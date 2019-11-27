Slack: Investing On Hope

Investment Thesis

Slack (WORK) has a lot of potential. Nobody, least of all me, is contending otherwise. What I'm passionately questioning is just how much upside are investors likely to get from investing in this enterprise at $12 billion?

When the facts show us that we may have made a mistake; the typical course of action is to shoot the messenger. Don't be lulled into inaction and entrenchment.

This stock is best avoided. Here's why:

Growth At Any Cost?

Slack is one week away from its highly anticipated Q3 2020 results. In the likely scenario that Slack meets expectations, shareholders are still likely to be disappointed. Why? Because, as the graph below reminds us, Slack is decelerating its revenues at a rapid clip, meanwhile its stock remains priced for perfection.

Why this relevant? Because investors need to have clear visibility into Slack's long-term sustainable growth rates so that they can best understand how to price the company.

More specifically, if Slack is growing at close to 50%, then investors may be willing to throw caution to the wind and adopt a 'buy and hold' position.

But given the pace of deceleration from fiscal 2019 at 82% to fiscal 2020 which is presently pointing towards 49%, this -30% deceleration for such a nascent enterprise is considerable and not at all aligned with an enterprise which bases its revenues on recurring sources.

Under The Hood

Conversely, bullish shareholders would charge that Slack's Q2 2020 results showed that paid customers greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, was up 75% year-over-year.

Even though that is accurate, I would counter by noting that 'calculated billings' appear to be slowing down as quick as or even quicker than Slack's overall revenue growth rates.

For instance, for fiscal 2018, calculated billings were up approximately 100% year-over-year and for fiscal 2019, they were up 79% year-over-year.

More recently, according to Slack's fiscal 2020 guide, it appears that calculated billings are now pointing to grow by approximately 45% - a noticeable deceleration.

What About Free Cash Flow Does?

If Slack's revenue growth rates look unappetizing, free cash flow looks terrible. Free cash flow for fiscal 2020 is pointing towards negative $100 million. Having said that, we should acquiesce that there are approximately $50 million of non-recurring cash expenses related to its direct listing.

On the other hand, if we back out these one-off cash-costs, should we not similarly back out Slack's stock-based compensation?

Slack's full-year stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes will reach a whopping $470 million in fiscal 2020. If for fiscal 2019 free cash flow was less than great at negative $100 million, for fiscal 2020, it will be a huge burn.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

The table above reminds us that amongst Slack's peer group, Slack is the only company that thus far appears incapable of converting its revenues into strong cash flows from operations.

Readers would retort that Slack is not interesting in generating cash flows, what ultimately matters is that Slack is growing its top line.

But as we have discussed, Slack's revenues appear to be rapidly decelerating, which means that for every dollar that is being reinvested back into the business, Slack is getting back incredibly poor returns on invested capital.

The Bottom Line

Slack's main competitor today, Microsoft (MSFT) is no push-over. This is an enterprise that has the distribution, marketing, and funds to continuously imprint itself as enterprises' safe, go-to platform. Meanwhile, Slack is priced as if it is already Microsoft.

With too much to prove together with an overvalued stock, investors should give considerable slack before considering investing in Slack.

