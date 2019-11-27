Plus Therapeutics: New Challenges Ahead As It Looks To Reinvent Itself In Oncology

The financing plus cash to be received from BARDA shores up its balance sheet for now, though the company also has substantial debt to be paid.

In August, I warned investors of the impending dilution to come on Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV). One month later and the company did just that; announcing an offering at $5.00 that would end up seeing the number of shares outstanding increase more than sevenfold from 443,117 to 3,443,117. More dilution can be expected from the cashless exercise of Series U warrants associated with this financing. On September 23, PSTV had a pre-market spike on news of a $4.6 million BARDA payment that saw the stock open up 84% to $14.80 and hit as high as $16.00. The company wasted no time in using that liquidity event to announce the offering later that day. As a result, the stock price tanked nearly 75% from its high on September 23 to close at $4.05.

I recommended waiting until the announcement of a secondary before shorting the stock as its extreme volatility and low float was ripe to catch any shorts in a squeeze. Turns out that would have been a successful strategy as PSTV declined by nearly half since September 23 to $2.10. Now might be a good time for any shorts that are remaining to cover. Management has made some cost-cutting decisions while simultaneously attempting to transform old Cytori from a failed stem cell biotech into a successful biotech in oncology. Some swing traders may feel that now is a good time to buy PSTV for a bounce, but that trade would still be filled with risk.

Data by YCharts

The BARDA payment resulted in PSTV recording net income of $0.5 million in Q3 2019. However, that payment was made due to a change of cost rates on work performed from 2012 through 2019 and is not expected to be reoccuring. Without the BARDA payment, the operating loss would have been $2 million for Q3.

Between the $15 million raise and the money expected to come from BARDA in Q4, PSTV will have over $20 million in cash, less any burn during that time. However, the company also has over $14 million in current liabilities, including nearly $11 million of a term loan owed to Oxford Finance that has been booked as a current liability because of, by its own admission, PSTV's poor financial state:

As of September 30, 2019, we were in compliance with all covenants under the Term Loan and have not received any notification or indication from Oxford to invoke the material adverse change clause. However, due to our negative cash flows from operations and the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern, the entire principal amount of the Term Loan is presented as short-term. We will continue to evaluate the debt classification on a quarterly basis and evaluate for reclassification in the future should our financial condition improve.

Management has made an effort to try to preserve shareholder value by enacting some cost-cutting measures. It moved company headquarters from California to Texas where it already had a pre-existing facility in order to save money. PSTV can also take advantage of the increased budget of the Cancer Provision and Research Institute of Texas and any partnership opportunities that may arise from that. The company is concentrating its development in ways that can leverage the U.S. FDA’s accelerated regulatory pathways. It also intends to use its core in-house expertise in nanoparticle drug design and complex formulation in its pipeline of oncology drugs.

The most near-term catalyst PSTV has is DocePLUS where it intends to submit a Phase 2 clinical trial protocol in Small Cell Lung Cancer patients with platinum-sensitive disease who progressed at least 60 days after initiation of first-line chemotherapy to the U.S. FDA before the end of the year. CEO Dr. Marc Hedrick describes DocePLUS as "a substantially improved version of the market leading oncology drug by Sanofi TAXOTERE".

While the company's management remains positive and it tries its best to move forward by leveraging fastrack pathways and in-house expertise, the truth is that any path in oncology is going to be risky and expensive. PSTV has substantially diluted its investors in order to have several quarters of cash runway to try to build value, starting with DocePLUS. However, given the risky nature of this minimal, early stage pipeline, the limited resources, the debt held by Oxford and the company's history of financing with these dilutive deals with vulture funds, I do not like the chances of PSTV turning it around any time soon. Anyone who is adamant about buying this stock right now would be best served in selling at the first sign of profits after a spike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.