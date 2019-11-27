SNSR: A Reliable Way To Tap The IoT Revolution

After a bumpy ride this year, the tech sector is again leading the race in terms of performance. This is in line with improving risk-appetite, which is expected to grow further as equities continue to set new records. The resilience of this bull-market, underpinned by central bank infused liquidity along with the implicit promise of unconditional support, should not be underestimated, as this year’s broad-based market gains showcase.

Source: Fidelity.com

Within the tech sector, a nascent field that holds enormous potential over the longer-term is the Internet of Things (IoT), which is an all-encompassing term that describes the development, manufacture and use of connected devices. In fact, one could argue that IoT stands at the epicenter of disruptive technologies, considering the vast array of commercial uses it can unleash. Promising tech segments such as artificial intelligence and big data, robotics and automation, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and more broadly smart infrastructure, can all benefit greatly from the advent of IoT.

In this context, it is interesting that investors have yet to fully appreciate the growth potential of this niche market, as evidenced by the lack of ETFs directly focused on IoT. The most likely scenario is that this oversight will be fleeting, but for now we are dealing with a significant investment opportunity. Nonetheless, the task of identifying the companies that are likely to spearhead the IoT revolution is quite challenging. And this is where the Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) comes into play.

SNSR is designed to include businesses that display the greatest potential of directly benefiting from the broader adoption of the Internet of Things. Key disruptive technologies such as 5G telecommunications infrastructure and fiber optics represent the primary focus. But as the IoT is aimed at harnessing the power of the internet by allowing for dispersed electronics to communicate with one another, the list of possible applications for IoT is virtually endless, covering areas such as the development and manufacturing of semiconductors and sensors, smart homes, smart grids, connected cars, and the industrial internet. As such, the industry coverage of SNSR is highly diversified.

It is important to understand that this fund’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications, and hence diversification is critical. Fortunately, SNSR is successful in providing access to more than 50 companies with high exposure to the IoT theme in a way that covers a wide set of parameters in order to capture the growth potential that this field will generate in the years to come.

Source: Global X

As this ETF tracks an index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things, it has no direct rival. But it could be useful, as a point of reference, to compare its performance relative to other funds that focus on tapping the 5G sphere. On a year-to-date basis, SNSR has delivered exceptional investment returns, which underscores strengthening momentum and patently sets it apart from existing competition.

From a technical standpoint, 2019 has been a breakthrough year for SNSR. The remarkable recovery it has achieved since the start of the year and the smooth pace of its appreciation have created a highly encouraging technical picture, which could lay the foundation for further gains in the months ahead. It is also notable that it has a beta of 1.28, making it ideal for periods of sustained market gains and low volatility, such as the one we are going through.

In terms of valuation, SNSR is not as expensive as one would expect from a portfolio of companies that are engaged in a such a high-growth industry. With a Price to Earnings ratio of 20.79 and a Price to Book ratio of 3.11 this fund appears quite attractive, especially if we factor in its 15.80% Return on Equity. Meanwhile, its Total Expense Ratio stands at 0.68%, which may be relatively high when compared to similar funds, but not significantly so.

Source: ETF.com

The Global X Internet of Things ETF is designed on the premise that the impact of the IoT, while incredibly far-reaching, will primarily be centered on three industries, which will subsequently benefit the most from its evolution. These include the manufacturers of semiconductors, connected devices and network equipment. The selection of the fund’s companies has been influenced by this central idea and it will play a pivotal role in its long-term performance.

In recent months, 5G has become a hot topic in financial markets not only for its potential impact on emerging technologies, and specifically, the Internet of Things, but also for the role it will continue to play in the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

Supercharged by the power of 5G, IoT will eventually give rise to a vast array of tools that will be able, with the shared use of sensors, chips and processors, to collect, transfer and analyze an unfathomably large size of data, in interaction with all connected devices. Today the number of connected devices is relatively limited but it is already in the process of expanding rapidly. This pace will increase dramatically with the launch of 5G networks, which will stimulate consumer demand and incentivize businesses to adopt IoT products and services more aggressively.

SNSR offers investors a credible path to tap into this remarkably promising field, with sufficient diversification and a clear vision. It is worth noting, however, that investments such as this tend to flourish during periods of market calm, but are vulnerable when volatility spikes due to their inherent risk profile. Nonetheless, the underlying growth potential of this disruptive technology is too great to ignore, even if we are getting close to the end of the bull market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.