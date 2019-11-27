Commerzbank - Options Could Be The Way To Play The Tantalising Upside

I'm not brave enough to go naked long but puts are relatively inexpensive and I lay out a viable, cost-effective hedging strategy in this article.

Latest results weren't awful either. ROTE was closer to the 4% threshold above which there starts to be some interesting upside in the stock.

This is surprising given the rally has been led by beta-bedfellows of Commerzbank and given better economic news out of Germany.

I last wrote on Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) in late September (article here) advising investors to cut losses following the unsuccessful speculative Buy recommendation I made in May (article here).

Since my September article the shares have been poor, being down 0.8% over a period where the European banking index has rallied 6% and bellwether stocks like BNP Paribas (OTCQX: OTCQX:BNPQF, OTCQX:BNPQY) have rallied as much as 20%. P/TNAV is stuck at an historically low level of just 0.25x.

I shouldn't be surprised but I am

The reason I recommended exiting the shares in September was I couldn't see any light at the end of tunnel. Specifically ROTE looked likely to be stuck in a 2-3% range for the foreseeable future and there were downside risks to the German economy. To boot, the company held a depressing Investor Day at the end of September that jettisoned the previous growth-focused strategy in favor of another round of cost cutting and said ROTE would not exceed 4% until after 2022. Against this backdrop the dismal share performance since then shouldn't come as a surprise.

And yet in some respects it is surprising. Many European banks have rallied hard in the intervening period, particularly the types of high-beta names Commerzbank usually keeps company. A number of key risk issues seem to have receded:

ECB interest rates. Alongside increasing signs that we won't be getting any further rate cuts for the foreseeable future there was also the announcement of the introduction of deposit-tiering (Reuters article here), which will shield banks from the impact of negative deposit rates on at least part of their reserves held at the ECB.

Alongside increasing signs that we won't be getting any further rate cuts for the foreseeable future there was also the announcement of the introduction of deposit-tiering (Reuters article here), which will shield banks from the impact of negative deposit rates on at least part of their reserves held at the ECB. Peripheral bond rally. A defusing of political tensions in Italy and better economic signals from Greece have led to a sharp rally in peripheral European bond markets with Italian government yields falling by about 50% since July (FT article). This is important for banks in these countries as major holders of local sovereign debt and has had a positive knock-on impact across the wider sector.

A defusing of political tensions in Italy and better economic signals from Greece have led to a sharp rally in peripheral European bond markets with Italian government yields falling by about 50% since July (FT article). This is important for banks in these countries as major holders of local sovereign debt and has had a positive knock-on impact across the wider sector. Brexit. The unexpected agreement of a revised withdrawal treaty between the UK and Europe in October came as a surprise and appears to have lowered the risk of a no-deal outcome.

We've also had some relief on the economic gloom that had enveloped Germany with the economy narrowly avoiding recession in the third quarter and 10-year bunds selling off as economic expectations improved. Having hit a record low of yield of -0.72% the 10-year has now rebounded to -0.35%.

Yet Commerzbank remains stuck close to its 52-week low and it is among the worst performers in the European banking sector year-to-date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Recent results haven't been as awful as I feared either

Added to the above, recent results have been a bit better than feared. In previous articles, I've examined in detail the profitability problem confronting the company ( article ). In particular I've questioned Commerzbank's ability to get to its

4% ROTE ambition.

But having fallen to 1.8% in 2Q, ROTE surprisingly rebounded in 3Q to 4.4% on a reported basis - and this in a quarter that is seasonally usually quite weak. The reported number needs to be adjusted for various factors, notably some non-recurring revenues, the prorating of compulsory taxes and regulatory levies, but I still get to an underlying ROTE of 3.6% for the quarter.

Profitability improved in 3Q

Source: author's calculations based on company data

And loan loss provisions fell significantly from elevated 2Q levels. I've noted in the past that loan losses are a key risk for Commerzbank given that the recent strategy has involved rapid loan growth. Mortgage volumes are growing at ~8% annualized and corporate loans well above 10% annualized.

This made me nervous about the spike in loan loss charges we saw in 2Q when they were annualizing above €700m compared to management's full-year guidance of ~€550m .

Thankfully, things normalised in 3Q with the charge back down below €500m annualized.

Source: company data

There is a wide range of valuations for Commerzbank

When a stock is trading at 0.25x P/TNAV the valuation becomes extremely sensitive to small assumption changes and this explains some of the extreme volatility in Commerzbank's share price over the recent past.

I'm still looking at three possible valuations scenarios:

Bear case: If I value the shares on a 2020 horizon using the mid-point of management's 2-4% ROTE guidance I get to fair value P/TNAV of 0.2x using a 10% cost of equity assumption and 1% long-term growth assumption. This gives a target price of €4.8 p.s. and 12% downside.

If I value the shares on a 2020 horizon using the mid-point of management's 2-4% ROTE guidance I get to fair value P/TNAV of 0.2x using a 10% cost of equity assumption and 1% long-term growth assumption. This gives a target price of €4.8 p.s. and 12% downside. Moderately optimistic case: If we look out to 2023, the end-year of the company's current business plan, the prospects are a little better. On management's central case 4% ROTE target the shares have 15% upside with a target price of €6.2 p.s.

If we look out to 2023, the end-year of the company's current business plan, the prospects are a little better. On management's central case 4% ROTE target the shares have 15% upside with a target price of €6.2 p.s. Bull case: The really interesting upside occurs if we believe the company's >5% "upside" ROTE target is achievable by 2023. Then the shares have a fair value P/TNAV of at least 0.4x, a discounted target price of at least €8.1 p.s. and 50% upside.

Valuation scenarios

Source: author's calculations based on company figures

My inclination, as in my previous article, is to think the bear-case valuation of €4.8 is still the one we should be focusing on. But there is the niggling doubt in my mind seeing as 3Q ROTE did improve and to closer to 4%. Also the environment has got a bit better and many other banks have rallied, so on a relative view, Commerzbank has certainly become even cheaper than it already was.

There is also the niggling thought in my mind that history tells us sentiment swings wildly in this stock and can quickly go from utter pessimism to outright euphoria. I do wonder if we aren't getting close to the point of maximum pessimism. If we are, it's perfectly conceivable investors could swing rapidly from focusing on worst-case to focusing on best-case valuations, in which case my bull-case €8.1 share price target comes into play, with 50% upside.

A hedged bet could be the best way to play Commerzbank

I'm still reluctant to be naked long Commerzbank. There's always the chance today's prevailing pessimism doesn't lift. Or that something ugly and unexpected materializes out of the company's balance sheet that pushes the shares even lower.

But it might be worth thinking about a hedged long position. Options in Commerzbank are surprisingly liquid, probably a vestige of the bank having been in the DAX until quite recently. So setting up a hedge is not prohibitively expensive.

There seems to be technical support for the shares at €5 and they've bounced off this level several times. To me that's an acceptable 6% downside/volatility range from the current trading level of €5.3 that I wouldn't feel necessary to hedge.

The risk I'd be looking to protect against is a breach of €5 and a sharp move below this support, which would probably indicate some decisive souring of sentiment on the stock.

€5 February puts currently cost 25c, which if you're buying the share at €5.3 means you're paying about 5% for 3 months protection. That's quite expensive so I'd look to offset the cost by setting up a ratio spread with the short put lower leg set at €4.7, just below my bear-case fair value target. €4.7 short puts currently earn 13c premium, so selling two puts would cover the cost of the €5 long put.

To guard against the tail risk of a move below the €4.4 break-even point of this ratio spread, a second long put could be put in place at €4.4 at a minimal cost of just 9c.

This is basically a Butterfly spread. The total cost is only 8c or 1.5%. It gives full downside protection in the event Commerzbank breaches the €5 support level to €4.7, just below my bear-case fair value target.

I'm struggling to see a scenario where Commerzbank goes below €4.7 - it would probably have to involve either an aggressive sell-off across European banks or some seriously and unexpectedly bad news in the 4Q numbers, of which there are really no signs at present.

Even then, this hedge gives some offsetting gains between €4.7 - €4.4 and only becomes ineffective below €4.4. For Commerzbank to get that low the world would probably need to be ending.

Conclusions

Commerzbank remains seriously unloved and hasn't participated in the bank rally we've seen since September. Yet many European banking beta-bedfellows have rallied strongly since then and we're getting better economic news out of Germany. Commerzbank's latest results haven't been awful either.

A long position is tempting and, while I'm not brave enough to go naked long, I can see a a viable, cost-effective hedging strategy given Commerzbank puts are relatively inexpensive.

A Butterfly put spread costs as little as 1.5% and would give downside protection as far as my bear-case valuation level below €4.8. Meanwhile, if sentiment in the stock improves, my bull-case valuation above €8 points to possible 50% upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.