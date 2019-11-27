More Upside Ahead For Mylan

Source: Bloomberg

Generic drug manufacturers like Mylan (MYL) have been reeling from declining revenue. Large corporations are using their leverage to negotiate lower prices for generics. The FDA is approving drugs faster, which is creating more competition and falling revenue. Mylan may have bucked the trend when it reported Q3 2019 revenue of $2.96 billion, up 4% Y/Y. Product sales of $2.93 billion rose 3%.

Two of the company's key operating segments reported revenue growth. North America reported $1.1 billion in revenue, up 8% Y/Y. The increase was spurred by new product sales, slightly offset by lower prices for existing products. New product sales included Wixela (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder) and Yupelri (inhalation solution for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). North America was Mylan's largest region, representing 37% of total revenue.

Europe's revenue was flat, while revenue from the rest of the world ("ROW") grew 3% Y/Y. ROW was spurred by sales of existing products in emerging markets and sales of new products in Australia. The rise in total revenue was a pleasant surprise. Mylan is still facing pricing pressure in its core business and must continue to launch new products to offset headwinds from its core generics business.

Margins Are Falling

Mylan's gross margin was 36.2%, down 10 basis points versus the year earlier period. The company suffered from lower gross margin on existing products and higher sales of generic EpiPen relative to the prior-year period. The company also had an inventory write-off related to Wixela. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $1.1 billion, up 3% Y/Y. Combined costs for R&D and SG&A expense was $801 million, up 11% Y/Y. The company incurred higher expense related to licensing agreements for products in development. SG&A expense rose due to consulting fees and transactions costs pursuant to the pending merger with Pfizer's (PFE) Upjohn.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $742 million fell 9% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 25%, down 400 basis points versus the year earlier period. Margin fell, despite the rise in revenue. Some of the SG&A expenses appear to be non-recurring; margins could potentially improve if revenue continues to rise.

All About The Upjohn Merger

Mylan recently agreed to merge with Upjohn in an all-stock transaction. The company expects to marry its key businesses with Upjohn's iconic brands like Lipitor (atorvastatin calcium), Celebrex (celecoxib) and Viagra (sildenafil). Upjohn is considered an off-patent branded and generic medicines operation. Pfizer will own 57% of the combined entity ("NewCo") and Mylan shareholders will own the rest.

Upjohn brings $3.0 billion of quarterly revenue and an estimated $1.8 billion of EBITDA to the table. The merger could create scale and potential cost synergies. Based upon Q3 2019 results, Upjohn's revenue would represent 43% of NewCo's and its EBITDA would represent over 70%.

The above chart outlines 2019 financial results for Mylan and Upjohn. It is meant to serve as a proxy for NewCo's proforma financial results.

In estimating Upjohn's EBITDA, I assumed (1) it represented about 37% of Pfizer's total Q3 2018 operating income and 30% of its total Q3 2019 operating income. I assumed it represented 37% of Q3 2018 total EBITDA and 30% of Q3 2019 EBITDA as well.

NewCo's proforma revenue declined by double digits, mainly on Upjohn's falling revenue. NewCo's proforma Q3 2019 EBITDA fell by double digits and its EBITDA margin of 56% was off by about 500 basis points versus the year earlier period.

Mylan will take on $12 billion of new debt, which will be raised by Upjohn. The proceeds will go to Pfizer. In addition to Mylan's current $13 billion debt load, NewCo would have about $25 billion of total debt.

NewCo's run-rate EBITDA (Q3 pro forma EBITDA annualized) would be around $10 billion. With $25 billion in pro forma debt, this would equate to about 2.5x debt/EBITDA. This would appear manageable from the outset. Management would likely have to use cash flow to pare debt as Upjohn's revenue and EBITDA is in decline.

More Upside Ahead For Mylan

If one valued NewCo's run-rate EBITDA of $10 billion at 7x, then its enterprise value would be about $72 billion. This multiple would reflect a business with healthy margins and strong cash flow, albeit in decline. I estimate its net debt (including $359 million of Mylan's cash) at just over $24 billion. NewCo's equity value would be an estimated $47 billion and Mylan's 43% share would equate to an equity value of $20 billion.

A $20 billion equity stake in NewCo would represent over 100% upside compared to Mylan's current equity market capitalization of $9.4 billion. This would mean MYL could potentially double from its current price of $18. A 7x trading multiple for NewCo is also less than the 7.5x run-rate EBITDA (Q3 2019 annualized) multiple MYL currently trades at. The valuation also does not include potential cost synergies.

Conclusion

The upside from the Upjohn merger could be tremendous. Buy MYL.

