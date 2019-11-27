J & J Snack Foods: Slower Growth Expected As More Americans Eat Healthier

The stock is already expensive and slowing growth will make the stock even more expensive.

The outlook for pretzels and bakery products is for slower growth heading into 2023 as more Americans improve their diets.

J & J Snack Foods has a strong history of growth, with several acquisitions boosting a product lineup that includes pretzels and bakery products.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJFS) distributes snack foods and beverages. The company has a strong history of growth and operates with reasonable margins and low debt. The stock is very expensive and its growth is expected to slow, so I’m on the sidelines.

Financials

J & J Snack Foods has a solid history of consistent growth and the company operates profitably with reasonable margins. The profit margin is around 8% with a return on equity of around 12%. J & J Snack Foods is conservatively financed with low debt. Over the last decade the company’s total liabilities represented only around 20% of its total asset value. The company also operates with a generous amount of working capital (which is the short-term cash used to pay bills).

J & J Snack Foods’ 2021/08 forward PE multiple is 33.5x with a stock price of $187 and its trailing PE multiple is 37.3x. The company’s book value multiple is 4.2x.

The chart below visually shows J & J Snack Foods’ revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

J & J Snack Foods data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, J & J Snack Foods’ revenue has shown a consistent increasing trend. The company’s earnings have also shown a strong increasing trend. The forecasts indicate that the company’s revenue and earnings are expected to increase through to the 2021/08 fiscal year.

Over the last decade, J & J Snack Foods’ revenue has increased at an average rate of 6.1% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 7.5% per year. The forecasts indicate that the company’s growth is expected to slow with revenue growth of 5% and earnings growth of 4%.

Business Outlook

J & J Snack Foods distributes snack foods and beverages in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company’s products include soft pretzels, frozen beverages, stuffed sandwiches, burritos, churros and bakery products.

J & J Snack Foods has expanded its product lineup with several acquisitions which included ConAgra's Frozen in 2011, Kim & Scott's Gourmet Pretzel in 2012, New York Pretzel in 2013 and Philly Famous Water Ice in 2014.

While the company has enjoyed solid growth over the last decade, the analysts’ forecasts indicate that this growth is expected to slow.

Gerry Shreiber - Chief Executive Officer commented in the company’s latest earnings call,

Soft pretzels continued its recent strong sales growth in convenience store chain, but sales to restaurant chains have been down slightly.

The CEO's comment tells me that sales growth of soft pretzels may be weakening. The CEO further added,

Bakery sales were up this quarter as we had significantly higher sales to one costumer.

This comment tells me that bakery sales growth may have been weak if it wasn’t for that one large customer.

To get a better understanding of why the analysts' are expecting the company's growth to slow, I will examine the forecast data for pretzels and for bakery products.

First I will look at the pretzel data from statista.com. The chart below shows the dollar value of pretzels consumed in the United States per year from 2010 until 2023 (estimated data from 2019).

U.S. dollar value of pretzels consumed in the U.S. data by statista.com

Referring to the above chart, the dollar value of pretzels consumed by Americans increased by 5.7% per year from 2010 until 2018. The forecast outlook is for the dollar value of pretzels to increase by 1.8% from 2018 until 2023, which means that pretzel consumption is expected to decline. It seems to me that the statista.com data has factored in healthier eating habits for the foreseeable future.

The forecast inflation rate is 2.2% for 2023. This means that the price increase for pretzels is expected to be less than the inflation rate. Overall, the outlook data implies that the pretzel market is expected to reduce and this is not favorable for J & J Snack Foods' growth.

Next I will look at the bakery data from statista.comwith the chart below for the United States.

U.S. dollar value of Bakery Products consumed in the U.S. data by statista.com

Referring to the above chart, the dollar value of bakery products consumed by Americans increased by 3.0% per year from 2010 until 2018. The forecast outlook is for dollar value of bakery products to increase by 1.9% from 2018 until 2023. As for pretzels, the dollar value of bakery products is expected to fall. Again this is not favorable for J & J Snack Foods growth and it seems to me that this is what the analysts had factored into their revenue and earnings forecasts.

The reduced growth rates for pretzels and bakery products is not due to the population growth. From 2010 until 2018, the American population grew at the rate of 0.7% per year. The estimated population growth from 2018 until 2023 is also 0.7% per year.

I think the reduced growth outlook is related to Americans gradually making healthier eating choices. A recent study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the American diet is slowly improving with American's consuming 3% less of the highly processed foods and foods with added sugar. A healthier eating trend is not something that investors would want to see as a significant portion of J & J Snack Foods’ products are processed and/or contain added sugar.

Stock Valuation

J & J Snack Foods has a history of strong growth with its earnings increasing at 7.5% per year over the last decade. The company’s growth is expected to slow to 5% which gives a forward PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) of 6.7 with a 2021/08 PE multiple of 33.5x.

Considering that most good growth stocks typically have forward PEGs in the 1.5 to 2.5 range, this makes J & J Snack Foods forward PEG of 6.7 very high and this means that the stock price is very high.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to view stock charts so that I can see whether the stock has been responding to its fundamentals.

J & J Snack Foods chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade J & J Snack Foods’ stock price has increased with a consistent uptrend that has followed the company’s revenue and earnings growth trend. Even the market pullback experienced in 2018 had no effect on the stock price. The stock also surged higher in July, but has since started to pullback towards its decade long uptrend.

Over the last decade J & J Snack Foods’ earnings increased by 92% but its stock price had increased by 510%. This means that the stock price is growing significantly faster than the company’s earnings. This is evident with the high forward PEG of 6.7.

For now, I think that the stock will probably continue pulling back towards its decade long uptrend. The 20% gain during July is not sustainable and this is evident with the stock pulling back. After the pullback, I suspect that the stock will continue trending higher over the shorter term. However, over the longer term the stock is vulnerable to a significant price correction if future earnings growth disappoints the market (due to its high valuation and slower expected growth).

Conclusion

J & J Snack Foods has produced solid revenue and earnings growth over the last decade with several acquisitions boosting its product lineup. J & J Snack Foods operates profitably with reasonable margins and low debt levels.

Despite the company’s strong history, the analysts’ forecasts are for slower growth, which I think is due to the slowing growth outlook for pretzels and bakery products which make up a significant portion of the company’s products.

The stock is already expensive with a trailing PE multiple of 37.3x, but with slower growth the stock becomes very expensive with a forward PEG of 6.7.

The high valuation makes the stock vulnerable to a significant price correction if the company disappoints the market with future earnings reports. While I think that the company will continue growing (at a slower rate), the stock is just way too expensive, so I’m on the sidelines.

