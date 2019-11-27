Imminent WTO Shutdown Could Be Worse Than No China Trade Deal

While capital markets around the world keep getting distracted by daily and even hourly changes in increasingly narrow and superficial headlines about a US/China trade deal, the real story may actually be the breakdown of what is now a quarter-century-old global trade regime from its foundations. On December 10th, the dispute-resolution body of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the 164-nation body founded in 1995 that mediates trade disputes between members, will cease to function. These are the words of a collaborative report between the South China Morning Post and Politico.

Come December 10th new nominees are supposed to be appointed to this WTO court, but the Trump Administration is blocking new appointments, effectively nullifying it.

Most people are familiar with the term “No Deal Brexit,” but the technical term for it is actually “Brexit on WTO Terms”. So even in the event of No Deal, there is still a fallback on some set of rules and regulations governing trade. However, if the WTO is not functioning as a trade dispute resolution body, there really would be no deal at all, literally. Speaking more broadly, such a breakdown wouldn’t mean that world trade would suddenly come to a complete halt overnight, but what it would do is tilt the world towards even more protectionism and other defensive trade policies that will only serve to fracture global markets and trade patterns even further. This is the last thing markets want to see 12 years into a credit cycle.

The current WTO row was not initiated by the Trump Administration, but it does fit into the administration’s generally combative stance on trade and will likely encourage this bellicose trade stance taken against many major players, including China and the European Union. The current ill-will (see previous link) began back in 2016 when the Obama Administration blocked a South Korean judge who was accused of judicial overreach. President Obama also prevented the reappointment of an American WTO judge who was accused of not dissenting forcefully enough in rulings that went contrary to American trade laws.

The dispute here is similar to the Brexit dispute in terms of who sets trade policy – an unelected international body or an elected government? It is also a reflection of the centuries-old dispute between strict and loose constructionism of the Constitution. Are judges supposed to merely enforce a contract, or rather fill in perceived gaps in the law with their rulings, what opponents would call “judicial activism”? The US is on the strict constructionist side in this instance, while the EU is on the other. So to force the issue, the US has decided to gum up the works and see what happens.

What is the advantage of effectively suspending the WTO as a dispute-resolution body? Isn’t it too risky? Politico comments in the report above that if the WTO is weakened in this way, it could bring back an era where “might makes right” so to speak, in terms of global trade:

Before the WTO established a rigid dispute process, trade was governed by the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, which determined trade disputes through diplomatic muscle rather than a deliberative, legal manner.

World trade disputes being solved by diplomatic muscle rather than a predefined legal process sounds like something the Trump Administration would prefer. It would be consistent with recent behavior including sanctions and aggressive unilateral tariff policies it has taken against other nations, including Canada, South Korea, the European Union, among others, not to mention aggressive Iranian sanctions. Whether the US overestimates its diplomatic might these days is a different question.

Meanwhile, No Quiet on the Eastern Front

On the US/Chinese bilateral front, the Senate just passed the Hong Kong Human Rights & Democracy Act unanimously. Among other things, the Act places on the US Secretary of State the job of reviewing whether or not Hong Kong retains enough autonomy from Beijing to justify its special trading status as a global financial hub. It may be politically impossible for Trump not to sign this bill, though Beijing is obviously not happy with it and the prospects of it coming into law will not help trade negotiations.

From a logical standpoint, China would have little reason to accede to any trade deal if the President signs the bill into law. Doing so would make Beijing look weak and desperate for a deal, possibly emboldening the Hong Kong protest movement even further. A trade deal despite the signing of this bill would also greatly strengthen Trump’s reelection chances, something China does not want. It would make more sense for Xi Jinping to hold out on a deal and see if that weakens Trump and gives him a better option in one of his Democratic opponents come next year.

But the Hong Kong Human Rights & Democracy Act is not the only fly in the China trade ointment. Now the United Kingdom is even coming into the Hong Kong fray with its own elections on December 12th. Both candidates, Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson, are being pressured from both sides of the political spectrum to grant all Hong Kong citizens born before the 1997 handover to China full UK citizenship. Both sides are calling the fact that these people are not already UK citizens a historic error because their UK citizenship was effectively revoked without consent back then, which included Hong Kong citizens who fought in the British army, served in the police and other public servants. The UK coming into the fray here would give the Trump Administration even more political cover to harden its stance in trade negotiations as Beijing becomes more isolated diplomatically.

As for Hong Kong itself, the movers and shakers of Hong Kong’s economy are growing weary of the protests and worried about their future. Hong Kong is China’s direct connection to Western financial flows, allowing investors to move capital in and out of China through a mechanism that connects the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. There have been no mass capital outflows just yet, but Bloomberg reports that fingers are on the triggers and the situation on the ground in Hong Kong is still quite unstable. Protesters would almost certainly be emboldened by Trump signing the Hong Kong bill into law, and the UK could quickly follow suit by granting UK citizenship to all Hong Kong citizens born before 1997. China could lash out in unpredictable ways.

Say Goodbye to a US/China Trade Deal Near Term

The upshot of all this is that, first, from the US/China trade perspective, to my eye there appears little chance of even a “Phase One” deal in the near term. The Trump Administration appears to simply be stringing expectations along while Hong Kong destabilizes so that if and when China makes a more aggressive move against the island, Trump will have the political cover to attack China with trade policy even more aggressively.

All this while in the background, the WTO’s highest trade resolution body is on the verge of shutting down and global trade is already slowing dramatically. According to a report by the WTO released in October, trade volumes are expected to grow by only 1.2% for the year, well below global inflation rates, which means in real terms global trade is already contracting absolutely. The WTO’s estimate of 2.7% trade volume growth for 2020 hinges on trade relations going back to normal. They are headed in the opposite direction in practice.

Typically, credit cycles tend to turn in the summer and fall months. We have already passed that danger point this year, but 6 to 9 months from now we’ll be back, and possibly with much worse global trade relations than we have now. If anything can trigger a turn in the credit cycle in 2020, a breakdown in diplomatic trade channels could do it pretty effectively.

