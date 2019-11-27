U.S. Concrete: Significant Recent Insider Purchases In This Construction Play

The stock has sold off recently on third-quarter results, but the company has had an excellent growth record over the past few years.

Today, we take a quick look at U.S. Concrete whose stock has just seen some significant insider purchases in recent days.

One of the pleasant surprises of the market this year has been the strength of the housing sector. This is one of two sectors of the market I was heavily overweight to begin the year (the other was biotech). Thanks to better than a percent fall in the average 30-year mortgage rate since the summer of 2018, a continuing solid jobs market and some of the best wage growth in the past decade, the home builders have had a very solid year so far in 2019.

In recent months, suppliers to the housing market have also had a very strong run. Builders FirstSource (BLDR) is one name in my portfolio that has more than doubled in 2019 on strength in its end markets.

Today, we got another encouraging reading from the housing market. The last couple of months of new home sales have been the strongest two-month stretch recorded in the U.S. in over 12 years. The high end part of the market is starting to recover, as well as this data revealed that 18% of new homes sold in October cost more than $500K, up from 14% the prior month.

Today, we look at a firm that is tied to construction activity (both residential and commercial, as well as government infrastructure projects) and whose stock has had a sharp fall in recent weeks. This has triggered large recent insider buys in the equity, the first insider purchases in this name so far in 2019.

Company Overview:

U.S. Concrete (USCR) produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The company is based just out of Dallas and has a current market cap of approximately $650 million.

Third Quarter Earnings:

Source: Company Presentation

The main trigger for the recent decline were disappointing Q3 results delivered on November 8th. The company missed both top and bottom line expectations. Revenues grew only one percent on a year-over-year basis to just under $410 million in sales in the quarter, more than $25 million below the consensus.

Source: Company Presentation

Insider Buying:

On November 22nd and November 25th, a director at the company made two buys totaling north of $900,000. It was the first insider buying in the name since December of last year which is right before the stock started an approximate 50% rise.

Analyst Activity & Balance Sheet:

Analysts had a mixed reaction to the company's third-quarter results. D.A. Davidson reissued its Buy rating and $56 price target (down from $62 prior to earnings) on USCR, while Stephens downgraded the name to an Equal Weight from Overweight with a $47 price target.

U.S. Concrete's total debt, including current maturities, was $706 million and it had $72 million in operating lease liabilities at the end of third quarter. The company had total liquidity of $263 million, including $27 million of cash and cash equivalents and $236 million of availability under the firm's credit revolver.

Verdict:

Interestingly, one of the reasons for the Q3 miss was the inability to hire enough drivers at least according to the conference call transcript. This is one consequence of the unemployment rate being at 50-year lows.

The stock currently sells for just over 13 times next year's consensus earnings. This is not cheap, especially given the equity does not pay a dividend. It should be noted the company had done a fabulous job of growing revenues and EBITDA until this blip. Sales have grown at a 17.2% annual average clip since 2011.

I am on the fence on this name, although this new insider buying seems significant. I am also already overweight this part of the market. However, the last time insiders bought, the stock had a big rally. Given that, I have taken a small position today in U.S. Concrete via a buy-write order. I offer up this quick analysis for those that might want to consider a similar position. Here is a link to a good investor presentation that gives a good overview on U.S. Concrete as well.

