Boeing - Don't Miss The Next Accumulation Point

Analyst forecasts also indicate improving financials for Boeing next year and that the stock price may actually be undervalued based on these estimates.

Historical data supports this investment thesis and indicates that a drop of about 25% in the stock price maybe a good accumulation point.

Boeing is an extraordinary company with a wide business moat and the recent stock price pullback may provide a great entry point for long term investors.

'There’s Blood In The Street'

I am a long term investor and get excited when temporary disasters happen to extraordinary companies, or as Baron Rothschild, an 18th century British nobleman and member of the Rothschild banking family said "the time to buy is when there's blood in the streets."

As discussed in my article titled “Arguably The Ultimate Retirement Stock Investment Portfolio Consisting Of Low Risk Companies With The Potential For Long Term, Sustainable Capital Appreciation And Dividend Income Growth” posted on my website, FindDividendStocks.com, Boeing (BA) is an extraordinary company. I believe that the recent unfortunate 737 MAX jetliner events are only temporary in nature and that Boeing will come out even stronger and better than before. The recent pullback in the stock price presents an ideal opportunity to start accumulating stock for the longer term when the stock price should reflect the improved company.

More Than Just A Commercial Airplanes Manufacturer

Although the issues with the 737 MAX commercial airliner are well publicized, the commercial airplanes business is just one of four Boeing business segment:

Commercial Airplanes - Develops, produces and markets commercial jets, along with providing related support services. Defense, Space & Security - Comprises of Military Aircraft, Network and Space Systems as well as Global Services and Support. Global Services – Provides parts, maintenance, modifications, logistics support, training, data analytics and information-based services to commercial and government customers worldwide. Capital Corporation – Provides selective financing solutions for the Commercial Airplanes segment customers. In the space and defense markets, arranges and structures financing solutions for government customers.

The following pie chart summarizes the breakdown of 2018 revenues for the four business segments.

The chart indicates that the Commercial Airplanes business segment generated almost 60% of Boeing’s revenues in 2018.

During the 2019 third quarter earnings call, management made the following noteworthy comments on the future for these segments:

Commercial Airplanes - “ended the quarter with our backlog of nearly 5,500 airplanes worth $387 billion.”

“In commercial aviation, while we have seen some moderation of traffic growth, global passenger volume continues to be resilient, building on nine straight years of above-trend growth. Passenger traffic this year is growing at a solid 4.5% through August, again outpacing global GDP and tracking with long-term growth rates.”

“With an industry outlook for approximately 44,000 new airplanes over the next 20 years and an ecosystem of life cycle solutions needed to maintain and support, we continue to see sustainable, long-term growth in commercial aviation. This is powered by mature and emerging economies, the growing middle class and continued innovations in business models and products.”

Defense Space & Security - “booked $5 billion of new orders, demonstrating the continued value we bring to our customers across our Defense Space & Security portfolio.”

“our backlog stands at $62 billion with 30% from outside the U.S.”

“Looking at the defense and space market for the next 10 years, we see $2.5 trillion of opportunities for our business with 40% of that from outside the U.S.”

“We continue to see broad support for our products from the Pentagon, NASA and Congress including for procurement of Boeing F-15Ex and F-18 fighter jets, Apache and V-22 Osprey rotorcraft, JDAM weapons, satellite programs, the Space Launch System and key derivative programs like the KC-46 Tanker and the P-8.”

Global Services - ”continues to win new business, highlighting the value we bring to our commercial and government customers and the strength of our One Boeing offerings.”

“won key contract awards worth approximately $6 billion bringing its backlog now to $21 billion.”

“We see the $3.1 trillion services market over the next 10 years as a significant opportunity for our company.”

Although Boeing is a diversified company, management indicated that they expect their financial results to continue to be adversely impacted until they safely return the 737 MAX to service, resume deliveries to customers and ramp-up production rates.

Moat As Wide As The Pacific Ocean

I believe that Boeing has an almost impenetrable business moat for the following reasons:

Boeing’s commercial aircraft and defense system operations possess intangible asset moat sources, including regulatory approval, product and service complexity, and long, expensive development times.

The company’s manufacturing expertise, supply chain familiarity, and ability to consistently produce globally certified aircraft.

Management’s trust with airlines and regulators.

Boeing also benefits from an entrenched position with the U.S. defense customer.

Boeing also checks all the boxes for the customer switching moat:

Significant monetary investment.

Time investment.

Few if any viable market alternatives.

Highly risk-averse customers.

Long product upgrade cycles.

Moat As Wide As The Pacific Ocean (Source: pacom.mil; Photo by MC3 Erwin Miciano)

The company built its successful business and moat over almost 100 years and I believe that the existing unfortunate setbacks will just be a blimp on the long term radar.

When Will The Stock Price Fly Again?

In a press release dated November 11, 2019, the company stated that it is “possible that the resumption of MAX deliveries to airline customers could begin in December, after certification, when the FAA issues an Airworthiness Directive rescinding the grounding order.” As Boeing exits 2019 and moves beyond its MAX complications, the company should capitalize on ramping up 737 and 787 production. If deliveries resume as planned, the 737 Max airplane should be a huge sales driver for Boeing. In 2018, the company delivered 806 planes, more than 70% of which were 737s. The list price for the 737 Max 8 is about $120 million and there are more than 5,000 of them on order. This works out to $600 billion, or about 85% of the company's seven-year backlog.

In addition, deliveries for the new Boeing 777X should start next year. The 777X will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet with 10% lower fuel use and emissions and 10% lower operating costs than competing jets.

Boeing’s 777X Jetliner (Source: CNN website)

Lastly, Boeing’s joint venture with Embraer is expected to strengthen its commercial business significantly. The venture is expected to be accretive to Boeing’s earnings at the start of 2020 and generate estimated annual pre-tax cost synergies of approximately $150 million by the third year.

All these positive developments point to the company’s financials being back on track in 2020. In fact, the mean of 22 analysts’ expectations point to earnings per share of $21.41 and $23.12 for 2020 and 2021 respectively, up from an estimate of $1.193 in 2019 and actual EPS of $16.01 in 2018. This results in a 1 year forward PE of 17.2 compared to a current 10 year mean PE ratio of 21.23.

Looking At History To Predict The Future

I believe that unless something catastrophic occurred, historical data remains the best way to forecast the future.

The following chart illustrates the so-called PE 10 year. I prefer using this measurement because it is less sensitive to short term economic fluctuations or accounting distortions which can affect a single year's earnings and PE ratio.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that at a forward PE of 17.2, the BA stock price should be undervalued based on historical PE ratios.

The following chart illustrates the BA stock price percentages off its highs since 1972.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates an average drop of about 25% off the high stock price points over the years and currently it’s at approximately -16%.

The following chart shows Boeing’s Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) since 1991.

Source: YCharts

Based on the chart, BA’s FCFY has only been negative 4 times over the last 28 years. Currently the yield is 0.38% and is trending to negative territory.

How To Best Pull The Trigger

Based on the historical data discussed above, I would wait for the stock price to pull back 25% from it’s high point or to $330. As indicated in the chart below, the price peaked at $441 in March 2019 and dropped to a low of $320 in August.

Source: Yahoo Finance

This was a 27% depreciation and since then the price has recovered to around $370. The price has actually been quite resilient when you consider the issues that the company is dealing with. This maybe because investors are seeing the longer term potential and starting to accumulate stock. If you missed the accumulation point of $330, the best way maybe to sell put options around the $330 strike price. This strategy will pay you for waiting until the stock price reaches the accumulation price point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.