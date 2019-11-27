TUI: An Update Going Into Q4 2019

The current upside, while more limited, still has room for more positive movements before the company can be considered even remotely fairly valued.

The stock has outperformed the S&P quite distinctly since then as company results have improved.

"The travel industry is dead". That's what many, including people in my own social circle, told me when I made the case for investing in TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF) (OTCPK:TUIFY).

While none of them are valuation-oriented investors, I can understand the perception which brought them to this conclusion. The negative news about this company back at the time were extreme - and I've no doubt these negatives will continue to some degree going forward.

In this article, however, I will show you why despite the present risk of short-term drops, this company remains my first choice in this sector and I consider it one of the more qualitative ones in this business in the world.

The market punished TUI hard for a combination of macro trends, company-specific results, and risks related to Boeing (BA) aircraft. That the travel industry, with Thomas Cook's bankruptcy, is going through changes and troubles and is something that nobody should question.

Far from making me flee the sector altogether, it makes me invest in quality - like TUI. Looking at this company at this valuation, let me show you why I consider this investment fairly "safe" even in today's marketplace.

TUI 3Q19 delivers expected results

The company reported 3Q19 some time ago back in late August. Results, while down compared to 3Q18, were certainly not as awful as some were expecting, and can be characterized as "Solid, less 737 MAX". Moreover, we now have some pretty accurate guidance for the rest of the year and can calculate some of the impacts from some of these headwinds.

Despite current challenges, the company's largest business segment Holiday Experiences (except lower demand in Spain and certain other regions) all performed admirably with Cruises and Hotels up 14.4% and 26.4%, respectively, in terms of underlying EBITA.

Markets & Airlines continued to suffer headwinds because of the 737 MAX impact as well as Brexit.

The grounding of aircraft still negatively impacts company earnings.

Turnover revenue for 3Q19 was 3.7% higher than 3Q18, and 2.5% higher for the 9M-period compared to the same period in 2018, showing that TUI at the very least maintains its position (most of this growth was inorganic)

higher than 3Q18, and higher for the 9M-period compared to the same period in 2018, showing that TUI at the very least maintains its position (most of this growth was inorganic) Overall company results, both in terms of EBITA and EBITDA, are still heavily affected by the Markets & Airline segment, which show double-digit earnings drops due to the aforementioned factors.

Company EBITDA for the 9M-period was down 63.7%, and the company equity ratio has taken a 1.6% hit.

Modest EPS of €0.04/share, down 76.5%, mostly due to aircraft grounding and overall headwinds.

The 737 MAX grounding so far has been calculated to impact earnings by almost €144M for 3Q19.

Seen graphically in bridge-terms and in terms of EBITA, it's easy to see just where the company trouble currently is.

(Source: TUI 3Q19 Presentation)

To say that the company is in freefall would, therefore, be somewhat unfair, as results, less the MAX grounding impact, would look positive. This isn't saying that the company doesn't have issues and headwinds outside the grounding - but in terms of pure EBITA, the 737 issue is what's weighing down the most.

In terms of turnover, numbers are actually up for the Markets & Airline segment, showing a 0.4% volume growth for the quarter.

(Source: TUI)

Another question for the 9M-period was the company's CapEx which follows the increases guided to about €890M. Looking at CapEx for a company like this is crucial, because this is going to be the driver of a large part of their cash flows. Most of this is predictably going towards Hotels & Resorts as well as Cruises. TUI, among other things, acquired the Marabella Explorer 2 and opened several new hotels, all of which contributed to the otherwise-standard maintenance CapEx of existing assets.

The company confirms an estimated FY19 CapEx of €1-€1.2B.

Quick business recap

As we discussed in the first article, TUI has two major business segments - Markets & Airlines and Holiday Experiences. The former has 21 million customers, which equates to an about 20-40% market share, depending on what period you look at, with a typical high spending/customer. This segment is currently under cyclical pressure due to (among other things) the market and the non-recoverable costs of overcapacity - something all airlines experience. When you can't fill your seat/s, that money/seat is lost.

This segment represents about 1/3 of company profits.

Secondly, we have the Holiday Experiences segment, containing 380 hotels, 17 ships, and an ROIC that's 1/3 higher than average public comps, with a high CapEx requirement but also high cash returns as well as high resilience.

That's really what TUI is - these two segments, which the company needs to manage and grow, where I view the former as infinitely more complicated to make into a resilient, profitable business. However, the Markets & Airlines segment, at the same time, is extremely important because it scales the other segment returns. The segment-specific benefit is, as such, not isolated, but Holiday Experiences is synergetic in terms of a working airline segment to drive the high returns it has.

To manage profitability, the company currently focuses on 4 business future initiatives.

(Source: TUI 3Q19 Presentation)

TUI already has a higher degree of vertical integration compared to most travel companies - and the essence is to continue this going forward, turning TUI into an even larger and more efficient organization, while not losing market share in Markets & Airlines.

Significant progress on point 1 has already been made, with segment results actually standing out and driving quarterly returns. The company's geographical diversification works - while Spain is down, the Turkey geography is up. New capacities have been added in the form of both hotels and cruise ships.

Point 2 is the more complex one here, and where the company is trying various strategies to target CRM, balance airline costs with consolidation, fuel efficiency, and financing, and shift distribution to more of an online option as opposed to retail. The company is also trying to reduce corporate overhead through process harmonization and IT consolidation. The company is also divesting certain organizations, such as Berge & Meer, a specialist agency for adventure tours, and Boomerang a specialist for far-off travel destinations.

Point 3 (and 4) aims to expand to new markets, including Brazil, India, China, and other nations, and the company targets 1M additional customers as of 2022. These points also include the new Tours & Activities platform, where integration is almost completed.

Debt & Cash flow

(Source: TUI 3Q19 Presentation)

A quick point about company debt and cash flow. Net debt for TUI actually increased for the quarter to about €1B. This was due to the company's heavy CapEx, which increased for the year, and also significantly impacted the company's free cash flow - which is currently negative on a full-year basis.

However - once again - this was expected for the year given the company's current investment and allocation priorities. It also doesn't mark the company out as a debt risk as I see it, due to the financial flexibility that the company has to meet its covenants. This isn't Thomas Cook. TUI debt is at a net debt/EBITDA of 0.8X, giving the company a net debt headroom of €2.7B to their current covenant of 3X net debt/EBITDA. The company also currently operates at a 2.7X RCF interest coverage despite their current challenging numbers, which is twice what the company's covenant/s requires, which isn't even mentioning that the company has full, unused access to a €1.5B revolver which more than covers seasonal cash requirements.

That being said, negative FCF is of course not a tendency we'd want, as it's not something that can be upheld over time, especially not given the company's high dividend. It's something, as such, to keep an eye on.

2019 Expectations (Including 4Q19)

Company expectations for the full year remain unchanged. TUI expects a 26% YoY decrease in EBITA due mostly to Boeing operational issues and the arising capacity problems, as well as Brexit and other market-specific headwinds.

Focus going forward will be controlling company leverage, tight cost controls and a rigid management of investments in order to return to the normalized 3.5% CapEx level (of turnover revenues), optimizing working capital management and free cash flow, and turning it positive beginning 2021.

The full-year 737 impact is expected to be about €300M for the year, and the remainder of this is expected to be incurred during 4Q19. The company isn't expecting any capacity constraints for the last quarter related to this.

Because TUI calculates its dividends and dividend growth on an underlying EBITA basis, it's also possible that we might see a dividend cut for 2019. Given current outlook for company cash flow, management may decide it is responsible to at least freeze or perhaps cut the dividend. There are no clear answers forthcoming here (the dividend isn't at all mentioned in the full report), and the formulations are somewhat vague (dividend growth in line with underlying EBITA), but any investor investing in TUI today needs to take into consideration the real possibility of at least a dividend freeze for this/next year.

Valuation

So, there are continued risks here - but also valuations to look at, in terms of undervaluation.

Because company EBITDA is currently affected by the 737 challenges and market-wide headwinds, it's a problem to look at the company valuation in terms of EBITDA or EBIT. Company valuation in relation to revenue/turnover does a slightly better job at capturing the current undervaluation, showing an NTM EV/Revenue multiple of 0.45X when, as late as last year, it was 0.6X, with really the only negatives being current political headwinds and 737 MAX holding back the company.

The company also trades at a pretty distinct historical discount to its otherwise-high book value, important for a company based on this amount of tangible assets. Last year and before we could see valuations above 5-6X in terms of book value - now we're looking at no more than 2.65X.

None of these indices are as depressed as they were as little as 3-6 months ago when the company was trading at around 1.5-1.9X book value, but the company share price is still far below where the company is typically being valued in terms of its assets.

(Source: TIKR.com)

There are of course reasons first for this drop and for the slow recovery we're currently experiencing. To say that the company is out of danger would be false - there are plenty of headwinds that could further impact cash flows and earnings going forward.

However, the collected picture when looking at the company financials and trends is that, at its core, TUI is a solid company with the ability to generate above-sector levels of ROIC and cash for its owners - which begs the question as to what such a company should be worth in today's market.

Because of the numerous M&As, consolidations and the fact that it's a very different company even from 4 years ago (it now only has 1/3 of the business in Markets & Airlines), this makes comparisons to historical data uncertain at best.

Expectations should be moderated as well because we don't yet really know the full length of the 737 MAX or the political headwinds currently affecting not only TUI, but other companies in similar sectors. DDM models don't do the trick either, because, as I mentioned, the dividend may be subject to freeze or reduction.

This makes the thesis tricky.

Thesis

The reason the thesis for TUI has become trickier, as I see it, is that when I wrote about the company, it traded at a ridiculous discount to its actual book value and historical value. Trading at such levels meant almost expecting bankruptcy-like troubles, which to me seemed ridiculous given their customer base, market share, and actual cash generation.

However, since then, the company has recovered to near-2018 levels - excepting the period of early/mid-2018. The current valuation much better encapsulates the cash flow related risks that are still very much present in the company going forward here.

Because of the no-longer apparent ridiculous undervaluation, investors should exercise more care investing here.

At a cost basis of under €9/share and a YoC of nearly 7%, the company may drop back down or freeze/cut the dividend without me bothering too much. I knew what I bought - and that included risk. At such a dividend, my own position includes the short-/medium-term downside that's potentially there without endangering my overall returns.

I say that in terms of the company valuation - both in the turnover trends we see, in terms of assets and potential earnings (less the 737 MAX fiasco), this company is still somewhat undervalued and a "Buy". Comparing it to 2017 numbers and the similar, nominal share price isn't relevant, because it's a different company with more assets and, as I see it, a better future than it was.

Paying 14-15X earnings for this company isn't something I'd do - as was the price during early 2018 - but at current levels, we're still looking at a bare 9-10X NTM P/E-valuation. While not as good as the 6-7 NTM P/E-valuation I paid for most of my position during May/June/April of 2019, it's still not bad and holds a potential long-term upside once TUI gets its cash flows back under control.

Recommending the company at this juncture isn't all that easy - the potential for another drop following a bad 4Q19 or 1Q20 is definitely in the books, which would present a far better entry with more downside protection.

However, back when I wrote my first article, I was "Very bullish" on the company, going from that share price. This at the very least warrants a lowering to "Bullish" stance, without removing "Buy" - at least for the time being.

That being said - invest with care here.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Because of a significant share price recovery and potential forward cash flow-related headwinds, I am now only "Bullish" on TUI. I do think the company is still a "BUY" because of the improved strategic position as opposed to 2 years ago, but I recommend careful sizing and investing at this stage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUIFF, BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the Xetra-listed ticker TUI1