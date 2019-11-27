Nordstrom's Third Quarter Earnings Rally Could Fade At Key Resistance

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

It's been rough for mall based retailers over the past several years. Nordstrom (JWN) has not been exempt from the sector wide downdraft as its shares have dropped by as much as 65% after peaking in November 2018. After bottoming at $25 three months ago, JWN has rallied over 50% heading into its third quarter earnings. On the back of $0.81 in EPS which beat Wall Street expectations of $0.64, its stock soared by over 10%. Despite recent positive sentiment, Nordstrom still remains hostage to a secular consumer trend that will make it difficult for the company to grow on a sustained basis.

Earnings And Operating Metrics

While Nordstrom did beat analysts' estimates by a fair margin, total revenues only met expectations of $3.67 billion. Earnings per share beat was due to better than expected cost side reductions. The company cited that annual expenses have already been reduced by $170 million through the first three quarters compared to the annual target of $150-200 million. Despite the quarterly beat, the company's annual 2019 guidance is still well below original forecasts at the start of the year.

Other operating metrics remained within the range of expectations based on reported results in the past few years. While expense reductions surely helped third quarter earnings, the company's sales, general, and administrative[SG&A] costs as a percentage of revenues continued to rise. Granted part of the quarterly rise was due to pre-opening expenses, but the trend has consistently been increasing over the past few years as the chart below shows.

(Data compiled from JWN's quarterly results.)

To compound matters, gross margin has been on a steady decline as also shown in the chart above. While the margin compression has been minimal, it does show the company has not been able to take advantage of increasing online sales and local order pickup to any measurable degree. Year over year, gross margin for the first three quarters was flat at 34.1% despite the minor rebound to 34.5% in Q2 and 34.3% in Q3 2019. Unless gross margin rebounds significantly in the final quarter, fiscal 2019 will mark the ninth straight year of gross margin compression. The last time Nordstrom posted an annual gross margin increase was in fiscal 2010.

To the company's credit, Nordstrom has been able to gradually increase revenues over the past decade although fiscal 2019 would likely mark the first annual decline since the 2008 Financial Crisis. However with both gross margin and corporate expenses squeezing operating margins, pre-tax net income has been on a steady decline despite overall revenue growth.

(Data compiled from JWN's quarterly results.)

Cash Flow

Part of the reason Nordstrom has been able to achieve annual revenue growth has been due to its physical expansion. Total retail square footage has increased by 11.7% in the past five years. Given total revenues have only grown by 14.6% during the same period, the bulk of the company's revenue growth was linked to physical expansion. As the table below shows, annual revenue per square foot has been fairly stable around the $500/sqft level.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM Square Footage (millions) 27.061 28.61 29.792 30.218 30.385 30.237 Annual Sales per Square Foot $493 $507 $498 $506 $509 $499

(Data compiled from JWN's annual reports. TTM figures also use 2019 quarterly reports.)

Capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues has average over 5% in the past five years. After seeing what has happened to many mall based peers over the past decade (as many have slowly declined into irrelevancy), the company's capex would appear to be a necessary and vital investment in order to keep overall sales and profitability stable.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM Operating Cash Flow $1,220.00 $2,451.00 $1,648.00 $1,400.00 $1,296.00 $1,223.00 Capital Expenditures $861.00 $1,082.00 $846.00 $731.00 $654.00 $966.00 Free Cash Flow $359.00 $1,369.00 $802.00 $669.00 $642.00 $257.00 Dividend Payout $251.00 $1,185.00 $256.00 $247.00 $250.00 $236.00 Share Repurchase $610.00 $1,192.00 $277.00 $211.00 $678.00 $733.00

(Data compiled from JWN's annual reports. TTM figures also use 2019 quarterly reports. All dollar figures in millions.)

After factoring in dividend payouts and share repurchases, the company has spent over $2 billion above its free cash flow levels in the past five years. If this pattern continues, Nordstrom would likely have to either reduce share repurchases or further increase debt. At the end of the third quarter, cash levels were below half a billion for the first time in over three years. Nordstrom did raise half a billion earlier this month but it was for repaying an equivalent debt coming due May 2020.

The company does plan to reduce capex as a percentage of revenues down to 3-4% in 2020 but as capital expenditures have been linked to revenue growth in recent years, this could be a risky strategy. As the saying goes, you can't cut your way to growth. The more prudent action would be to reduce share repurchases. Nordstrom has reduced its total diluted share count by over 21% since 2014 which has boosted earnings per share despite declining pre-tax income. However in my opinion, seeing revenue deterioration would be far worse for shareholder morale than stagnant earnings.

Final Thoughts

Relative to traditional mall based department stores, Nordstrom has performed very well. In fact it arguably might be the best performing company in this peer group considering once dominant names like Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and J.C. Penney Company (JCP) have slowly disintegrated over the years. Even when compared to many smaller mall specialty brands, Nordstrom has executed better. However while it may be one of the better houses in a bad neighborhood, it still has to navigate against an ongoing secular trend that has shifted consumer spending away from the malls and more towards online purchasing.

The obvious response from an outside casual observer is to increase online presence. Pretty much all traditional brick and mortar retails have made an online presence in the past couple of decades. From Nordstrom's third quarter conference call, its digital sales have reached 34% of total volume. That is almost double the 18% rate posted during fiscal 2014. Yet despite increasing online sales, operating metrics have not improved as highlighted above. The costs of maintaining a premium brick and mortar presence has outweighed any benefits from increasing online sales. If digital sales were factored out of retail revenues, the revenue trend for total sales would look far worse.

At about 11x forward 2020 estimated earnings, Nordstrom may appear inexpensive especially relative to the overall market valuation. JWN's 4.3% dividend yield might even make the stock more attractive to income investors. However in this case, low valuations and high dividend yield could be a valuation trap. Investors need to remember the company is a consumer cyclical that is potentially more exposed to the health of the economy than retail peers due to its middle-higher end customer base.

With high fixed costs, any revenue contraction could disproportionately affect earnings. During the last recession, Nordstrom saw its pre-tax net income drop by almost 45% in 2008. As usually the case with stocks, negative investor sentiment resulted in a far greater stock depreciation than its actual business. From JWN's 2007 highs to its 2008 lows, investors suffered a drop exceeding 86%. During the recession following the dotcom burst in 2000, JWN saw its stock drop by over 68% from its peak.

With the US economic expansion already extended past the decade mark, it may just be a matter of how soon a major slowdown occurs. What should be even more disconcerting for investors is despite a major prolonged US economic expansion, Nordstrom has struggled to keep net income level on an absolute basis. The impact of the next downturn whenever it comes could be far worse than prior cycles due to the ongoing secular trend shifting away from Nordstrom's core business.

From a technical point of view, JWN has been fairly strong in recent months. From its August lows, the stock has rallied over 50% to around $38 recently. The $38 level is fairly important because it has served as a reaction pivot for over a decade as the weekly chart below shows. Since breaking above this level in late 2010, JWN has held this mark on every correction until last May 2019. It was the inability to hold $38 six months ago that resulted in technical selling that took the stock to its recent $25 lows.

(Weekly chart for JWN.)

With the stock currently below this critical pivot, only shareholders who purchased JWN this summer are not at a loss. What was support could now be strong resistance. JWN has already had trouble breaking above this level during the past three weeks. If positive sentiment following its Q3 2019 earnings does not propel its stock above this resistance in the near future, JWN could resume its slow downward decline. The stock's consistently high short interest could be an indicator bears are just biding time betting Nordstrom will eventually succumb to the sector's secular trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are short JWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.