ChemoCentryx Brings Hope To Vasculitis Patients, Steroid Therapy Can Play A Smaller Role

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) and its partner Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) announced that they had achieved positive results from the phase 3 study treating patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis using the drug Avacopan. What makes these results substantial is that patients currently take high levels of steroid therapy, which is not ideal in terms of side effects. Avacopan has the opportunity to change the scope of treatment paradigm against this particular autoimmune disease. Not only that, but based on the most recently released late-stage study results, it appears as though this drug can be used against other autoimmune diseases. Having said that, ChemoCentryx has a big emphasis for its pipeline in targeting kidney diseases.

Change In Paradigm For Vasculitis Treatment

The phase 3 study was known as the ADVOCATE trial. This study recruited a total of 331 patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis. First and foremost, ANCA-associated vasculitis stands for Anti-Neutrophilic Cytoplasmic Autoantibodies associated vasculitis. That is a lot to take in, but it can easily be broken down. First and foremost, it is important to understand autoimmune diseases. In autoimmune-diseases the body's immune system attacks itself. In turn, antibodies are produced to attach to and mark foreign substances and invaders for such an attack. In turn, autoantibodies attach to and mark the cells and tissues of the body itself. Thus, with this disease autoantibodies known as ANCA attach to neutrophils (certain types of white blood cells) and in turn attack small blood vessels. These blood vessels become swollen and inflamed. This type of vasculitis can happen with any small blood vessel in the body, but ChemoCentryx has a focus in treating patients with kidney disease. When ANCAs attack the kidney, they can cause a few issues. Some issues can be blood and protein leaking into the urine and kidney damage. Avacopan blocks a receptor known as C5aR, which is a pro-inflammatory complement system fragment known as C5a on destructive inflammatory cells (inflammatory cells like neutrophils). It specifically stops these cells in the complement system from doing damage in the first place. Thus in turn, these patients improve in terms of remission rates and improved kidney function. The bottom line is that glucocorticoids (steroids) are toxic and can potentially be life threatening. Especially, if a steroid is taken for a long period of time. Even worse, for this patient population steroids may even have to be combined with other immuno-suppressants. The mechanism of action I described above can be proven based on the recently released positive results. The phase 3 ADVOCATE study randomized patients to either receive Avacopan plus rituximab or cyclophosphamide followed by azathioprine/mycophenolate or prednisone plus either rituximab or cyclophosphamide followed by azathioprine/mycophenolate. Patients were treated over a 52-week treatment period. The primary endpoints were remission in acute vasculitis activity at week 26 and then sustained remission at week 52. Remember above, I described ANCA-associated vasculitis dealing with blood vessels being attacked by the body itself. The goal was to see if treatment of Avacopan along with current standard of care (SOC) treatments could achieve a remission in disease (prevention of blood vessels being attacked). It was shown that 72.3% of patients achieved remission at week 26 when treated with Avacopan, versus 70.1% in the glucocorticoid group. Then at 52-weeks the remission achieved was 65.7% versus 54.9% respectively. These were important findings for Avacopan in terms of being able to submit applications for regulatory approvals for this indication. However, more important than that patients taking the company's drug had an improved quality of life. Meaning, fewer serious adverse events and other major improvements. In my opinion, this is a more important finding for these patients.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, ChemoCentryx had $205.8 million as of September 30, 2019. The good news is that the biotech expects to end 2019 with at least $185 million in cash on hand. The biotech believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations for at least 12 months following the 10-Q SEC filing. Since the SEC Filing was dated November 4, 2019, this means that it should have sufficient capital at least until November 4, 2020. Being that biotechs tend not to wait until the last minute to raise cash, it's possible it could raise after positive data. I don't want to say that it will raise cash after the stock just climbed higher than 200% on the recently released positive data, but anything is possible. Even then, as I will describe below there are other 4 other data readouts rapidly approaching. That means ChemoCentryx may wait until after one of those events to raise cash.

Conclusion

ChemoCentryx is at a good inflection point in terms of getting its lead product Avacopan approved in certain territories. It was able to achieve both primary endpoints in the phase 3 study treating patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis. The biotech believes that it can file for both FDA and EMA approvals for Avacopan in 2020. This would set up two catalysts in terms of regulatory submissions. The risk is that there is no guarantee that either one or both of these agencies will ultimately end up approving the drug for this indication. However, based on an improved safety profile, along with superiority over glucocorticoids, I believe ChemoCentryx has a good shot at obtaining approvals for its drug in both territories. Being that this company has a heavy focus on the complement system and rare diseases, I believe it could be on a good track to potentially be acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). There is no guarantee of this happening, but my logical reasoning is because it would be synergistic with Alexion's goal of treating rare complement mediated diseases. Therefore, this would be a highly appropriate buyout candidate for Alexion in my opinion. Whether such an acquisition occurs or not is not crucial anyways. That's because there are multiple readouts from ChemoCentryx, about 4 of them, between now and the end of 2020. They are as follows:

LUMINA-1 phase II randomized study using CCX140 to treat sub-nephrotic primary Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) patients - (rare kidney disease)- Top-line data expected 1st half of 2020

LUMINA-2 phase 2 single-arm study using CCX140 treating primary FSGS patients with severe nephrotic levels of proteinuria (A large amount of protein in the urine) - data to be expected during 2020

ACCOLADE phase 2 study using Avacopan to treat patients with C3 glomerulopathy ((C3G)) - data expected during 2020

AURORA Phase IIb study using Avacopan to treat patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)- data expected during 2020

These additional studies hold potential to boost the stock and value of the company. The risk is that there is no guarantee that these other studies will ultimately end up being successful. Analysts are split on how much potential peak sales are possible for Avacopan, but the range is anywhere from $900 million to $3 billion. I think the bottom-line here is that Avacopan can be expanded to many other rare autoimmune indications. Especially, since it targets the C5aR complement pathway. Ultimately, I see great long-term value here. For that reason, I believe this is a solid buy despite the recent surge in stock price.

