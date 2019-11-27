ION Geophysical: Financial Concerns Refuse To Leave Despite Steady Drivers

IO Is Close To Making Its Way Up

ION Geophysical (IO) provides geoscience products, services, and solutions that allow upstream energy companies to obtain earth’s subsurface images. It continues to face policy obstacles in Mexico and Panama. Because of the delays in license rounds, I do not think IO’s stock price will yield positive returns in the short run. Investors might do well to hold the stock before the margin starts improving decisively.

IO has sanctioned eight new survey programs in 2019 so far. Its multi-client sales increased. Plus, it has made preparations to enter the multi-client OBN (ocean bottom node survey) market. It has been expanding the reach of its Marlin software for both E&P and other industries. On top of that, the commercialization of technology, including potential sales to the U.S. armed forces, can boost growth. However, negative shareholders’ equity poses a significant risk.

IO’s Current Backdrop And Drivers

IO’s management, in the latest quarterly discussion of the financial results with the analysts, has conceded that capital discipline and shareholder value maximization is the new norm for the E&P operators. This is a marked change from the earlier stance where production and reserve growth maximization was the critical objectives. Investors may note that the continued delay of the Panama license round announcement, upstream companies’ focus on cash preservation have led to a change in IO’s stance. Currently, the company looks not only to build on traditional data library and imaging but also commercializing new technology.

In global offshore projects, payback time has improved over the years, which now makes it competitive to many onshore shales. In Q3 2019, IO’s imaging services revenues went up by 70% year-over-year, while backlog remains near its highest level since 2015. Rising tendering activities in offshore can lead to increased use of seabed seismic tools and a multi-client business model.

Analyzing Strategies And Drivers

We should take note of some of the significant project awards the company received in Q3. One was in offshore Denmark, and the other is in Argentina’s Neuquén Basin. In Argentina, it is tripling the size of its Vaca Muerta program from 9,000 kilometers in the first phase to 25,000 square kilometers in the second. The Vaca Muerta unconventional shale is estimated to have a reserve of 16 billion barrels of hydrocarbons. In Angola, the government amended its policies, which leads to higher exploration & production investment. IO has a 2D multi-client program in this region.

There have been a few unexpected developments, too, in recent months. After generating $112 billion in new investment through six license rounds between 2017 and 2018, Brazil has recently stumbled on producing any new rounds. While Brazil was hoping to rake in more than $25 billion from the auction held in November, only Petrobras (PBR) – the state-owned oil company, and its associates were the only winning bidders. Among the four blocks on offer, two remained unsold.

One of the limitations is that IO’s data library is still primarily 2D data re-imaging based. Also, its revenue base is globally distributed as opposed to some of the peers who operate mainly in the Gulf of Mexico. In the past few quarters, the companies with 3D re-imaging capacity in the Gulf of Mexico have benefited more as a result of the offshore energy consolidation. IO plans to increase market share through new venture program activity in specific regions. In 2019 so far, it has sanctioned eight new multi-client programs, which is an increase from seven in 2018. Despite that, the sales or margin may not improve from the 2018-level, because the scale and quality of the projects have not improved, which implies that the pricing is unlikely to improve. Similarly, in Panama, there have been delays in license rounds due to the lack of due diligence and coordination among the ministries. The next license round is expected to be announced in late 2020.

In Q2, it commenced the second phase of a new 2D multi-client program offshore Canada known as GrandSPAN. The scope of the project has more than doubled in the past year. The project is expected to be used for a better understanding of the hydrocarbon potential in Canada, extend into new areas, and de-risk new play types and exploration investments. The company has completed the project in Q3.

Much of the recent additions to the company’s backlog has been through higher-value, technology-driven ocean bottom nodal projects. In the Middle-east, the company received an ocean bottom nodal data processing and imaging contract in November, which has tenure of two years. It may announce the first 3D OBN multi-client program in the next few quarters.

Analyzing The E&P Technology & Services Segment

In the E&P Technology & Services segment, revenues were up by 11% in Q3 2019 compared to a year ago, while the gross profit margin turned to an impressive 46% compared to 33% a year earlier. The growth in revenues was due primarily to the higher Picanha 3D re-imaging program offshore Brazil and some improvement in North America.

Compared to Q2 2019, the Q3 revenue growth in the E&P Technology & Services segment was more impressive. In the 2D and 3D-re-imaging program, the company has been focusing on brand building. It distinguishes its multi-client offerings and deploys resources on challenging proprietary projects to make the brand one of the premiums in the industry.

Analyzing The Operations Optimization Segment

In the Operations Optimization segment, revenues increased by 19% in Q3 2019 compared to a year ago. The gross margin in this segment remained steady in Q3 compared to a year ago. The segment witnessed growth in Marlin deployments, marine equipment replacement, and repair activities.

Marlin’s growth is attributed to a rebound in offshore activity as advanced re-imaging service deployments continue to grow across North and South America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East and Eastern Asia. The company now offers cloud-based customer engagement. As the offshore activity heats up, various ports and harbors that will be used for energy shipments can become a potential market for Marlin technology. Marlin software helps optimize seabed seismic operations, and other non-seismic logistics use cases. The cloud-based software may see new markets developed in digital transformation offshore. The company estimates that the global offshore market, which comprises of Tier 1 and Tier 2 ports, to be over $1 trillion. On top of that, the U.S. Department of Defense can turn out to be another significant market for the Marlin suite of products. Marlin can be used as a mission control and decision optimization tool for various threat detection and mitigation scenarios.

Outlook

The company’s sales growth depends on the Q4 E&P capex budget and the success of the license rounds in Brazil. While delays in license rounds in Brazil and Panama can hit the company’s backlog and revenues, there have been many positives during Q3. IO sanctioned eight new survey programs. Its multi-client sales increased, and it has made preparations to enter the multi-client OBN market. The 2D- imaging services business has become less profitable, and the company is losing market share to peers offering 3D-imaging services in the key growth areas of the Gulf of Mexico. IO will look to mitigate the loss by expanding the reach of its Marlin software for both E&P and other industries. Commercialization of technology, including potential sales to the U.S. armed forces, can boost growth.

Cash Flows And Debt

IO’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) in 9M 2019 was $19.3 million, which was a significant improvement compared to the negative CFO a year ago, led by higher revenues in the past year.

The company’s total liquidity (cash plus borrowing available under revolving credit facility) was $64.5 million as of September 30, 2019. Its debt-to-equity is not meaningful because of the negative shareholders’ equity. Its accumulated deficit is very high ($960 million), which led to negative equity. The problematic situation in the energy market, particularly in the drilling market, caused accumulated net losses for at least the past five years. The company’s $91.6 million net debt does not help the situation, either.

In comparison, many of IO’s peers have a positive leverage ratio. For example, CGG (CGGYY) has moderately high leverage (0.71x), while the industry giant Schlumberger’s (SLB) leverage was 0.68x as of September 30, 2019.

What Does The Relative Valuation Multiples Imply?

ION Geophysical is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.4x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.2x, according to sell-side analysts’ estimates. The higher forward multiple compared to the current EV/EBITDA multiple implies lower EBITDA in the next twelve months. Between FY2016 and FY2018, IO’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 5.3x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past three-year average.

IO’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the average multiple contraction for peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to fall compared to a rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than peers’ (PGS, CGG, and SLB) average of 6.0x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated IO a “buy” in November (includes “very bullish”), while one recommended a “hold.” None of the analysts rated it a “sell.” The consensus target price is $11.5, which at the current price, yields ~31% returns.

What’s The Take On IO?

Much of Ion Geophysical’s growth prospect depends on the upstream operators’ capex. While the U.S. onshore capex is headed towards a further decline in 2020, capital investment in the international markets is on the rise. On top of that, it continues to face policy obstacles in Mexico and Panama.

Also, there has been increased interest in offshore tendering activities, although it does not guarantee higher E&P or energy production in the near-term. IO sanctioned eight new survey programs. Its multi-client sales increased, and it has made preparations to enter the multi-client OBN market. It has been expanding the reach of its Marlin software for both E&P and other industries. Commercialization of technology, including potential sales to the U.S. armed forces, can boost growth. Because of the delays in license rounds in Brazil and Panama, I do not think IO’s stock price will yield positive returns in the short run. If the energy market does not sink into another downturn, the higher offshore activity will push the company’s sales, while the commercialization of software products and technologies will increase the revenue base in the medium-to-long term. The balance sheet reeks of significant financial risks because the company has been recording negative shareholders’ equity in the past three quarters due to net losses over the past years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.