DBS: Headwinds On The Horizon

Next year will see lower interest margins and no growth in lending.

DBS is a Singapore-based bank, one of the largest banks in South East Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Singapore is by far its largest market, followed by Hong Kong.

Investment Thesis

The bank continues to deliver great quarterly results, even with Singapore's economy at close to zero growth and Hong Kong already being in a recession.

Despite great results, I believe the bank is going to see challenges from lower margins and an increase in Non Performing Loans from next year.

But let us first look at the 3rd Quarter 2019 result, which came out on the 11th of November.

3rd Quarter 2019 Results

Management had earlier communicated that they believed an ROE of 13% in the future should be achievable. With that in mind, it was positive news to learn that the managed to increase their ROE from 12.4% a year ago to 13.6% in the last quarter.

We can benchmark this against their competitors OCBC (OTCPK:OVCHY) and UOB (OTCPK:UOVEF).

It compares favorably to the other Singapore banks. However, we need to see if they can maintain the ROE at such a high level going forward. One quarter is too short a time to determine if this competitive advantage can be sustained.

Although the NIM was stable, their CEO Piyush Gupta did say they expect a slight drop of 7 basis points in 2020.

Earlier this year, Moody’s did point out that they anticipated a slight rise in NPL amongst the three main banks, namely DBS, UOB, and OCBC. In June they estimated that this would rise to 1.7%.

DBSDY has a lower NPL then the overall market. Nevertheless, it is the spike in 3 rd Quarter which is of concern. Here is the latest data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore

This echoes the sentiment we get from the many business owners we are in contact with on a daily basis here in Singapore. It is also in line with the latest comment from Moody which came out after 2nd Quarter 2019, where Simon Chen, their vice-president and senior analyst, said:

Non-performing loan ratios remain low for all three banks, and were unchanged at 1.5% at the end of June as compared to the same period last year, but added that this "will deteriorate amid rising volatility.

The dividend is safe for now - but for how long?

DBSDY changed its dividend payments from twice a year to that of quarterly payment and is the only bank in Singapore to do so. To match the SGD1,20 they paid in 2018, this comes out to a quarterly dividend of SGD0,30 which is what they declared to pay for last quarter.

With the solid results, I believe the dividend is safe for the next couple of quarters, but should the bank be forced to start to make provisions for NPL, they could be forced to par down the dividend by the middle of next year.

Potential risks

I already mentioned that the management has indicated that they are estimating a drop in the NIM next year.

With regard to their exposure to China and Hong Kong, management is less concerned about this risk. One reason they have used as an argument for this is that in their view China is less reliant upon exporting to the United States then they were in the past. According to DBDSY, the U.S. accounted for only about 19% of China’s exports in 2017.

The biggest threat, in my opinion, would be what Moody already pointed out about bad loans. They believe that Singapore banks' bad loan ratio may hit 1.7% by 2020. How good DBSDY loan book is, in comparison to their peers is hard to tell.

Conclusion

I see further headwinds with the economy here in Singapore and Hong Kong next year. If I am right, it will most likely impact the bank's results.

DBSDY doubled in price from SGD 15 to SGD 30 between from October 2016 to May of 2018. During this year the share price has hovered around SGD 25 to 26 level.

I think there is a higher probability that we will test the SGD 25 floor, and possibly go lower, then the probability of the price reaching SGD 30 again over the next 12 months.

It is not difficult to anticipate that we are also late in the cycle and that this will push all equities down from today's price levels.

With all this in mind, I am neutral on the stock.

I do like the company and its long-term future. Just not at today's price.

