Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/25/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/25/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Apollo Medical (AMEH)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

U.S. Concrete (USCR)

Sempra Energy (SRE)

Molecular Templates (MTEM)

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Genesis Energy (GEL)

Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Morningstar (MORN)

Federated Investors (FII)

Facebook (FB)

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

DexCom (DXCM)

Amgen (AMGN)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Tribune Publishing (TPCO)

QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Guardant Health (GH)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

SiTime (SITM)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Alden Global Capital BO Tribune Publishing TPCO B $17,653,912 2 Healy James DIR Karuna Therapeutics KRTX JB* $15,000,000 3 Morenstein Scott D DIR Molecular Templates MTEM JB* $3,750,000 4 Packer Craig CEO, PR, DIR Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC JB* $2,803,268 5 Jastrow Kenneth M II DIR Genesis Energy GEL B $947,791 6 Cellar Kurt Matthew DIR U.S. Concrete USCR B $920,346 7 Chadwick Arthur D O SiTime SITM JB* $650,000 8 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH B $571,560 9 Biglari Sardar CB, CEO, BO Biglari BH B $361,162 10 Conesa Andres DIR Sempra Energy SRE B $294,520

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $29,263,596 2 Donahue J Christopher CB, CEO, DIR Federated Investors FII S $3,734,023 3 Abbey Donald VP, LO DexCom DXCM AS $2,555,329 4 Berson Jeffrey H CFO QTS Realty Trust QTS S $2,519,694 5 Cole G Bradley O Exact Sciences EXAS AS $2,251,926 6 Wehner David M CFO Facebook FB AS $2,238,978 7 Kaul Samir DIR Guardant Health GH S $2,167,788 8 Graham Jonathan P VP, GC, SEC Amgen AMGN S $2,074,837 9 Meline David W VP, CFO Amgen AMGN S $2,047,603 10 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $2,017,250

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

