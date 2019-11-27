Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/25/19

Includes: AMEH, KRTX, MTEM, SRE, USCR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/25/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Apollo Medical (AMEH)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • U.S. Concrete (USCR)
  • Sempra Energy (SRE)
  • Molecular Templates (MTEM)
  • Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)
  • Genesis Energy (GEL)
  • Biglari (NYSE:BH)
  • Morningstar (MORN)
  • Federated Investors (FII)
  • Facebook (FB)
  • Exact Sciences (EXAS)
  • DexCom (DXCM)
  • Amgen (AMGN)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tribune Publishing (TPCO)
  • QTS Realty Trust (QTS)
  • Eli Lilly (LLY)
  • Guardant Health (GH)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Alden Global Capital

BO

Tribune Publishing

TPCO

B

$17,653,912

2

Healy James

DIR

Karuna Therapeutics

KRTX

JB*

$15,000,000

3

Morenstein Scott D

DIR

Molecular Templates

MTEM

JB*

$3,750,000

4

Packer Craig

CEO, PR, DIR

Owl Rock Capital Corporation

ORCC

JB*

$2,803,268

5

Jastrow Kenneth M II

DIR

Genesis Energy

GEL

B

$947,791

6

Cellar Kurt Matthew

DIR

U.S. Concrete

USCR

B

$920,346

7

Chadwick Arthur D

O

SiTime

SITM

JB*

$650,000

8

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

B

$571,560

9

Biglari Sardar

CB, CEO, BO

Biglari

BH

B

$361,162

10

Conesa Andres

DIR

Sempra Energy

SRE

B

$294,520

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$29,263,596

2

Donahue J Christopher

CB, CEO, DIR

Federated Investors

FII

S

$3,734,023

3

Abbey Donald

VP, LO

DexCom

DXCM

AS

$2,555,329

4

Berson Jeffrey H

CFO

QTS Realty Trust

QTS

S

$2,519,694

5

Cole G Bradley

O

Exact Sciences

EXAS

AS

$2,251,926

6

Wehner David M

CFO

Facebook

FB

AS

$2,238,978

7

Kaul Samir

DIR

Guardant Health

GH

S

$2,167,788

8

Graham Jonathan P

VP, GC, SEC

Amgen

AMGN

S

$2,074,837

9

Meline David W

VP, CFO

Amgen

AMGN

S

$2,047,603

10

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,017,250

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.