Diversify Your Retirement Portfolio With This Asian Recession-Proof REIT Yielding 4.19%

I believe that the stock is an excellent pick for retirees and income-oriented investors both for capital protection and appreciation over time.

The U.S. market opened with optimism this Monday after China signaled it was making headway in addressing some of the Trump administration’s most prominent sticking points in the path to a trade deal. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each jumped to record intraday highs. While the euphoria in the markets is a good thing, there are two things that come into mind, that concern mainly retirees and dividend income investors.

What if this euphoria is followed by a pull-back afterward? Maintaining the principal capital is of utmost priority.

As the market becomes more expensive, how do I choose where to deploy new capital for attractive returns, even after such a rally? As U.S. Reit (VNQ) yields go down, finding investment for juicy dividend yields becomes a more difficult task.

Such concerns are probably naturally coming to mind to many income-oriented investors. The point of this article is to remind investors that the U.S. is not the only market out there, and while it is arguably and historically the best to be in, there are also lucrative opportunities elsewhere. I have been lately researching a lot of Singapore-based stocks that not only provide attractive yields but are also benefiting from the continuous growth of Asia. One of these stocks is Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCPK:MPCMF). My reasoning behind this pick is that, in my opinion, it offers both a great entry for attractive long-term retunes, but is also shielded from the U.S.'s unsystematic market risk.

The REIT

MCT’s portfolio comprised five properties in Singapore – four located in the Greater Southern Waterfront (HarbourFront and Alexandra Precincts) and one in the Central Business District, namely:

VivoCity, Singapore’s biggest mall;

Mapletree Business City, a large-scale integrated office and business park and retail complex with Grade A building specifications;

PSA Building, an established integrated development with a 40-story office block and a three-story retail center known as the Alexandra Retail Centre;

Mapletree Anson, a 19-story premium office building located in Singapore’s CBD; and

Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront, a premium office building located in the HarbourFront Precinct

The Reit is well-diversified in 6 different sectors, with its largest exposure being industrial real estate which accounts for 30% of its capitalization.

Source: Investor presentation

Its greatest assets, VivoCity is Singapore’s largest mall with 1,078,789 sq ft of NLA spread over a three-story shopping complex and two basement levels. VivoCity accounts for around half of the Trust's revenue, however, keep in mind that the building hosts dozens of tenants, that should provide significant diversification. Source: Bloomberg

Over the past seven years, management has net property income CAGR of 14.7%, benefiting from Singapore's massive growth and demand for properties.

Source: Investor presentation

The U.S. has been hitting record highs one after another, and as I expressed, it may be difficult for investors to find juicy dividend opportunities with attractive yields. The trust currently yields 4.19%. While this is not the most extraordinary dividend yield investors can find, what is impressive, is its growth and safety. The company has not only impressively grown its distributable income, but distributions themselves average a CAGR of 7.1% over the past seven years. Source: Investor presentation

The reason I am confident in the dividend's safety is both the proven growth of tenants and the excellent occupancy rate which currently stands at 98.8%. Source: Investor presentation

Moreover, its properties are best-in-class real estate. Even in a catastrophic scenario, it is highly unlikely that the REIT faces any threat in losing occupants. For example, Singapore's biggest mall will do well regardless of economic slowdowns becomes it is an international touristic attraction, that attracts shoppers from all over the world. It would be the last mall to abandon, instead of a regional, smaller one. It is also unlikely that Merrill Lynch would also change its HQ. Finally, Merrill Lynch Global Services, which is the REITs biggest tenant by revenue, only accounts for 3.7% for gross total revenue, which further showcases the REITs diversification.

The risk

As I have previously expressed in other articles regarding REITs, one of my concerns is the excess issuance of capital stock to fund further operations. Source: Bloomberg

As you can see for example, in FY 2017 the trust raised S$1B which in FY 2018 resulted in the trust paying 50% more in dividends, even though the actual increase per share was only around 4.8%. Source: Bloomberg

It is vital the REITs carefully choose how to deploy capital, especially when it comes to newly issued shares because it is an expensive way to fund further operations. Existing shareholders face dilution, but also the cost of paying additional dividends to those new shares. Should a capital expenditure fail to cover the cost of extra dividends and make further returns, it will be a disaster. Shareholder value can be easily wiped out when it comes to issuing capital, and that is my primary concern regarding holding any REIT, really. I should also mention that since the trust owns few properties, an additional property to be acquired will weight heavy on the portfolio. Again, careful management is essential.

However, the trust's advantages are many, and that includes how little debt it has raised. According to Investopedia:

The D/E ratio for companies in the real estate sector on average is approximately 352% (or 3.5:1). Real estate investment trusts (REITs) come in a little higher at around 366%, while real estate management companies have an average D/E at a lower 164%.

Meanwhile, the trust's D/E ratio is only 50.9%. That is severely lower than the U.S. average. What's more impressive is that it is even decreasing. In my opinion, in a market with so low interest rates and ease of borrowing, Mapletree Commercial Trust is well-protected should the markets take the wrong turn and companies need to deleverage. Source: Bloomberg

Valuation

The trust's price to book value is 1.41 based on its net asset value per unit of S$1.70 as of September 30, 2019, and its unit price of S$2.4 as of writing the article. While the share had quite the run, I believe that the company remains a compelling buy with a fantastic balance sheet and an attractive dividend yield, which keeps on growing way above the rate of inflation.

It is particularly encouraging that insiders have significant skin-in-the-game and continue adding to their positions as time goes by. It is important that a management team is confident regarding the company, let alone having aligned interests with the shareholders. Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

In my opinion, Mapletree Commercial Trust has a quality portfolio of best-in-class properties in Singapore with an established and trusted track record. Its active asset management constantly creates value and its disciplined capital management has built a robust, low-debt balance sheet. For those reasons, I believe the stock is a fantastic pick for retiree investors who are looking for resilience and stability. In my view, the stock can protect your capital from a potential pull-back in the U.S. equity market, but also grow it, while providing a healthy and rapidly growing stream of dividend income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPCMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.