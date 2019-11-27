Callaway - Taking A Swing At Outdoor Lifestyle

More commonly known for its high-quality golf clubs, Callaway is a manufacturer and distributor of premium golf equipment (golf clubs and golf balls) and active lifestyle apparel, equipment and accessories such as storage gear, performance outerwear. The company is currently using the cash flow generated by its dominant position in the golfing market to fund its pivot into a more general outdoor lifestyle company. This article will examine the company’s business strategy and the long-term prospects for its core business.

Are Millennials Killing up Golf?

Callaway dominates the golfing equipment market with the company having the #1 driver and #1 putter on tour. The company is now looking to take over the wedges market as well with its JAWS MD5. The new technology is said to increase spin on the ball due to its tighter edge radius and more severe side-wall angles. But dominating the golfing equipment market isn’t great news if the market itself is slowly becoming out of style.

Golf pretty much has the stigma of being an old person sport. There’s a certain archetype of the typical golf player that seems out of touch with modern day sensibilities. The common thinking is that millennials’ progressive lifestyles, preferences, and stressed finances are misaligned with golf’s traditional sensibilities and pay-for-play nature. Millennials are one of the most frugal generations and with a round of golf costing anywhere between $70 -$100 (and the plethora of available cheaper alternatives) it becomes hard for a cash strapped millennial to play.

Or so the thinking goes, however currently more than six million millennials play approximately 90 million rounds and spend $5 billion on golf annually. Millennials comprise 28% of all participation. So a pretty sizable chunk. Golf is slowly becoming more inclusive and millennials are slowly becoming flushed with disposable income. I think media announcing the “death of golf” was a little premature and the sport is here to stay.

However, the way millennials play golf could be radically different than previous generations. Topgolf’s fast-paced, casual and gamified nature is directly targeted for the millennial audience. I have to confess, I love Topgolf and hate regular golf. So asked myself is being an avid Topgolfer the same as being an avid golfer? I can’t imagine myself paying top dollar for multiple sets of golf clubs. Maybe if I become competitive I’ll get a set but the casual nature of Topgolf means me and my friends and just drop by and grab a drink. The flipside of this thinking though is that I may not have even been aware of golf without being introduced to Topgolf.

There are three things I am trying to establish based on my own personal experience. Does the popularity of Topgolf mean an increasing TAM? What is the conversion rate (moving from Topgolf to playing actual traditional golf) of a millennial Topgolf player? How much would an exclusive Topgolf only player (i.e. one who pre-dominantly plays Topgolf over regular golf) spend on golfing equipment and accessories? These things are hard to establish now without any data but it does convince me that golfing equipment and accessories sales would see modest growth in the long-term and that this would be a cash-cow for the company given its dominance and brand recognition.

Source: CNBC (Updated 2019 figures here)

Wolfskin to drive outdoor categories

In January 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin for $476 million, its biggest acquisition in recent memory. This acquisition is expected to further enhance and grow the Company's outdoor lifestyle category and provide a platform for future growth. The global outdoor clothing is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.45% in the next five years and reach $19.45 billion by 2026 however it is a crowded marketplace.

Competitors include Canada Goose (GOOS), Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), Columbia Sportswear (COLM) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK). Based on their press release we can see that Jack Wolfskin is a steadily growing business with expected mid-single-digit growth over the medium to long-term. That is not a surprising expectation given that it is in a highly competitive industry. Full-year 2019 EBITDA is estimated to be $33 million and estimated to reach $50 million in 3 -4 years. The company is more well-known in Europe and Asia however I struggle to see any competitive advantage this brand may have over others as it expands in North America. This strikes me as more of a diversification play by management more than anything else and therefore I am expecting only modest growth in this category.

Source: 3Q 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation

In terms of valuation, the first step is to tease out the value of the 14% ownership of Topgolf from the stock. Topgolf has been considering going public lately and the valuation that gets tossed around is anywhere between $2 billion to $3.2 billion. Currently, the Topgolf investment is being carried at cost of about $72 million in Callaway’s balance sheet. At the midpoint valuation of $2.7 billion, Callaway’s 14% stake can be valued at $378 million or 3.9 per share.

One of the possible cited uses of funds is the pay down of the $445 million of debt which was used to buy Jack Wolfskin. However, based on the company’s most recent 3Q 2019 10Q the company has current assets of $730 million and a healthy Debt to Equity ratio of 1.4, therefore, there is no real need to pay down the debt immediately. It’s possible that Callaway returns the capital from the sale of Topgolf either through a special dividend or through share buybacks.

In terms of valuation, the company is right now trading at a forward P/E of 18.8x however taking out its stake in Topgolf, the company actually trades at a P/E of 15.3x which is puts it about at fair value. Its main competitor in golfing equipment Acushnet (GOLF) trades at a higher of P/E 18.9x and an argument can be made that Acushnet is not as diversified as it only has two main lines of business (namely golf and ski). I’m relatively neutral on Callaway and I think it’s fairly valued. I like the company and I think it will continue to dominate the golfing equipment category in the long term. Keep this one on your watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.