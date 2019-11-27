Apple: A Note Of Caution

The recent surge is entirely dependent on the expectation of Services providing the reasons for a multiple expansion.

I have written hundreds of articles on Seeking Alpha, but only one on Apple (AAPL). Usually, I don't believe I have anything meaningful to add to the conversation about mega caps. But then, trade war concerns and a rare profit warning caused a stock market phenomenon which had all the signs of a capitulation, i.e. everybody who had ever been tempted by the idea of getting out finally sold. And given my recent work on the Chinese tech sector, I had solid reasons to believe the sell-off was exaggerated.

This is when the article was published:

As I said in my article, quoting Howard Marks, the market's intelligence is rarely above average. In fact, the stock is up almost 80% since then.

80% is gigantic for a company the size of Apple and it begs the question how such a large business can possibly be that undervalued, with literally thousands of analysts scrutinizing every tiny aspect of its operations, spending millions of dollars for proprietary research and data.

Yet, the same analysts who downgraded Apple one year ago have become super-bullish once the stock approached the $250 mark. The highest target price is now $325, corresponding to a market cap of ~$1.5 trillion or ~26x expected 2020 earnings.

Only a few months ago, the stock was at $209 and Q3 results had just been released. I felt like leaning a bit far out of the window when I wrote down my new $250 price target in a note for my subscribers.

Importantly, consensus net profit estimates for the next two years are only a tiny bit higher than last year's profits, which means that all EPS growth will be due to share repurchases.

In addition, revenues are still seen growing, so profit margins are projected lower. While this is a realistic expectation, which I fully agree with, I question how these expectations can justify ever-increasing price targets.

Based on Apple's Q4/19 results (financials), we can safely state that in recent months Apple benefited from low expectations and provided a lot of reasons to hope for a positive news flow going forward: iPhone sales are doing better (although on lower prices and absolute figures are still declining), Services, Wearables, and iPad growth is continuing at a strong pace. Overall, sales increased 2% in the quarter but declined 2% for the year.

Profits were down 3% for the quarter and down 7% for the year. Only thanks to robust repurchases of $18B, EPS was up for the quarter and almost flat for the year.

Yet, these figures, coupled with the upcoming launches of several services around the world, the holiday season, positive trade war expectations, make the recently improving trends look like they will continue for some more time. So, the market is happy and price targets are moving higher.

That said, risks loom.

Apple is starting to be valued like a software subscription business and not anymore like a hardware manufacturer. This shift, which is the main cause of the recent staggering multiple expansion (Apple has never traded on a P/E this high), had actually been part of my investment thesis, yet, investors should remember to be fearful when others are greedy.

Betting on Services to spur growth of hardware sales is certainly smart, but it must also be said that it is probably the only sensible way available. And it remains to be seen if it works. There are certainly many very smart, very strong companies out there competing for eyeballs, and Apple is new to the game. It owns the screens - which is a great advantage - but its content offering might not attract as many users as expected. Or, it might become a more costly endeavor than expected, thus reducing profit margins.

In 2019, operating expenses were up 11% in 2019, despite shrinking sales. Will it become more and more expensive for Apple to sell additional hardware and services into its huge fan base? I would be very surprised if this wasn't the case.

Average iPhone sales prices have come down a bit to spur growth and the new video streaming service will be free for the first year, while Apple will need to acquire tons of content. And despite this effort, its library will remain tiny compared to Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Disney (DIS).

Also part of my thesis one year ago was the market expectation for an upcoming 5G major upgrade cycle. In the meantime, this market expectation has certainly contributed to the re-rating of the stock. However, I personally do not expect any rush in this respect. I guess the initial real-world 5G will disappoint many and the roll-out of 5G-based applications will be slow. So, 5G will certainly underpin demand over time, but not cause any sort of one-off buying spree.

To avoid any kind of misunderstanding: Apple is a great company, and I expect it to do fine going forward. I would also buy the stock again, but only at a more convenient price. At 21x next year's expected earnings, with very little growth projected for the next few years, investors need to be aware that further gains will entirely depend on an even more positive news flow, contributing to even more positive expectations for a profit growth that, however, should materialize only several years into the future.

Until then, many things can go wrong and provide better entry points.

