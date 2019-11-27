Apache Corp. Is In A Difficult Spot

Apache Corp. (APA) struggled with losses in the third quarter but it will likely post better results next year as it concentrates on drilling in oil-rich areas and aggressively cuts costs. The company will no longer focus on drilling in the Permian Basin’s wet gas-rich Alpine High play. That may help Apache Corp. in generating profits and free cash flows in the short-term. But now, it is unclear if the company can profitably grow production while living within cash flows in the long run.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Most exploration and production companies have now reported their third-quarter results in which they have posted lower levels of earnings on account of the drop in commodity prices. However, a number of large-to-mid-cap oil producers have remained profitable. Some companies, such as EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and Marathon Oil (MRO), have reported profits as well as strong levels of free cash flows, thereby solidifying their position as the low-cost operators that can thrive in a weak oil price environment. Apache Corp., on the other hand, has struggled with losses.

Apache Corp. swung to a loss of $108 million, or $0.29 per share, from a profit of $244 million, or $0.63 per share a year earlier, as adjusted for exceptional items. The company reported higher levels of DD&A charges as it reduced the value of Alpine High reserves following persistent weakness in natural gas and natural gas liquid prices. The drop in earnings was driven mainly by the decline in commodity prices. Apache’s average third-quarter realized prices for crude oil, natural gas, and NGL were 15%, 35%, and 56% lower respectively as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The earnings of several oil producers, including Apache’s above-mentioned peers, received support from growing levels of production which softened the blow coming from weak commodity prices. But Apache has reported a decline in production which exacerbated its performance and helped push the company to a quarterly loss. Apache produced a total of 450,644 boe per day in the third quarter, depicting a drop of 5% from a year earlier. Its production adjusted for Egypt non-controlling barrels dropped by 2.5% on a year-over-year basis to 391,000 boe per day. The company’s production from the Permian Basin in the US increased by 14% to 254,000 boe per day. But its total US production declined by 2% to 265,910 boe per day as the positive impact of 20% growth in NGL volumes got offset by 3% lower oil and 14% lower gas production.

The outlook for commodity prices isn’t looking bright. The oil prices have been hovering in the $54 to $58 a barrel range since the start of the fourth quarter, which is largely in-line with the third quarter average but substantially below the April peak of more than $66. The 16-month trade war between the US and China, two of the world’s largest economies, has hurt global economic growth and prompted industry experts to reduce oil demand forecast. Meanwhile, oil stockpiles in the US continue to climb. The latest report from the US Energy Information Administration shows a build of 1.4 million barrels for the week to November 15, marking an eighth weekly increase over the last nine weeks in which commercial inventories have increased by more than 41 million barrels.

The anticipated increase in oil supplies from some key market - such as Brazil, Norway, and Guyana, - and indications that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, may not agree on deeper production cuts for 2020 are the primary factors which could weigh on oil prices in the future. On the other hand, oil prices will receive support from the slowdown in production growth from the US where shale oil drillers have curtailed drilling activity and are focusing on boosting shareholder returns rather than output. In this backdrop, oil prices could remain range-bound within $55 to $60 a barrel.

The prices for gas and NGL, on the other hand, have remained low for far too long. During the first nine months of this year, Apache booked prices of just $1.17 per Mcf for natural gas and $14.93 per barrel for NGL in the US, depicting large drops of 46% and 45% respectively from last year. By comparison, the company’s average oil price has been 13% lower in the corresponding period. This weakness in natural gas and NGL prices have hurt Apache, considering natural gas and NGL accounted for almost half of the company’s total production mix (US and intl.) in 2019. The company’s US production is more than 60% NGL and natural gas and less than 40% crude oil. Apache likely isn’t expecting a significant and sustainable recovery in natural gas and NGL prices in the near future, which is why the company has significantly altered its future drilling program.

Previously, Apache was planning to drill deeper into its wet gas-rich Alpine High play to drive production growth. In fact, in the current year as well, its production growth from the Permian Basin has largely come on the back of higher volumes from Alpine High which increased to 76,000 boe per day in Q3-2019 from 49,000 boe per day in Q3-2018. But in the current weak natural gas and NGL price environment, Apache believes that it will be better if the company scales back activity at Alpine High and increases its focus on oily properties in the Permian Basin. The company has already reduced drilling activity at Alpine High. It ran an average of five rigs in the region in the third quarter but is currently working with just two rigs.

In my view, Alpine High formed a key part of Apache’s investment thesis. Apache discovered this play and developed it from scratch. The company made substantial upfront infrastructure investments and even created Altus Midstream (OTC:ALTM) to operate the gas gathering and processing assets. Production costs at Alpine High have been high but I expected the company to bring the costs lower as it improves well performance and benefits from infrastructure investments. The company has also previously claimed that Alpine High could become the “lowest cost, most efficient and most environmentally friendly rich gas play in the country.” But clearly, Apache has failed to cut down costs to a point where it can profitably grow production from this play while delivering free cash flows, at least in the near-term.

The reduction in activity at Alpine High can have a positive impact on the company’s earnings and cash flows. By moving resources away from Alpine High to higher-value and oil-rich assets in the Permian Basin’s Midland and Delaware regions, Apache should be able to improve its returns. This could also reduce the company’s capital expenditure requirements. The company has claimed that its upstream CapEx budget for 2020 will be 10% to 20% lower than $2.4 billion estimated for 2019. At the mid-point of this guidance, the company’s upstream capital could come in at $2.04 billion. In my view, the reduction in spending will primarily occur at the Permian Basin, particularly at Alpine High. The company will likely increase spending on international markets, including in offshore Suriname which is located right next to Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s and Hess Corp. (HES)’s project in offshore Guyana. Suriname is currently in the early stages of development and it will take some time before production starts to flow.

Meanwhile, Apache has implemented a major restructuring initiative to redesign the organization and extract annual cost savings of at least $150 million starting from the first quarter of 2020. The restructuring also involves an undisclosed number of job cuts. The lower costs at the corporate level, reduction in capital expenditure, and a greater focus on oilier assets should have a positive impact on the company’s profit margins and help it in generating free cash flows. The company has faced a cash flow shortfall of $243 million in 9M-2019, as per my calculations based on Apache’s definition of FCF. But I think the company could swing to free cash flows next year on cost savings and lower CapEx.

That being said, Apache Corp. has found itself in a difficult spot. I believe the cash flow turnaround alone might not be enough to please Mr. Market. The high-quality exploration and production companies such as EOG Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources can grow production while reporting sustainable levels of profits and free cash flows in a weak oil price environment. Wall Street will likely only reward such high-quality operators who can grow volumes, even at a modest pace, report profits and robust cash flows. Apache, however, might not be able to grow production as it scales back drilling work at Alpine High. But if it increases activity to grow Alpine High volumes and push its total production higher, then with weak natural gas and NGL prices, it might struggle with additional losses and cash flow deficits. The company, therefore, has found itself in a tough spot.

Furthermore, if Apache delivers free cash flows next year, it is also not clear whether that will be sustainable in the long-run, considering it might have to increase spending to drive production growth which may hamper its ability to generate free cash flows.

Shares of Apache have dropped by 24% in the last six months, which is close to the 27% decline seen in the broader exploration and production space due to the weakness in commodity prices. Its shares could recover if oil prices stabilize and the company swings to free cash flows in 2020. But due to a lack of production growth, Apache stock might still underperform its peers. If, however, Apache announces some major oil discoveries in Suriname, just like Hess Corp. and Exxon Mobil, then that might help push the company’s shares higher. That could turn into a major asset for long-term growth. But given its poor track record with Alpine High, with the company over-promising and under-delivering, the management might have to do more to regain investor confidence.

Apche’s shares are trading 4.97x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, lower than the sector’s median of 6.59x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. But I think investors should avoid Apache stock until there’s more clarity around the company’s future growth. Instead, I think investors should concentrate on buying higher-quality producers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.