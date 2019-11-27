McKesson's Valuation Too Good To Pass Up

Margins have been shrinking, but the relocation of the company to Texas could help reduce costs and improve efficiency.

MCK doubled their revenue over the last 10 years, and the company is now the largest healthcare business in terms of revenue.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK), one of the oldest and largest healthcare companies in the US, is flying under the radar at the moment. Compared to the healthcare sector, the company's growth prospects are not very attractive. Nonetheless, I believe the valuation is so inexpensive at the moment it more than compensates for the lower expected growth.

Recent Stock Performance

Over the last 12 months, McKesson's stock has surged by over 26%. However, this is just a rebound from a previous decline. When looking at the last three years, it's clear MCK has under performed both the market and its sector.

Data by YCharts

Over the last three years, the market and the healthcare sector have delivered returns almost five times larger than MCK's stock, despite the company delivering solid results over these years. Going forward, I expect this trend will revert and MCK will outperform both indicators.

Revenue and Margins

In the last 10 years, MCK has achieved a revenue growth of over 105%, while the cash from operations increased by 51.96%. At the moment, the company generates an astounding $222 billion in revenue each year. This places them at the top of the list of health care companies by revenue, ahead of companies like UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health. While being such a large company can complicate certain operations, it also allows the company to take full advantage of economies of scale. By being so large, they can have extremely low margins and still generate significant income.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 12 months, MCK has generated $3.6 billion in operating cash flow. This means that if the company could replicate these results in perpetuity, and we discounted these cash flows at a 10% rate, the company should be worth $36 billion. This is 31% greater than the current market cap of $27.5 billion.

This is clearly a very simple calculation that does not account for several factors. Nonetheless, the intention is to show that the company is generating large amounts of cash from its operations that more than justify the current valuation.

Data by YCharts

In terms of margins, the company has been seeing slight declines. The pharmaceutical wholesale industry is very competitive, and margins are usually very tight, so it's no surprise that MCK's margins are so small.

As I mentioned before, revenue grew twice as fast as cash from operations. This could mean that the company has been prioritizing revenue growth over efficiency, resulting in lower margins. As long as the shrinkage of margins is more than compensated by larger revenues, the company should be fine. However, at some point the growth will slow down and the company will need to increase margins in order to continue increasing earnings.

To gain some insight into how management will handle the problem mentioned above, we can read their latest 10-Q report. In it we can see that, in an effort improve efficiency, collaboration and cost competitiveness, the company started to relocate from San Francisco, California to Irving, Texas on April of 2019. This move will take some time, as management expects the relocation to be completed by the start of 2021.

I believe this is a good move with an eye towards the future. In a few years, this change of location could translate into huge savings for the company, along with increased margins and income. It will take some time, but I believe this move will pay off in the medium term.

Dividend

At the moment, MCK stock offers a 1.07% yield. This might not seem like great value, but the average dividend in the health care sector is just 1.13%. In comparison with others in the same industry, MCK seems to offer a competitive yield.

(Taken from Seeking Alpha's Dividend Scorecard)

For those that still feel the yield is not high enough, I would tell them to be patient since the dividend could potentially increase significantly in the next few years.

First of all, MCK's dividend has grown for over 12 years, and the last five years the growth rate has been 10.66% annually. This means that, if the company can replicate this growth the over the next seven years, the dividend would double.

Second of all, the payout ratio of the company at the moment is just 11.41%. This means that management could theoretically multiply the dividend by five, taking the yield to 5.35%, and still have 42.95% earnings available for buybacks or reinvestment.

Valuation

In terms of value, MCK looks like a great investment. The company's TTM P/E is almost half of the sector average, which could indicate the company is undervalued. This relative undervaluation is even more pronounced when looking at P/Op. Cash Flow, which is 62% lower than the sector. This implies that the market is valuing MCK's earnings at a steep discount.

(Chart made using Seeking Alpha's Valuation Metrics)

MCK's valuation is clearly cheaper than the sector average. However, this could be due to higher growth prospects in the sector compared to MCK. To take into account growth prospects in the ratios, we can look at the PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio). The PEG ratio enhances the P/E ratio by adding in expected earnings growth into the calculation.

Analysts expect MCK's earnings to grow around 6.91%, while they expect the sector to grow at a much higher 11.5% next year. Since the PEG ratio for MCK is 27% lower than the healthcare sector, it imply's that the low valuation of MCK more than compensates for their lower expected growth.

That is, MCK's PEG ratio is considerably lower than the healthcare sector despite having lower growth prospects, because their P/E is extremely attractive.

Conclusion

McKesson has many problems. The company's growth prospects are not very positive, and margins haven been slowly shrinking over the last few years. Nonetheless, I believe the company is still undervalued.

The company's P/E and P/Op. Cash Flow are less than half of their sector, and their PEG ratio indicates their inexpensive valuation more than compensates for the low expected growth. On top of that, the company is on the process of relocating, a move than should cut costs and improve efficiency. For these reasons, I believe MCK still provides a good value to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.