SIVR Weekly: Silver Market Expected To Reach A Deficit This Year

Against this backdrop, we expect SIVR to reach $18.50 per share in the final quarter of 2019.

In addition, the silver market is expected to post a deficit this year, according to GFMS, which should warrant a higher equilibrium price for SIVR.

Nevertheless, we expect a transition from risk-on to risk-off by year-end, considering that global equity prices have become significantly disconnected from their weak fundamental and micro environments.

SIVR is undermined by the risk-on environment, prompting investors to slash their net long exposure to safe-haven assets like silver.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR is undermined by the risk-on environment, prompting investors to slash their net long exposure to safe-haven assets like silver. In addition, the negative momentum has prompted short-term oriented traders to assert downside exposure to the precious metal.

Nevertheless, we expect a transition from risk-on to risk-off by year-end, considering that global equity prices have become significantly disconnected from their weak fundamental and micro environments. As such, a renewed surge in safe-haven demand is likely in the near term, which should be positive for SIVR. In addition, the silver market is expected to post a deficit this year, according to GFMS, which should warrant a higher equilibrium price for SIVR.

Against this backdrop, we expect SIVR to reach $18.50 per share in the final quarter of 2019.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted significantly their net long position in CME silver over November 12-19, for the first time in three weeks. The CME silver spot price rose by 2.1% over the same period.

The net spec length remains neutral, in our view. At 20% of OI, the net spec length is in the middle of its historical range (-14% of OI and +61% of open interest). As the chart below shows, the normalized net spec length in CME silver is just at 10% of its max position over the past 5 years. This compares with an 80% max position for CME gold.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The presently neutral spec positioning in silver suggests that there is plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side.

Implications for SIVR: Should the macro environment become friendlier for safe-haven assets (e.g., return of volatility in equities, renewed trade tensions, emergence of risk-off mood), speculative buying in favor of silver could be significant, resulting in a marked appreciation for silver spot prices and thus SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated their holdings at an aggressive pace last week, for a second straight week. This marked the largest weekly pace of outflows since September.

The recent wave of silver ETF selling has been driven by:

1)short-term oriented investors (macro tourists), now expecting a longer risk-on period than initially envisaged;

2)momentum-based traders, cutting their positions as the short-term momentum is flipping negative.

Having said that, we argue that the majority of ETF investors, who has boosted significantly its silver buying so far this year, are long-term oriented. This suggests that a violent and sustained wave of ETF selling is unlikely, in our view.

In fact, we expect to see some long-term oriented investors to step in and buy the dips before the end of the year. Our view is reinforced by our expectations for a friendlier macro environment for haven assets in the coming months. The divergence between stronger equities on the one hand, and weaker fundamentals and heightened macro uncertainty on the other, is unlikely to last for too long. We therefore expect an increase in equity volatility underpinned by a transition from risk-on to risk off, which should elicit ETF demand for silver in the coming months.

Implications for SIVR: Although the current wave of ETF selling is negative for silver spot prices and SIVR, we do not expect it to last.

Fundamentals

The GFMS expects the physical silver market to be in a deficit of 16.5 million oz in 2019, although smaller than the deficit of 44.7 million oz in 2018.

But given the increase in exchange inventories (for a fifth year in a row), to the tune of 72.5 million oz, as well as the increase of 8 million oz in ETPs, the net deficit is expected to reach 97.1 million oz, the largest since 2016.

Silver supply is forecast to increase by 1.2% to 1.012 million oz this year, principally due to stronger scrap supply (+4.6%). Mine supply is expected to drop marginally by 0.1%.

Global physical demand is forecast to contract by 1.5% to 1.036 million oz in 2019, after an increase of 4.3% in 2018. The largest contributor to growth is expected to come from bar and coins (+6%), for which demand is set to record a 3-year high. Investment demand is expected to grow by 5.4%. Industrial demand for silver (representing about 50% of global physical demand for silver) is forecast to contract by 4.8%, down for a second year in a row. Industrial demand is expected to reach its lowest since 2009, principally due to the downturn in global manufacturing activity amid global trade and technology frictions.

Source: GFMS

Implications for SIVR: Should GFMS’ estimates prove correct, silver spot prices should trade at a much higher level. This is positive for SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

In the current risk-on environment, further weakness in SIVR cannot be ruled out. Nonetheless, we believe that the surge in global risk asset prices is not justified from a macro and a micro vantage point and as such, a re-emergence of risk-off mood is very likely in the near term, which should lift safe-haven demand and exert upward pressure on SIVR.

From a fundamental viewpoint, the silver market is set to remain in a deficit this year (based on GFMS forecasts), which is also supportive of silver spot prices and SIVR in the longer term.

Against this backdrop, we expect SIVR to reach $18.50 per share by year-end.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.