Horizon Bancorp Earnings Likely To Rise Next Year

Horizon Bancorp's (HBNC) earnings provided a positive surprise in the third quarter, posting a surge in non-interest income. While earnings are expected to remain high going forward, they are unlikely to reach the third quarter level again due to the non-recurring nature of one of the income drivers in 3QFY19. In 2020, earnings are expected to be mostly driven by loan growth.

Michigan's Economic Downturn to Constrain Loan Growth

I'm expecting HBNC's loan growth to stay low in the last quarter of 2019 and in 2020 due to economic downturn in Michigan. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's leading index shows that contraction in the economy can be expected in the coming quarters. HBNC also operates in Indiana where the economic outlook is much better than Michigan, but still worse than the United States. The chart below shows the leading indices for both states.

On the other hand, I'm expecting credit demand to receive some support from low interest rates in the coming quarters. As a result, I'm expecting HBNC's loans to grow by 0.5% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19 and 2.0% year over year in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for HBNC's loans and other key balance sheet items.

The other earning assets, deposits, and borrowings are all projected to increase in line with loans.

Asset Liability Mismatch to Exacerbate Pressure on Margin

HBNC's net interest margin, NIM, is expected to come under pressure from the cut in interest rates as well as asset-liability mismatch. According to management's guidance given in SEC filings, the amount of assets that reprice within one year is 148% of liabilities that will reprice within that time frame. As more assets will re-price in a year, yields will decline faster than funding cost following the 75bps Fed funds rate cut, leading to a squeeze in net interest margin.

Keeping in mind the above mentioned factors, I'm expecting HBNC's NIM to contract by 4bps in each of 4QFY19, 1QFY20, and 2QFY20 on linked quarter basis. The full year estimate of NIM for 2020 is 2bps below the average for 2019, as shown in the table below.

I'm not expecting any further cut in the Fed's target rate till the end of 2020 because of the wording in the last monetary policy statement that implied the central bank wants to pause and reflect on the effect of its previous three cuts on the country's economy. In case the Fed surprises with a rate cut then the NIM estimate for 2020 will decline even further.

Non-Interest Income to Continue to Grow But at a Lower Rate

HBNC posted a large gain on sale of mortgage securities in the third quarter, of $2.7 million. As the third quarter's high gain on security sale is unlikely to be repeated again, I'm expecting non-interest income to decline in 4QFY19 on a linked quarter basis. I'm also expecting the quarterly non-interest income in all four quarters of 2020 to be lower than the 3QFY19 income, but higher than the first quarter of 2019 income due to higher fees following the Salin Bancshares acquisition. As a result, on average non-interest income in 2020 is projected to be 5% higher than the 2019 average. This growth is expected to drive earnings next year.

As discussed in a previous section, loan growth will also drive earnings in 2020. I'm expecting HBNC's net income to grow by 9% year over year next year, as shown below.

HBNC Offering Modest Dividend Yield Of 2.80%

I'm expecting the company to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level in the first two quarters of 2020, and then increase it by 2 cents to $0.14 per share. My estimate suggests full year dividend of $0.52 for 2020, resulting in a forward dividend yield of 2.80%.

There is very little threat to dividend payout as the dividend and earning estimates suggest a payout ratio of 31% only, which is easily sustainable. Moreover, HBNC is well-capitalized, with a Tier I ratio of 13.07% at the end of September 2019 versus regulatory requirement of 8.50%. The comfortable capital cushion minimizes the need to cut dividends.

Equity Book Value Likely to Grow by 8%

HBNC's current share repurchase program, under which a maximum 2.2 million shares were remaining to be purchased at the end of September 2019, can reduce equity in the coming quarters. However, I have not incorporated any increase in treasury shares because the current market price, $18.6, seems slightly pricey, as shown in the valuation section below. Therefore, I believe the management will not find the current market price attractive enough. In the third quarter the management bought shares at an average price of $16.04, which is much below the current price.

I'm expecting HBNC's equity book value to increase by 8% in 2020 to $15.86 per share. This growth is largely attributable to estimated retained earnings.

Single-Digit Price Upside Estimated

I'm using HBNC's historical average price to book value per share ratio, P/B, to value the stock. HBNC has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.28 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average price to book multiple with the forecast book value per share of $15.86 gives a target price of $20.3 for December 2020. This price target implies a 9.2% upside from HBNC's November 22 closing price, as shown in the table below. The table also displays the sensitivity of HBNC's target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

I believe HBNC has good growth prospects that have largely been incorporated in the market price already. Due to the single-digit price upside, I'm maintaining a neutral rating on HBNC (previous rating was also neutral). The stock is somewhat expensive at current level, but I think it can become attractive if its price dips to $18.4, i.e. 10% below the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.