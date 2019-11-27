Disney: Many Moving Parts Fall In Places

With the most well recognized global brands and high barriers to entry in multiple aspects of the business, Disney (DIS) has finally made the difficult yet critical decision to confront the cord-cutting threat on the company’s traditional business model by launching ESPN+, Disney+ and acquiring Fox’s assets. The move into the broader media landscape allows the company to start a brand new long-term growth phase to enhance the stagnant growth in Media Network, Broadcasting and Park Experience, and to reduce the Studio’s revenue volatility. Disney’s Q4 performance gave the market a glimpse of the potential startup cost of the new strategy. At this point, many Disney’s “pieces” are still moving and about to fall into places for Disney in next 2-3 years. In this post, I focus on the likely future stock price movements if the current street’s assessment on the Disney’s strategic move materializes.

Disney’s Positives

Under the new landscape, Disney can create a strong enough direct-to consumer streaming offering to compete effectively in the streaming space. In addition, it is estimated that there will be $1-$2B of cost savings from DIS’s acquisition of the FOX assets, which should improve margins over time.

Disney’s brands are some of the most valuable in the world. These brands couple with proliferating distribution platforms which create incremental demand for Disney’s library content. High quality branded content is the most valuable forms of differentiation for competing distribution platforms.

Disney owns 3 OTT services, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. This gives Disney the unique ability to target different market segments and cross promote and re-bundle with discounts. As Disney’s focus on family nature films for the launch of Disney+, the nature of the content will have sticky subscribers and its low pricing at $3-$7/month is very attractive and competitive. Disney+ has the largest ever debut. ESPN’s sub losses and the DTC revenue stabilize (Figure 1D).

Disney’s Negatives

Acquiring FOX’s assets is the easy part. The real problem is how to consolidate Fox into Disney seamlessly. Disney has stated that FOXA asset purchase will be “accretive, excluding purchase accounting, by 2021.” implying that, despite expected cost cutting, FOXA will be dilutive in FY20 and longer. Noted that FY20 is the same year that DIS is investing the most in its new OTT services. As a result, Disney’s FY20 EPS is expected to be subject to double downward pressure in FY20 (Figure 1B). Disney quantified the dilution from the acquisition of the FOX assets plus taking full control of Hulu at a negative $0.30/share in 1Q20, before purchase accounting. Disney expects Capex in FY20 to total $500 mm, owing to higher parks spending. More importantly, for a longer term perspective, Disney investors should worry that FOXA content, being more adult oriented, may muddy Disney’s family-friendly brand.

As the loss from the Fox assets totaled $100 mm in 4Q 2019, the social unrest in Hong Kong also lowered $55 mm operating income, and Disney guided to $80 mm op income decline at Hong Kong Disney in 1Q20 and $275 mm decline for FY20, if current trends continue (consensus forecasts in Figure 1A).

Digital platforms introduce new competitors such as Netflix, Amazon Video, and Apple that compete for consumers’ engagement time and subscription dollars and ad revenue. To compete against record-high content creation (400 series vs just 200 series) by new competitors, Disney’s TV production costs are expected to rise at the same time that its viewer ratings and ad revenue are falling owing to audience fragmentation. The U.S. advertising revenue dropped 2% in Q4 (Figure 1C). This implies downward margin pressure.

Disney’s Future Target Price Path

Given all the Disney’s projected moves may fall into places, I like to estimate the corresponding Disney share price path for the next 2-3 years. From many previous posts, Disney's stock prices are priced by analysts' forecasts of forward revenue, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow, capital expenditure and the number of subs. In order to estimate how Disney's future price will move, it is necessary to find the estimated future financial metrics which drive the share prices. To this end, I used the analysts' consensus of forward estimates of each metric.

Since Wall Street analysts, as a group, tend to give forward estimates routinely many quarters into the future (till 4Q 2022), it may be informative to investors if future DIS prices can be estimated with the corresponding forward financial forecasts. For this purpose, I first used last 10 years' worth of financial data to find such a relationship (multiple regression). A simple interpretation of this historical relationship can be explained like a formula that the current target price can be calculated by the current estimates of the five financial metrics under consideration. So, if this process has merit, say, the expected 1Q 2020 DIS share value may be calculated by the current estimates of the five metrics for 1Q 2020.

In Figure 4, I showed how DIS price targets derived by this procedure should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual DIS stock prices (in black) over the historical period. Since January 2018 (1801), Disney's actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at these forward fundamental metrics in pricing Disney shares. Though, it should be noted that there have been occasional divergences but the actual DIS prices quickly reverted back to the model predicted target price line.

In a further close-up, I showed the future quarterly target prices in Figure 5 and Table 2 from 3Q 2019 through 4Q 2022. They predicted DIS price moves from $149 at 4Q 2019, $166 by 2020, $180 by 2021, to $190 by 2022 (the black line in Figure 5). Based on the model, it should be clear that Disney's share at $140 is currently fairly valued by the target price around $136 (Figure 4).

Limitations

I should also point out one major caveat of this process. The accuracy of the target price forecast completely relies on the accuracy of the current forecast of the future financials to realize. Whenever the financial forecasts change, the estimates of future target price should change accordingly. Further, the real world stock price does not move like a straight line but up and down with the up and down of the realized financials, as shown in Figure 4 and Figure 5. Though, the fact that DIS currently trades around $150, which is remarkably close to the target price range of $154 offers some support to the accuracy of this process.

Furthermore, one major implicit assumption is that consensus estimates have reflected the street’s best (1) reading as well as (2) the prediction on (3) the most likely outcome of Disney’s recent strategic move. If any of the links fails, the future target prices become meaningless.

Takeaways

2018-2019 may be the most exciting years for Disney for a long time. Finally, Disney has expanded the decades long conventional entertainment model to include the modern media streaming landscape. The early experience seems encouraging and exciting with a sudden surge in revenue growth and stock prices. Although, many risks including a higher than expected FOX consolidation cost, a rising DTC loss, an already saturated streaming market to break in, and incompatible Disney and FOX content model to consolidate still lie ahead. Using professional analysts’ good work which reflects their best predictions on the likely near-term outcome of Disney’s strategic shift, I estimated that Disney’s shares will trade around $165 by 2020, $180 by 2021, and $190 by 2022. The usual disclaimers apply.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.