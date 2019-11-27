Don't Bet Against Kirkland Lake Gold

I don't think it's wise to bet against Kirkland Lake Gold given the miner's excellent performance and track record.

I think there are several pros and cons to this deal, which I discuss below.

Investors don't seem too thrilled with this acquisition, as shares fell on Monday by 18%.

The deal adds 15.4 million ounces of gold reserves and 600,000+ ounce per year production to Kirkland Lake's portfolio.

Kirkland Lake Gold has announced an agreement to acquire Detour Gold for C$27.50 per share, a 24% premium, in a deal valued at C$4.89 billion.

Kirkland Lake Gold: Pros And Cons of Detour Gold Takeover

Former top gold stock pick and portfolio holding Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) has agreed to acquire Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) in one of the biggest takeovers of 2019.

The deal values Detour Gold at C$27.50 per share, a 24% premium to its closing price on Nov. 22, and implies an equity value of C$4.9 billion (US$3.69 billion). This is an all share transaction in which approximately 77 million KL shares will be issued to complete the deal; existing Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders will own 73% of the combined company, with Detour Gold shareholders owning the remaining 27%.

Detour Gold owns the Detour Lake gold mine in Ontario, Canada. It boasts a massive gold mineral reserve base of 15.4 million ounces and a mine life of 26 years based on those reserves. Annual production reached 621,000 ounces in 2018 and is expected to top 600,000 ounces this year.

(The newly combined company will have $630 million in net cash. Credit: KL presentation) (Detour Lake's all-in sustaining costs are over $1,000/oz currently. Credit: KL presentation)

While this adds quite a bit of production and reserves to Kirkland Lake Gold's portfolio, investors don't seem too thrilled by the news, as shares of Kirkland Lake Gold were down nearly 18% on Monday following the takeover announcement.

At first glance, I have mixed feelings about this takeover and I think there are a number of pros and cons to consider. But I also don't think it's smart to bet against the team at Kirkland Lake Gold, which have created massive value for shareholders, and I'll also note that prominent investor Eric Sprott is also a fan of this deal.

Here are my thoughts on Kirkland Lake Gold's takeover of Detour Gold.

The Pros: Massive Reserve & Production Growth

This deal bumps Kirkland Lake's market capitalization to close to US$13 billion, which almost puts the company in the same league as peers Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGY), Barrick (GOLD) and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM).

It boosts Kirkland Lake's annual production to 1.5+ million ounces of gold, a 60% increase. Analyst consensus free cash flow is $700 million for the company in 2019, of which $184 million is attributable to Detour Lake.

(Kirkland Lake Gold's free cash flow isn't too far off from much larger peers following the Detour Lake takeover. Credit: KL presentation)

Here are some other positives I see to this deal:

The Detour Lake gold mine is a large operation that is producing more than 600,000 ounces of gold annually, with the potential to jump to 800,000+ based on its throughput capacity, gold reserves, and exploration upside. It carries a long mine life of 26 years.

The deal adds 15.4 million ounces of gold reserves and extends Kirkland Lake's "mine life index" by 8 years, to 13 years. The mine is located in a very low-risk jurisdiction.

Detour Gold also owns a 1,040 square kilometer land position in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which could lead to new gold discoveries as management says there is "attractive exploration upside."

The newly combined company will have a net cash balance of US$630 million, which gives it more firepower to pursue growth opportunities at its existing mines or through further M&A.

There appears to be several potential ways Kirkland Lake can unlock value in Detour Lake, which it says might include: an optimization of the mine plan to prioritize cash flow over production, increasing capacity and throughput to 90k tons per day (up from 75k) to grow production and reduce costs, better managing costs by renegotiating contracts and improving contractor management, and potential growth in mineral reserves and production.

Kirkland Lake Gold says this deal offers potential pre-tax synergies of up to $100 million per year through cost reductions.

The Cons: High Costs, Turnaround May Take Some Time

Kirkland Lake is paying US$3.69 billion for Detour Gold, and I don't think it will recoup its investment any time soon. Here are some of the other "cons" I see to this deal:

This isn't a cash offer, which may have been a better option for the company's existing shareholders. Instead, Kirkland Lake Gold is diluting shareholders to acquire a high-cost asset in Detour Lake, as approximately 77 million KL shares will be issued to complete the deal.

This gold mine will raise Kirkland Lake Gold's industry-leading cost profile, as Detour Lake is producing gold at over $1,100/oz costs this year, compared to Kirkland Lake's $562/oz costs reported last quarter.

One could argue that the $4.9 billion purchase price could be spent more wisely, perhaps in earlier-stage exploration and development projects, or existing gold mines with a lower cost profile.

The Detour Lake gold mine is an open pit mine, whereas Kirkland Lake's expertise lies in underground gold mines (Macassa, Fosterville), so investors could argue that Kirkland Lake should have stuck to its core expertise and purchased an underground mine instead.

Reduction in cash costs and/or growth in production may take several years to achieve.

Bottom Line: I Believe in Kirkland Lake Gold

While I don't like the high cash costs at Detour Lake - I typically avoid producers with costs over $1,000/oz AISC - the numbers on this deal seem pretty fair for Kirkland Lake Gold, and much better when you consider the mine's upside potential.

Detour Lake is producing US$185 million in free cash flow per year (growing to $200+ million in 2 years, potentially much higher) for a US$3.69 billion purchase price, which is 19X its 2019 free cash flow. Returns are only 5% per year based on those figures, and that's based on the current AISC figures and gold prices.

However, CEO Tony Makuch recently said the following in a Bloomberg interview: "There's significant benefit in terms of maintaining or reducing costs from current levels. This is definitely a long-life asset that has potential to grow production and continue to be a long-life asset."

Kirkland can cut the project's all-in sustaining cost down to as low as $800 an ounce, from $1,198 in the third quarter, while output can rise by half to 900,000 ounces a year, Makuch told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Is it smart to bet against Kirkland Lake Gold, a company whose stock price has more than quadrupled following its masterful Fosterville gold mine acquisition? I don't think so. Fosterville only became the supreme asset it currently is, with industry-leading cash costs, after it was acquired by the company.

The upside in this deal is intriguing if the company can reduce costs at Detour Lake by just $150-$200 per ounce, getting AISC to under $1,000. That would have a massive impact on its free cash flow ($300+ million per year) and return on investment.

Currently, I view Kirkland Lake's stock as a HOLD. I've already made 400%+ returns on my stake in shares and I've sold enough shares to recoup my initial investment, so I'm letting the profits ride here.

However, if shares fall to the $35-$36 level, I will be very tempted to add to my position.

What do you think of this deal? Let me know in the comments below.

