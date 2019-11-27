Not So Common Fixed-Income Preview

In this article, I'll review the less popular fixed-income securities, sorted into several categories: floored preferred stocks, third parties, trust preferred stocks, and the preferred units, including those with K-1. This makes a total of 89 securities, 49 of which are part of the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETF: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF).

As we can see in the chart below, despite the fact that just 11% of PFF's market capitalization consists of the aforementioned securities, which also corresponds to 11% of the fund's holdings, we are talking around $1.8B in general. As for the third-party trust securities, they are not part of any of the top 5 fixed-income ETF holdings (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, and VRP).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Now, that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has declined to the current rate of 1.77% after it had previously uptick close to the psychological level of 2.00%. And this comes against the background of the Federal Reserve's decision to lower borrowing costs for the third time this year and signaling that it will not raise rates for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is extending its repo operations at least through January of the next year. The fixed-income securities, in turn, started the month with tangible selling, before bouncing back driven by the bullish bond market, with PFF trading close to its 1-year a high. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 finished its six-straight week of gains, but still trading very close to its all-time high, with a series of positive news, among which were the US-China trade deal, last month's FOMC decision to cut the Federal Funds Rate to 1.75%, the strong jobs report and the better-than-expected corporate earnings season.

The Review

1. Floating Rate Preferred Stocks

This group of preferred stocks pays a higher spread above LIBOR and sets a minimum nominal yield. Their current yield is their yield to worst, and if they trade below their redemption price, they have some extra value in their sleeping long-term call option on the LIBOR. Currently, almost all of the $25 par floating rate preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend because LIBOR is still too low to trigger their floating nature (the current 3-month LIBOR continues its fall below the 2% barrier, at a rate of 1.91725%). The only exception is SLMBP, as unlike most of the "floored" securities, it does not have a minimum nominal yield, and the falling of the LIBOR immediately means lowering the distribution rate. Here, you can see their current yields and at what percentage of par they trade:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

The big risk with these securities is that they are the lowest nominal yielders. The security with the highest current yield is WTREP, a recently listed fixed-to-floating preferred stock, issued 5 years ago, that passed its call date now (the company had redeemed around 76% of all outstanding preferred shares on August 1, 2019) meaning it is so-called "floored" security now. Currently, maybe the most appetizing of the group is SLMBP with its 6.85% qualified current yield and a solid potential capital gain (after all it is trading at 53% of PAR!), as it's been under selling pressure over months. It has even fallen below 50% of its par value before it recorded first days of buying from a long time, gaining $4 for a couple of days. Despite that, SLMBP, again, is the preferred stock that has the worst one-month change. Attaching importance, on the one hand, to the constant weakening of the LIBOR, SLMBP is still close to its 3-year low.

Source: Tradingview.com | SLMBP

How have they moved for the last month?

Source: Author's database

2. Third Parties ("TRuPS")

The Third Party Trust Preferred Securities - TRuPS - are actually debt instruments masquerading as a stock. A company creates a trust and issues a bond to that trust. The trust then issues TRuPS to the public, backed by the interest income the trust receives from the bond.

2.1 Floating

Source: Author's database

The only good thing about these is that they are term securities and will eventually go to their par value after 16 years (GJO after 12).

2.2 Fixed

Source: Author's database

The in-depth problems of J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) are keeping its securities almost with no change for another month, and there is no perspective for improvement. The following price chart shows that no matter the common stock spikes up and down, the third parties remained indifferent. This also can be explained by the fact that according to Barron's, the market is pricing a 96% chance JCP will default within five years.

Source: Tradingview.com

2.3 The full list:

Source: Author's database

How have they moved for the last month?

Source: Author's database

PIY is the biggest loser for the last month, losing more of $3, which means almost 30% of its market value. This comes after the disappointing quarterly report of the "mother" company, Frontier Communications Corp. (FTR), released on November 6. For a reference, FTR is in extreme difficulty, trading at $0.67 after a 98.8% drop in its market capitalization since its January 2017 level (3 years).

Source: Tradingview.com

3. Trust Preferred Stocks (also known as hybrid securities)

The difference between the ordinary preferred stocks and the trust preferred stocks is that the latter offers a company the advantage of paying tax-deductible interest on the debt securities of the trust while they are somehow able to ignore the existence of the trust's debt on their balance sheet. Another important thing here is that the trust preferred's debentures generally rank senior to the company's traditional preferred stocks.

3.1 Call Risk, YTC < 0

Source: Author's database

3.2 No call risk:

Source: Author's database

3.3 The full list:

Source: Author's database

How have they moved for the last month?

Source: Author's database

4. Preferred Units

4.1 Fixed rate

Source: Author's database

For a better view, SPLP.PA, and TOO.PA are excluded from the bubble chart because of their yield-to-call.

The list:

Source: Author's database

4.2 Fixed-to-Floating

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

4.3 Floating-to-Fixed

Also, there is one issue that currently pays a floating dividend rate, and after 5.5 years, if it does not get redeemed, it will pay a fixed dividend rate: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

LMRKN pays a floating dividend rate of the 3-month LIBOR rate plus 4.698% and has a minimum protection clause of 7%. With the current rate of the 3-month LIBOR, its current nominal yield is at its minimum rate of 7.00%. With the price of $26.04, this means it has a current yield of 6.72% and a yield-to-call of 6.18%.

4.4 K-1 Only (including the preferred stocks)

The chart below contains all preferred units and stocks with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution by their yield-to-call and current yield.

Source: Author's database

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP.PA is also excluded from this chart because of its 129% yield-to-call.

Also, it is important to be noted effective January 1, 2019, Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) will be treated as a corporation, instead of a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes and common and preferred unitholders (TGP.PA and TGP.PB) will receive Form 1099s instead of Schedule K-1s relating to distributions taxable as dividends commencing in 2019.

4.5 One-month change

Source: Author's database

Energy Transfer's (ET) preferred units, ETP-C, ETP-D, and ETP-E, have declined between 5% and 7% following an Associated Press' report that the FBI has launched a corruption investigation into how Pennsylvania issued construction permits for the $3B Mariner East pipeline project.

5. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

Which of the aforementioned securities are ex-dividend until the end of the year? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

6. A Look At The Most Recent Redemption:

There is one issue, which redemption was announced on November 19, 2019, and will occur on December 30, 2019: Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust V, 8.05% Trust Preferred Securities (DKT):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPO

Still, there is only one recently issued series of preferred units for the past few months: Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Series 2 (BPYPO):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Conclusion

This is what our small world of not so common fixed income securities looks like at the end of November. Although there is no significant change from the previous month, an exhaustion of the buyer begins to be observed. On one hand, this is also evident from the price chart of the benchmark (PFF) itself. It is currently trading at its July level and it looks like a further weakening might be set at the end of the year.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 11/25/2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta The Trade With Beta team has been submerged in the universe of preferred stocks and baby bonds for almost a decade, and we decided to share our knowledge and expertise through the inception of this service. We attempt to cover all aspects of these products, from IPOs to pair trades and portfolio picks and, last but not least, issues. Additionally, once a month we go through all different groups of fixed-income instruments to make sure that nothing has gone unnoticed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.