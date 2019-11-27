Curaleaf: Beating The Canadians To $1 Billion

The stock has a fully diluted share market value of of only $4.0 billion despite forecasts for 2020 EBITDA topping $300 million.

Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) crashed during the quarter, but the Q3 results were stellar. The company remains on pace to reach the $1 billion annual sales mark in 2020 while the Canadian LPs fade away from aggressive sales targets. My investment thesis remains highly bullish on the U.S. multi-state operators (MSOs) as the stocks cratered due to issues in the cannabis market across the Northern border.

Image Source: Curaleaf website

Big Q3 For Relatively Unknown

As the Canadians faltered during the September quarter, Curaleaf thrived despite some impact from the vaping health scare. The U.S. MSO based in Massachusetts produced Managed revenues of $72.0 million and crucial pro-forma revenues of $129.0 million.

For comparative bases, the leading Canadian cannabis LPs of Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) generated quarterly revenues of only roughly $57 million each. The Canadian LPs quarters were impacted by returns and price allowances, but investors should realize the U.S. firms are the clear cannabis industry leaders with Curaleaf set to double the revenues of the big Canadians.

While revenues are important, the cannabis market is running into a lack of access to reasonable capital to continue funding growth. The ability of Curaleaf to turn EBITDA positive in the last two quarters sets the company further above Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis that have fallen far from being cash flow positive.

For Q3, Curaleaf generated adjusted EBITDA of $9.0 million and a total of $12.3 million in the past two quarters. The company ended September with only $91 million in cash on the balance sheet so self funding operations is crucial to avoid excessive dilution.

The key here is generating 47% gross margins while only spending $25.7 million on operating expenses. SG&A expenses only grew 12% sequentially by $2.9 million, far below the 33% growth in revenues. Curaleaf is showing exceptional leverage even prior to scaling and the addition of the Select and Grassroots mergers.

Part of my investment thesis is that the MSOs are relatively unknown in the cannabis markets, especially amongst investors. Due to the criminalization of cannabis, the stocks aren't allowed to traded on the major stock exchanges. While the Google trends don't just focus on investors, the fact that the Canadian players dominate the trends in most states outside of where Curaleaf operates and even in some states where the company operates is a perfect example of the current situation.

Source: Google trends

Part of the scenario is the lack of major deals for Select and Grassroots not closing yet. The company officially only had Q3 revenues of $73.2 million. Until these deals close, Curaleaf won't get the credit for their sheer size.

The Select deal is expected to close on January 1 following a few more state approvals. Grassroots will close in Q1 providing the company with more access to the key Illinois market with recreational cannabis approved starting January 1.

The combined company has a massive presence around the country with scale to reach 131 dispensaries. Unfortunately, part of the problem for the stock is the company isn't viewed in this measure with scale only reached once closing the two large deals.

Source: Curaleaf October presentation

Huge 2020

While Canopy Growth (CGC) recently retrenched from a target of achieving C$250 million in quarterly revenue or a pace equivalent to about $700 million in annual sales, Curaleaf reaffirmed a goal of reaching $1 billion in 2020 sales and potentially reaching $1.2 billion in pro-forma revenues. The amazing part is the forecast to reach pro-forma EBITDA margins above 30%.

What is even more important about this target is that analysts have the company reaching revenues of $1.6 billion in 2021. Considering the 2020 estimate is clearly conservative currently at $999 million when the company guided to revenues in excess of $1 billion, investors can consider the 2021 estimate as a base case and likely conservative.

Data by YCharts

With 30% EBITDA margins, Curaleaf will generate over $300 million in 2020 EBITDA and at least $480 million in 2021.

The stock has 464 million shares outstanding now and nearly 670 million when the two major deals are complete. The updated share count assumes 40.5 million shares will be payable to Select shareholders under the amended agreement. At the current stock price of $6, Curaleaf will have a fully diluted market valuation of only $4.0 billion. The stock trades at only 2.5x 2021 sales estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the U.S. MSO stocks remain relative bargains compared to Canadian LPs. Despite being a projected leader in cannabis sales and a fast growing company, the stock only trades at about 8x a base case EV/2021 sales multiple. With projected revenue growth in the 50% range, Curaleaf remains an overlooked bargain in the sector despite being a market leader.

