchases gave News Corp some time to reorganize itself, their influence is slowly declining as operating costs are increasing the competition is getting fiercer every year. In Q1, real estate revenues accounted only for 11.6% of the overall revenues and were $272 million, down 7% year-over-year. The problem is that as long as news and information services continue to account for half of the total revenues, News Corp will continue to suffer and it doesn’t matter how many times the company will pivot to other non-core projects.

In the last 5 years, when companies from the S&P 500 Index were dramatically appreciating in value, the price of News Corp stock has been declining. Poor performance is contributed to the changing environment to which News Corp failed to adapt and as a result lots of value has been destroyed.

When it comes to valuations, News Corp doesn’t have any real advantages in comparison to its peers. Since the company doesn’t make any profit, its P/E ratio is negative, while its EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.22x is above the industry’s median of 9.07x. The only two companies from my comparison table that have higher EV/EBITDA multiples are Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX), both of which are dominating the entertainment business and are one of the most formidable media companies in the world.

My table also shows that News Corp is the only major company from the media industry that made a net loss in the last twelve months and it has the lowest enterprise value. With such small revenues and a negative income, News Corp, in my opinion, should be avoided, even though its stock trades close to its 5-year low.

Going forward, News Corp plans to stop the bleeding by selling its video adverting platform called Unruly, which it bought back in 2015 for £114 million (~$147 million), but it might be too late. As negative profit margins destroy value and declining revenues signal that the business is falling apart, I don’t see any real possibility for News Corp to make a turnover that will improve the overall situation and create additional shareholder value in the long run. Without a doubt, News Corp will continue to play a big role in Australian and UK politics for quite some time thanks to its ownership of The Australian and The Sunday Times. However, as an investment it should be avoided by value investors as it has too many risks.

Takeaway

Unfortunately, I don’t see any real catalysts that could push the stock of News Corp higher from the current levels. Poor stock performance and bad financial shape are the main reasons why the company has no upside. In my opinion, News Corp is a dying legacy media organization that failed to fully reinvent itself in the age of digital disruption and its stock is not an attractive investment at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.