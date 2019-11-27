NFI Group: Better Days Ahead

[Please note that all currency references are to U.S. dollar except if indicated otherwise.]

NFI Group C$27.84 (Toronto symbol NFI; NFYEF:US; Heavy Machinery and Vehicles; Shares outstanding: 62.4 million; Market cap: C$1.7 billion; www.nfigroup.com) is a bus manufacturer headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

The company holds market-leading positions in North America and the United Kingdom but is subject to intense competitive pressures which result in moderate levels of profitability. Recent production problems and a large acquisition increased debt and reduced cash flow, which in turn contributed to a 50% decline in the share price. However, cash flow will return to normal as the production problems are resolved and debt is paid down. Longer-term volume growth should be modest and profit margins will remain compressed, but a cheap valuation and attractive dividend should support the share price.

A storied history with some hiccups

The history of the company dates back to 1930 when John Doval founded the Western Auto and Truck Body Works. In 1971 the failing company was sold to the Manitoba Development Corporation and renamed Flyer Industries. In 2002, New Flyer was acquired by KPS Capital, an investment company that specializes in turning around struggling businesses. Private equity firms Harvest Partners and Lightyear Capital bought the business in 2003 and listed the company in 2005. In 2011 the business converted from a trust to a corporation.

Experienced management

Paul Soubry is the CEO of the business. He joined the company in 2009 from StandardAero where he worked for 24 years with his final position as CEO. In 2016 he was recognized as the Canadian “CEO of the Year” by the Financial Post newspaper. He held 352,440 shares at the end of 2018 – that is 0.6% of the total issued.

Since 2011, when the listed entity converted into a corporation, the market value of the company increased from US$250 million to the current US$1.31 billion. Revenues increased from US$926 million to US$2.6 billion, and net income was up from US$19 million to US$66 million. Two major acquisitions over the past 5 years, one in 2015 and another in 2019, contributed to the sharp increase in revenue (see below).

Brian Tobin, a director since 2005, is the independent chair of the board. He is a former politician and served as a cabinet minister for the federal government as well as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The executive management team owns less than 3% of the shares of the company, while their average tenure is 12 years. The company states that 27% of the broader management group is female but we note that there is only one female among the top 11 executives.

The executives earn a basic salary benchmarked against a relevant peer group. In addition, they can earn bonuses depending on the achievement of certain short-and longer-term targets. Short term targets are represented by EBITDA and free cash flow metrics while longer-term targets are based on the return on invested capital. We think these objectives are relevant for the creation of value although an element of share price performance relative to a peer may be more relevant for shareholders.

Major acquisitions

Since 2013, the company has made 8 acquisitions, with a total deal value of more than US$1 billion. In 2015, it paid US$459 million for Motor Coach Industries, and in May 2019 it paid US$405 million for ADL, a British bus maker. The latter was concluded on an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 7.3 times.

The ADL acquisition adds about 25% to NFI’s annual revenues and 20% to its EBITDA profit. The acquisition was financed with debt while 10% of the transaction value was paid with new NFI shares. NFI previously had a joint venture with ADL and should, therefore, be reasonably familiar with the culture and business operations of ADL. However, we note that ADL’s EBITDA margins are considerably lower than the NFI margins and that U.K. bus sales volumes have declined by 41% since 2015 as a result of reduced government funding and public operators getting ready to transition to zero or low emission buses.

Marcopolo, the Brazilian bus body manufacturer, acquired a 19.9% equity interest in NFI in 2013. The company sold a portion of the stake in 2016 but remains the largest single shareholder with a 10.8% shareholding.

An asset-heavy business model with moderate profitability

After the acquisition of the U.K.-based ADL, the company has a global footprint with market-leading positions in bus manufacturing in Canada, the U.S., United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. However, 80% of revenues are still derived from the North American markets, followed by 15% from the U.K. and Europe.

Manufacturing operations are located in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K. There is also third-party manufacturing conducted in China and Malaysia and parts and service facilities in Canada, U.S., Mexico, Germany, Singapore, and New Zealand.

Manufacturing contributes 85% of revenues while the parts and service business contributes 15%. Heavy-duty transit buses is the largest manufacturing unit contributing 43% of the revenues while ADL contributes 25%. The balance comes from the sale of motor coaches and low-floor buses.

The company has a dominant market share in heavy-duty transit buses in North America (43%) and the U.K. (67%). They also have a 45% share in North American motor coaches and low floor buses. The main competitors include Volvo, Scania, Daimler, and MAN.

Public corporations and government organizations form 75% of the client base while NFI sells buses to all of the top 25 largest transit authorities in North America.

The manufacturing facilities are asset-heavy and have relatively low margins and returns on capital. The aftermarket operations have better margins but are too small in the overall composition to have a major impact. In an industry that often struggles to generate returns on capital in excess of their cost of capital, NFI is no exception. Return on invested capital for the 12 months to September 2019 was 10.2% while EBITDA margins dropped to 10.6% (see graph).

Balance sheet in fair order but cash flows challenged

The company had shareholders equity of US$772 million by the end of September 2019, total debt of US$1,341 million and cash of US$31 million. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA totaled 3.4 times, the debt to capital ratio was 0.64, and adjusted EBITDA covered the interest payments 4.1 times. The lender covenants require the debt/EBITDA ratio to stay below 4.25 times and interest cover to be over 3.0 times in the 12 months after a major acquisition. The company is in no danger of exceeding these limits, and management indicates that it intends to bring the debt/EBITDA ratio down to between 2.0 and 2.5 times within 18-24 months.

We suggest that the balance sheet is in reasonable order although total debt more than doubled over the past year while interest costs have jumped by 260% since the end of 2018. The increase in debt is explained by the ADL acquisition as well as the cost to finance a huge increase in inventory—work in progress.

Inventories have increased by US$402 million to US$724 million over the 12 months until the end of September 2019. Work in progress inventories almost doubled as the company struggled with supply chain disruptions, missed production days, new product launches and postponed customer inspections. Part of the increase in inventories is also explained by the ADL acquisition but we note that inventories as a proportion of sales jumped from 61% in September 2018 to 101% by September 2019.

The sharp increase in inventories was also responsible for reducing the cash flow from operations to US$2.2 million in the 12 months to September, from the US$115 million recorded a year prior. Excluding the working capital adjustment, the operating cash flow amounted to US$265 million and after deducting capital expenditures of $51 million, free cash flow amounted to US$214 million. The dividend cost was $75 million. It is imperative that the company succeeds in reducing the capital tied up in inventories in order to improve cash flows and reduce debt.

Management contends that deliveries should start to ramp up in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 and that work in progress inventories will decline. Management believes that the company's debt reduction can take place without impacting the dividend policy.

Risks on the horizon

The company’s principal customers are municipal and other local transit authorities that rely on funding from various levels of government to purchase transit buses. Eighty percent of the total eligible funding for purchases of new transit buses and coaches by municipal and other local transit authorities in the U.S. is provided by the federal government. Government policies can change.

The future arrangements that will govern the trade relationship between the U.K. and Europe still have to be finalized and may be detrimental to future bus exports from the U.K. to Europe.

Recent results: Poor performance

The most recent quarter to September 2019 required the full attention of management to integrate the ADL acquisition as well as to resolve the production bottlenecks. It was also the first full quarter for the consolidation of the ADL results.

The results were complex, but based on the adjusted numbers provided by management, Pro-forma revenues (including ADL pre-acquisition) declined by 11.6% in the quarter compared to same quarter last year. These rather poor results can be ascribed to lower deliveries into Hong Kong and timing of deliveries in North America and the U.K. Adjusted pro-forma EBITDA declined by 9.2%.

Gross margins and EBIT margins declined sharply when compared to the same quarter last year, although that’s explained mostly by one-off factors related to the ADL acquisition as well as temporary production inefficiencies.

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to US$0.24 for the quarter and US$1.15 for the first nine months of 2019. Sharply higher finance costs and an increase in the share count helped to push earning per share for the quarter down by 59% and by 34% year to date.

Where to from here?

Key short-term focus areas for management remain the reduction in work in progress and the integration of ADL. If the company succeeds in reducing its inventories in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020, it should free up substantial capital, help with the reduction of debt and improve cash flows.

For 2019, the company expects to deliver 5,490 equivalent bus units (“EUs”), 3% below its previous guidance and 2% fewer than in 2018. Revenue and EBITDA for 2019 will on a pro-forma basis probably be lower than last year while higher depreciation, amortization and interest costs will contribute to an expected 40% decline in earnings per share.

At the end of Q3, the company had 4,313 firm EU orders and 7,281 options for a total of 11,594 EUs, 16% higher than the end of Q2. Excluding the orders acquired through ADL, the order book was 4% down from the Q2 book. Despite the slower orders, the results for the next 2 quarters could be good if the company succeeds in clearing out most of the delayed deliveries.

The longer-term outlook indicates moderate volume growth with a focus on increasing the production of low or zero-emission buses. The North American heavy-duty transit market achieved record EUs of 6,504 in 2018 and the motor coach market was also in an uptrend since 2010. In the U.K. bus demand has declined since 2015, but management is optimistic that the trend will reverse as public authorities replace older vehicles and start to move to low emission buses.

Taking management’s latest outlook as well as the longer-term trends into account, we think that the company can grow its EUs by 1-2% per year. However, profit margins could move lower. The combination of the lower-margin ADL business will pull the overall EBITDA margin down, but we think that margins may still trend lower to the historical averages as competition heats up and large customers flex their buying power.

Longer-term, management sees further growth in low or zero-emission buses and expects the company to benefit from growth in this area. NFI has zero-emission bus contracts with some of the largest transit agencies in North America including Toronto, Boston, Minneapolis, San Diego, New York, and Seattle. ADL’s already sold 100 zero-emission vehicles during 2019 Q3.

Putting it all together, we see 2 quarters of good deliveries and improved cash flow and lower debt over the next 2 years. Longer-term, volumes should show modest growth, but margins will remain under pressure. We expect the company to maintain its dividend at current levels but with no or little growth for the next 2 years.

Attractive dividend, with a caveat

The company pays a quarterly dividend denominated in the Canadian dollar. This currently amounts to C$1.70 per year and was last raised in the first quarter of 2019. The company has increased its dividend every year since 2016 and estimates that it is paying out 49.1% of its free cash flow. That’s according to its own calculations.

We think that the dividend is safe for now, but it is dependant on management succeeding in resolving the production bottlenecks and reducing the exorbitant working capital requirements soon.

Inexpensive valuation

Among a peer group that is inexpensively valued, NFI is no exception. High capital requirements and cyclical demand for its products dictate lower valuations.

Given the stock’s current price and consensus estimates for the next 12 months, the company is valued on a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7 times, an EV/EBITDA ratio 7.7 times and a high dividend yield of 6.1%.

This represents a small discount to the average multiples of its main peers.

Bottom line …leading bus maker with nice dividend and cheap valuation

NFI Group is the leading manufacturer of buses in North America and the U.K. Nevertheless, this has not helped the company to generate attractive returns or capital or wide profit margins. All of that leaves it vulnerable to cyclical downturns or production problems. But that is already reflected in its modest valuation. Plus, we think the company will recover from its current difficulties without having to reduce its dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI wealth Network