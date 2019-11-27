CV Sciences: The Best Defense Is Offense

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) reported 2019 Q3 results that reflected an increasingly competitive CBD market. We recently voiced our concern that CVSI is not making the necessary investments to maintain its early advantage. We believe CVSI will continue to face increasing pressure from new entrants unless management takes bold action.

Note: All amounts in US$

2019 Q3 Review

CVSI reported 2019 Q3 results that saw revenue falling 25% from last quarter. Management cited increasing competition in the CBD market and a lack of FDA regulatory certainty as the primary reasons behind the decline. However, we think the answer is simply not good enough for investors and as a result, CVSI shares have plunged 31% since it first announced Q3 results. The underperformance on revenue was compounded by a drop in gross margin and EBITDA. Given the fixed costs, any decline in revenue will pressure margin disproportionately. E-commerce accounted for 22% of the total sales which is much lower than its closest competitor Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) which reported close to 50% in B2C sales. We believe the B2C channel will become more important during this consolidation phase of the CBD industry. The company reported a negative EBITDA of $0.9 million for the first time during the last two years, which shows the magnitude of the current headwinds.

CVSI provided 2019 revenue guidance of $55 to $57 million which implies Q4 revenue of $10.6 to $12.6 million. The guidance is clearly not inspiring for investors and indicates to them that the business is continuing to shrink and would at best stay flat during the current quarter. The initial bump from the addition of the FDM channel has now dissipated and the company is facing tough competitions from new products entering the crowded market.

The company finished Q3 with $14 million of cash and the company has historically made limited investments in the business. While the business consumes limited capital which provides stability during tough financing conditions, we would argue that it also undermines the company's competitive advantage and could result in long-term irreversible damage to the brand and market position. We don't foresee any near-term capital raise and believe the company is in a stable financial condition.

Time To Be Aggressive

CVSI and the rest of the CBD industry are clearly facing a tough period as competition intensified with many new entrants flooding the market with unproven products. We think the only way for CBD players to survive and thrive in the future is to aim higher and try to build a CPG business that commands brand and customer loyalty. Hemp is a cheap raw material and the barrier to entry is very low in the CBD industry. The competition will only intensify and the only way to prosper is to move forward.

As we analyzed in "Lack Of Ambition Poses Long-Term Hurdles", we think CVSI could be investing more in its business to position for the future. After reading the Q3 transcript, it seems that the company has no concrete solution other than hoping that the FDA will publish new regulations in 2020. There are two issues with that approach. First of all, hoping for new regulations is never a winning strategy given the uncertain timing and details of any future regulation. Secondly, we are not even sure if any FDA regulation could help alleviate market crowdedness as it simply eliminates illegal products, not all competitions. What investors want to hear is how the company plans to innovate and build a stronger brand in an increasingly busy market. The overall impression from the Q3 earnings call is CVSI is blaming the market and regulator for the recent stumble while offering no solutions other than the status quo. Its closest competitor, Charlotte's Web, also reported a poor quarter with flat revenue and falling profits due to investment in personnel and infrastructure. However, CWEB's shares have performed much better than CVSI likely due to its focus on investing in the future and its ambition of becoming a leading CPG company in the CBD category. We think the status quo is not enough and investors are demanding more from incumbents.

Looking Ahead

While CVSI has achieved a lot in the CBD category as one of the earlier entrants, Q3 results indicated that near-term headwinds are proving too much to handle. Sales fell an alarming 25% and the management just provided a grim outlook for Q4. We think the only way for existing CBD players to survive is to innovate and focus on product quality and brand equity. It is important for incumbents to invest now in order to position for the future when the FDA provides a national regulatory regime for this nascent product category. We continue to favor Charlotte's Web as the top pick in the CBD sector due to its superior leadership team, clean corporate history, customer recognition, and continued investment for the future.

