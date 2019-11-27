Weekly Update: 43 Dividend Hikes Declared November 25

$5k invested in this week's lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 16.46% LESS net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this late November pack.

Ten top dividend-boosting stocks ranged from 9.74% to 53.82% in net gains calculated from broker one-year target estimates plus dividends, less broker fees.

Financial Services with ten hikes, and Closed End Funds with seven declared the most increases last week.

Last week, Barron's listed 43 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged $0.0005 per M to $0.72 annually, and ranged 0.4% to 288.0% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data section. Here is your dog catcher 11/25/19 update.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. These dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your November 25 data from Barron's for 43 dividend paying stocks supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 9.74% To 53.82% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks To November 25, 2020

Three of ten top dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target-prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 25, 2020, were:

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) was projected to net $538.23, based on the median of estimates from three analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 96% more than the market as a whole.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) net $406.10, based on the median of target estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 17% more than the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group PLC net $328.41 based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 20% less than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $161.96, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 46% below the market as a whole.

Ellsworth Large Cap Growth and Income (ECF) was projected to net $133.30, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% under the market as a whole.

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) was projected to net $131.84, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FCBP.

Alerus Financial Corp. (OTC:ALRS) was projected to net $127.27, based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 40% under the market as a whole.

Fortis Inc. (FTS) was projected to net $125.15, based on a median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 77% less than the market as a whole.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) was projected to net $104.30, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 20% under the market as a whole.

Spire Inc. (SR) was projected to net $97.36, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 85% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.54% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 21% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Dividend-Boosted Dog To Show A 5.36% Loss to November 25, 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts was:

Source: YCharts.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) projected a loss of $53.60 based on dividends and the median of the target price estimates from four analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 51% less than the market as a whole.

Source: bucks.happeningmag.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

43 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

43 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 11/25/19 by yield represented two of eleven Morningstar sectors plus seven closed-end funds.

The first of the seven closed end funds took first, Ellsworth Growth and Income [1]. The other funds placed fourth through seventh, ninth and tenth: Western Asset High Inc Fund II (HIX) [4]; Western Asset Global High Inc (NYSE:EHI) [5]; Western Asset High Income Opp (HIO) [6]; Western Asset High Yld Def Opp (HYI) [7]; BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Inc Op Fund (BWG) [9]; Bancroft Fund (BCV) [10].

Two energy dogs placed second and third, Vermilion Energy Inc. [2], and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) [3].

Finally, a lone consumer cyclical dog placed eighth, Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) [8], to complete the November 25 top ten dividend boosted list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten November 25 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Declared 3.97%-49.12% Upsides While (31) Four Down-Siders Plunged -0.24% to -7.00%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 16.46% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks To 11/25/2020

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten dividend boosted dogs screened 11/25/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors and closed end funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 9.13% Vs. (33) 10.92% Net Gains by All Ten Come November 25, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 16.46% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $0.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced selection, Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 40.61%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of November 25 were: Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT), Western Asset High Income Opportunity (HIO); Western Asset High Inc Fund II (HIX); Western Asset Global High Inc (EHI); Ellsworth Growth and Income (ECF), with prices ranging from $3.77 to $11.72.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of November 25 were: BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Inc Opp Fund (BWG); Vermillion Energy Inc (VET); Western Asset High Yld Def Opp (HYI); Bancroft Fund (BCV); Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX), whose prices ranged from $12.38 to $45.57.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: bucks.happeningmag.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.