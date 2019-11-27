Equity CEFs: Funds That Could See A Distribution Increase

So with that in mind, here are the equity CEFs that have 6% or lower NAV yields with some comments and recommendations.

The next screening process would be to see which funds have had 20%+ NAV total return performances this year, meaning the funds have room to increase.

One way to see who might be in the best position is to simply sort all of the 100 or so equity CEFs I follow by their NAV yields.

With CEF declarations for December distributions coming up and in some cases, 2020 distribution levels, there's a good chance we'll see some funds raise their distributions.

Over the next week or so, we'll hear declarations for December distributions from many equity CEFs. Some fund sponsors have already declared for December and some have even declared for 2020 depending on their declaration schedule and declaration period covered.

And though its not a given that December is the only month a CEF can raise or lower distributions, it certainly is a popular time for that. And with the markets as strong as they have been this year, don't be surprised if we hear from several popular funds that they will be raising their distributions for December and beyond.

So how can you plan for that? Well, one way is to see which fund's have the lowest NAV yields along with the best NAV performances. So with that in mind, here are the 14 equity CEFs that have 6% or lower NAV yields sorted from low to high.

These funds are shown in green in the far right column under NAV Yield. From that, I highlighted in green which funds also have 20% or higher NAV total return performances YTD.

And here are the funds:

Now the question is, which funds have the best chance of raising since not all of these fund sponsors place a high precedence on high regular distributions and are more focused in distributing their gains and income via one time capital gain distributions.

The Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX), the Adams Natural Resource fund (PEO), the Tri-Continental fund (TY) and the General American Investors fund (GAM), all fall into that category and in fact, several have already made their annual capital gain distributions.

The Boulder Growth & Income fund (BIF) and the BlackRock HealthSciences fund (BME) haven't reached that 20% NAV performance threshold so they are eliminated and so are the Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness fund (GRX), the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend fund (BDJ) and the Reeves Utility Income fund (UTG) since they have already raised their distributions this year. That doesn't mean they can't raise again but probably not anytime soon.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income fund (GDV) and the Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income fund (RNP) have already declared no changes to their current distributions for December and in the case of GDV, for the next three months, so they also are eliminated. RNP is a bit of a surprise considering its strong NAV performance and I wouldn't count out 2020 for a raise in RNP's distribution.

And finally, the Lazard Global Total Return & Income fund (LGI) will also have no change in December but is due for an increase in January since that is when Lazard declares LGI's 2020 distributions based on a 7% NAV distribution policy.

In other words, LGI is all but guaranteed (based on its current NAV) to raise its distribution for 2020 from $0.0888/share to roughly $0.103/share or about 16% if the declaration occurred today. We'll see where LGI's NAV is at on the last day of 2019, which is the price Lazard will use for LGI's 2020 distribution, but with the fund at a -10.1% discount and an NAV up 22.5% YTD, LGI is a screaming buy.

The Two Funds That Could Raise

That leaves us with two funds, both from BlackRock. The BlackRock Science & Technology fund (BST), $33.85 real time market price, and the BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income fund (CII), $16.60 real time market price. BST in particular seems way overdue for an increase with an NAV up 32.9% YTD and an NAV yield of only 5.4%.

So will BlackRock pull the trigger on BST and CII and raise their distributions next month? We should find out next Friday, December 6th though again, this is all speculative and BlackRock could pull the trigger any month. But since I already own both funds, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it happens sooner rather than later.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long cii, bst, grx, bif, rnp, lgi, bdj, utg. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.