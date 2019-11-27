Dollar Tree: Just What We Wanted

Recently, we had said do not buy it yet and let it come down under $100 where we can then scoop up shares.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) is still a favorite of traders at BAD BEAT Investing, a name that swings and reliable trades can be made. While this is a great long-term holding, we are once again eyeing this name with Q3 earnings out. Two weeks ago we told you that we wanted you to wait for shares to fall nicely under $100 before buying. We have that chance now. Of course, there are still some reasons to be cautious, particularly with a weaker than expected outlook from management, but we think that this pullback in shares presents a good buying opportunity. Let us discuss.

Competition and tariffs weigh but this is a long-term winner

We see an opportunity in Dollar Tree longer term, though there is of course a lot of competition, and the pain of tariffs has weighed. It is tough when every item is $1. Perhaps it will follow other dollar stores and make some items over $1, but for now, the discount retailer is making it work. We think the true $1 nature of the retailer has given it an edge. Make no mistake, Dollar Tree is in a highly competitive segment of retail, and we do expect competition to ramp up in the future. This is not just because of other major discount chains, but also because of online retailers selling discounted items, as well as many local dollar stores.

If a trade deal is worked out, we could see some relief on costs and on margins. As for competition, well, on that front, it's seen from the pricing end for similar items as well as the all-important battle for location. Big box stores and convenience stores also offer sources of competition that we have to also factor in. Still, Dollar Tree has held its own, and even though shares fell hard following earnings, the stock is much closer to where we wanted to buy it, even with guidance reduced slightly. Let us discuss performance.

Q3 performance

The company met our sales expectations for $5.72-$5.77 billion. They also beat consensus expectations by $10 million. We think sales were strong as they rose 3.8% to $5.75 billion from $5.54 billion last year. We see this as very positive growth. We do know the company reduced its store base as part of its optimization plan to get Family Dollar up and running again. As such, we want to look at performance of existing shops to get a sense of strength.

That takes us to the all-important same-store sales figure. We think for the most part there was good news on this front. As a whole, same-store sales increased 2.5%, at the higher end of our expectations for 2.2%-2.6% increases. Same-store sales for the Dollar Tree-branded shops led the way and increased 2.8% on a constant currency basis, which is incredibly strong. What is more, sales growth is still happening at Family Dollar. Same-store sales for Family Dollar stores were also up 2.3%, in line with our expectations for 2.3%-2.5% growth there. Comparable sales rose thanks to more transactions and a higher average ticket.

Here is the problem and why shares fell today. Costs are rising and they offset the rising sales a bit. Gross profit rose $32.6 million to $1.70 billion in the quarter. But the margins got spanked. As a percent of sales, gross margin took a hit due from freight, product costs (tariffs), and distribution costs. They decreased to 29.7% compared to 30.2% last year. At the same time, selling and administrative expenses were 23.5% of sales compared to 23.2% of sales last year. Much of that was due to consolidation of store support centers, asset write-offs for closed stores, and payroll costs resulting from higher average hourly rates. Putting it all together, we saw operating income decline and that helped send shares spiraling.

This was surprising to us. Operating income fell to $358.4 million compared with $387.8 million in the same period last year and operating income margin was 6.2% versus 7.0% of sales last year. As a result, earnings were hammered. Net income was down to $255 million with earnings per share of $1.08 compared to $1.18 last year. This result was well below our expectations for $1.14-$1.17, and was a $0.05 miss versus consensus.

When we look at the quarter as a whole, it was not awful, but the rising costs are the big story here. Now, making matters worse management expects these issues to carry over and lowered its outlook for the year. Consolidated net sales for full-year fiscal 2019 are now expected to range from $23.62 billion to $23.74 billion compared to the company's previously expected range of $23.57 billion to $23.79 billion. This estimate is based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales and 1.1% selling square footage growth. While fiscal 2019 EPS will range between $4.66 and $4.76. This is about a 10% reduction in the outlook, so a 20% decline in the stock is appropriate. We are happy to come back in here in the low $90s. The cost of tariffs are about $0.06 per share, while another $0.28 are discrete costs, and temporary, while $0.05 are from store closures. We figure half of this is made up even with flat business in 2020.

Fundamental discussion on slightly reduced outlook

If we look on a forward basis, we expect $4.75 in earnings for fiscal 2019, which puts shares at only about 19.5 times those estimates, which is also rather attractive for the name, historically. In fact it has been many months since we had this type of discount here. The name is also way below its usual price-to-cash flow metric, and below that of the index, and is also discounted on a price-to-book basis. This is undervalued in our opinion, and would be even more so if shares were to pull back, considering the relative growth.

Remember this discounted valuation is in part a result of declining expectations for the future. However, the discount is wide and the issues temporary. 2019 is a period of transition for the company with earnings being down now, but we expect things to ramp up. Keep in mind free cash flow is still strong while debt has been paid down now to just $3.5 billion. This is a huge reduction since the Family Dollar acquisition.

Take home

We got our wish, shares fell well under $100, but came at the expense of a 10% shaving of EPS expectations. With a 20% drop in shares however, value is building. We view the issues as temporary. The company is closing losing operations and we are impressed with comp growth. Dollar Tree has now delivered 47 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales, and nine consecutive quarters with two-year stacked comps exceeding 6%. While the earnings will dip from last year, this is a transitional year. $90 a share is a strong buy level for us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.