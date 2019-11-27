Goldmoney Is A Low-Risk Precious Metals Play

Historical price action is hard to judge because of a now broken peg to Bitcoin. This is has hurt sentiment and led to a mispricing of the company's shares.

Goldmoney is trading well below book value yet has increased revenue, margin, and profit substantially so far in FY 2020.

Goldmoney (OTCPK:XAUMF) is a great example of how markets can sometimes be irrational and inefficient. This stock is undervalued at current price levels and deserves a second look from contrarian investors, value seekers, and precious metal buyers.

To be fair, at least part of the blame for this market inefficiency can be placed on the company itself. It's been a confusing couple of years for shareholders. Certain elements of the business have come and gone. The company is now officially out of the cryptocurrency space (more on that below). Josh Crumb abruptly resigned from the board of directors last December. The prepaid card program is gone. And it seems a large amount of focus from the company is spent on Mene (OTCPK:MENEF) which, itself, is another company.

Despite the roller-coaster ride the company's share price has experienced the last two years, there's a strong value play in this name. And I think investors with a contrarian viewpoint might find a wonderful opportunity in this stock at current levels.

The Numbers

The company has a terrific revenue growth story over the last year. In Q2 2020, the company recorded year over year revenue growth of 83%. Additionally, gross margin improved by 55% in the same time frame. Factoring in a revaluation of the precious metals inventory, gross profit increased by 37% over the previous quarter.

One of the biggest reasons that I find Goldmoney so attractive at this level is the price to book value. This is not a metric that everyone likes or chooses to use. I like it. And I like it with this stock specifically.

As of 11/26/19 close, Goldmoney shares are trading at a 23% discount to book value. At 0.76, the current price to book is the lowest it has been since February of this year. The last time the stock traded this far below book, it experienced a nice pop to the upside.

Another interesting way to look at Goldmoney shares comes from the company itself. The metric the company provides investors is "Tangible Capital in Gold Grams per 100 shares." To be clear, this isn't a measure of the company's gold on the books. It is the company's claimed tangible capital measured in gold grams. As of November 2019, that number stood at 2.93 gold grams per 100 shares. That marks an 11% increase over November 2018. It means the tangible value of each XAUMF share is up 11% year over year despite an actual share price trading considerably lower than where it was a year ago.

A gold play that acts like a bank, not a miner

When I think about how I view Goldmoney in the scope of my precious metal investment portfolio, the question I’ve asked myself is “does this company provide something that I can’t get from an ETF, an individual miner or a bullion trust?” The answer I keep coming to is yes. The stated mission of the company is to be the "world's safest financial service." The end user opens an account with the company and can then store wealth in fiat currencies, gold, silver, platinum, or palladium.

Goldmoney has kind of a best of both worlds feel to it in my opinion. It very obviously has the inflation hedge angle you would expect from a company with precious metal as the main asset under custody. But it also has the lending and dividend component to it that you would expect from a traditional financial stock. The dividend may be small, but the fact that the company generates interest payment revenue from loans backed by audited bullion is not something that I think is usual for a company that some might view as a typical gold custodian. And since the company isn't in the mining business, there aren’t AISC or ore grade metrics that one would associate with miners. This is a positive as AISC can fluctuate from quarter to quarter and ore grade could very easily disappoint expectations.

The Bitcoin peg

Ridiculous or not, the price explosion and subsequent selloff in Goldmoney shares in 2017 and 2018 can largely be attributed to the stock getting pegged to Bitcoin (BTC-USD). There was about a three month period where Goldmoney and Bitcoin moved in tandem remarkably closely. Then Thanksgiving 2017 happened and Bitcoin went to Lambo-land. Goldmoney did not follow. But the peg was still active from a general directional sense.

When you isolate the view to December 2017 through July of this year (below), you can see how closely Goldmoney's stock tracked Bitcoin after the big crypto bubble pop in 2018.

The Bitcoin peg finally broke when Goldmoney ended its cryptocurrency business in March of this year. You can see (below) before the Bitcoin peg began in 2017, Goldmoney had actually been tracking with VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) in late 2016 and early 2017.

Obviously, Gold and GDX have had a nice run in 2019. But with crypto still in free-fall at the time, the Bitcoin peg aided in massively depressing the price of Goldmoney shares in Q1 of this year. The stock became grossly mispriced, trading at a price to book between 0.65 and 0.7 in February before enjoying a massive relief rally in early-March. This relief rally, perhaps coincidentally, happened right around the time the company announced its cryptocurrency operation was ending. After Goldmoney's rocket-ship move from $1.15 to $1.99 earlier this year, interest in the stock cooled, and prices have again turned down rather sharply. Stubbornly, the stock has under-performed against the GDX year to date (below).

However, if we look at Goldmoney shares with Gold Futures (below), the 2019 performance is now very similar. With gold up 11.6% and Goldmoney up 11.3% year to date.

I am of the opinion that Goldmoney is in the process of settling from the stock's previous two year price volatility. Short of a big leg lower in gold, Goldmoney's share price should stabilize in the very near future.

Where does it go from here?

From my view, the most likely scenario for Goldmoney is it continues to generate revenue from loans and transactions as it slowly grows deposits and account holders over time. In that scenario, a long term hold of the company is a relatively safe way to be bullish gold while minimizing some of the risks associated with other gold-exposed instruments. In this scenario, as gold goes up, so too will Goldmoney. That the company isn’t strictly a bullion storage custodian and generates revenue in a variety of different ways, downside in the gold price is likely somewhat cushioned.

There’s also a much less likely, though possible, scenario at play where Goldmoney becomes a much larger Fintech player. For that to happen, fiat would likely have to collapse and cryptocurrency sentiment would need to be greatly damaged as well. Can both of those things happen simultaneously? It’s possible. But that’s certainly not a prediction I feel comfortable making. Having said that, if that were to play out, Goldmoney would figure to be a big beneficiary. In an environment where gold becomes widely accepted as a monetary instrument again, we would likely see a large spike in both transactions and in assets under custody as people look for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their wealth.

Risk Factors

Risk 1: the gold price could go down. That would not be a good thing for shareholders as the assets under custody are measured in precious metal weight. A move lower in metal could lead to Goldmoney client fatigue and a removal of assets from custody. This would have a negative impact on the company.

Risk 2: because Goldmoney trades via OTC Markets, there is potentially a larger degree of risk than there would be if the company was traded on a bigger exchange like the Nasdaq. Additionally, because the company is traded via OTC, volume is volatile. Entries and exits at desired price levels are more challenging in this kind of stock.

Conclusion

At current price levels, Goldmoney presents a strong value proposition for contrarian investors who might want exposure to precious metals removed from miners, ETFs, trusts, or physical bullion.

I expect that as a worst-case scenario, Goldmoney will perform with gold in a post-Bitcoin peg environment moving forward. However, given the compounding nature of Goldmoney's business, it is entirely possible and potentially even likely that the company's stock will outperform a move higher in the price of gold. For that reason, it could be viewed as a less risky, levered precious metal play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAUMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.