Finding Alpha In Security Selection

I detail this here, and close by explaining how you can incorporate this in your own investing.

More than 103 weekly cohorts, the top 10 names I have presented to my Marketplace subscribers have, on average, outperformed SPY by 1.32% over six months, or 2.64% annualized.

Safety First: Sprint Racer McKenna Haase and her helmet (via Racing News)

Another Source Of Alpha

Since June 2017, I've run a Marketplace service which has an "investing with a helmet on" approach: I present concentrated portfolios where each security is hedged. To construct these portfolios, I need securities that generate strong enough returns, on average, to overcome the hedging cost. As I've written before, the names that rise to the top of my system's daily ranking tend to outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), on average. That's continued to be the case this year, albeit less spectacularly: After 103 weeks of presenting my top names to my Marketplace subscribers, the average top names cohort has returned 6.98% over the next six months, vs. SPY's average of 5.66%. We (my team and I) recently implemented a change that should boost performance, but is already lowering hedging costs. I detail it below, and explain how readers can incorporate this approach in their own investing.

Updating Our Security Selection Method

Our selection method starts by assuming that securities returns tend to revert their long-term means. So we start by looking at the average six-month return of a security over the long term (the last 10 years, in most cases) and its most recent return, and assume, initially, that the return over the next six months will be the average of both. Then we adjust that assumption up or down by gauging options market sentiment by looking at the cost of hedging the security over the next six months in different ways.

Several years ago we determined that, among our top ranked names, securities that could be hedged against >9% declines with optimal, or least expensive, puts expiring in approximately six months tended to significantly outperform those that couldn't be hedged that way. We had been calling those names "AHP" ("Also Hedgeable with Puts") for short. What we've done recently is drill down a bit further, looking at which securities also were hedgeable against even smaller declines with optimal puts (what prompted this was the surprising outperformance of portfolios hedged against smaller declines this year). We've been tracking a ton of data related to this since mid 2017, some of which is summarized in this screen capture from our admin panel which I'll explain below.

Screen capture via author.

The column circled in red shows the average outperformance of our top names that could be hedged with optimal puts against >9% declines over those that couldn't be hedged that way over the next six months. As you can see, there's about a 3% performance advantage. The column circled in blue shows the average outperformance over those AHP names of securities that could be hedged against >6% declines over the next six months with optimal puts. As you can see, those AHP6 names outperformed the regular AHP names by about 5.26% over six months.

We didn't have a large sample size for the AHP6 names - only about 86 of them, since mid 2007, so I was initially on the fence about incorporating that data. But I decided to do so for a few reasons:

It has an immediate benefit of lowering hedging costs in our hedged portfolios (more on this below). It enables us to dramatically increase the performance data we have on AHP6 names: In about six months, we will have more than doubled our sample size of them. We'll continue tracking data for our previous method of selecting top names, and use the results from both methods to continuously update our calibration factors. Ultimately, that data (plus data on other factors we're collecting but haven't implemented yet) will determine how our selection method evolves.

Our Old Selection Method Vs. Our Current Method

Here's a look at our top 10 names from Tuesday, calculated using our old method:

Screen capture via author.

Our top 10 names, calculated the old way, as of Tuesday's close were Apple (AAPL), Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Galapagos (GLPG), Edwards Lifesciences (EW), New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU), Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), Phillips 66 (PSX), PC Connection (CNXN), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), and CVS Health (CVS). All of these securities were hedgeable with optimal puts against >9% declines over the next several months, but none was hedgeable against >6% declines that way. Note the number circled in red on the bottom, toward the right: That's the average cost, as a percentage of position value, of hedging each name against a >20% decline over the next six months with optimal puts: ~2.6% of position value.

Now here's what the top 10 calculated the new way looked like on Tuesday:

Screen capture via author.

The top 10 names calculated the new way were TJX (TJX), Eaton (ETN), Estée Lauder (EL), Alstate (ALL), Home Depot (HD), Medtronic (MDT), Hershey (HSY), PPG Industries (PPG), the Vanguard Information Technology Fund (VGT), and another ETF, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV). All of these were hedgeable against >6% declines with optimal puts, as the green boxes in the "AHP6" column indicate. Note that the average hedging cost circled in red here is less than half as high as the top 10 names calculated the old way: 1.12% of position value.

Iteratively Improving Performance

My prediction is that, among top names calculated the new way, we will have fewer positive and negative performance outliers, but time will tell. Either way, our system will be iteratively improving the performance of its security selection method, as returns from both the new way and old way of ranking our top names will be used to update our calibration factors.

Wrapping Up: How You Can Use This

If you are struggling to decide between two names in your own investing, you can check to see if either is hedgeable against a >9% decline over the next several months with optimal puts. If both are, you can test lower decline thresholds for each of them, and give a preference to one if it is also hedgeable against >7% or >6% declines.

Free Two-Week Trial To see this week's top names and hedged portfolios, you can sign up for a free two-week trial to my Marketplace service here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.