Gold - An Asymmetric Risk-Reward Trade Setup

A remarkable precious metals rally ended in early September. Gold reached almost into a long-term resistance cluster before the advance stopped. The subsequent correction has been unfolding for two months. Its character is choppy, shallow, and time-consuming.

Those who are familiar with our work remember that we turned bullish on metals in November 2018 and expected a significant trend reversal in August. Both signals proved correct. However, the downside action does not look convincing. It could turn out not to be the trend reversal, which we expected. Its character fits better with a correction of the summer rally. The rally into September took roughly three months and a subsequent two-month correction that does not make any material progress turns out to be most often a counter-trend swing. Put differently, that kind of price action is typical for a correction of the paramount trend instead of the beginning action within a new trend. Moreover, the correction from the end of August counts best as a complex sequence within the Elliott wave framework. This hints to a corrective pattern and implies some form of follow-through on the upside.

Most likely, the retracement from September is a corrective swing and gold has one more leg up. Nonetheless, we expect a failure within the 1,570-1,620 cluster as sentiment remains highly elevated. The vast majority of market participants continue to have strong positive expectations for gold and remain fully invested. Evidence-based research shows that a majority with a strong opinion for an asset is most often wrong. However, extreme expectations can persist while a trend continues. A typical technical proportion relationship projects a target within the 1,590-1,620 area. It is also inside the S/R cluster mentioned above. We expect technically oriented market participants to sell around these levels and derail the upside trend once again.

The 1,445 level is critical at this junction. It is a technical level that formed support and resistance over the past six months. Another drop below that level opens the trapdoor towards 1,370. Short-term oriented swing traders may have an interesting asymmetric short-term trading setup here. The case for a final swing towards the 1,600 level is tradable and a stop/loss at 1,445 with a target of 1,590 results in an attractive risk/reward ratio.

It is important not to confuse the setup here with an outright bullish call. There are risks on the downside in gold. Long-term oriented investors might want to let the situation clear before taking action. The red scenario shows a failure to follow-through to the upside. Its odds increase significantly if 1,445 trades to the downside. Trading below that level places the ball firmly to the bears and confirms another lower low within the downside trend from September.

The bottom line is that precious metals could unfold a final swing to the upside before a more substantial correction unfolds. Nonetheless, the principal risk remains to the downside as long as 1,620 does not get crossed sustainably.

