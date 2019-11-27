Salesforce.com Earnings Preview: Despite Solid Fundamentals, The Stock Has Lagged Overall Market In 2019

Sentiment toward the stock has shifted a little, but analysts are still extremely bullish on the stock.

The company has solid fundamental indicators, but the stock has struggled to keep up with the market for most of the year.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is known for its customer relations management software. So much so that it chose the ticker symbol CRM. The company has performed really well in the last few years from a fundamental perspective, and it is set to report fiscal 2020 third quarter earnings results on Tuesday.

Analysts expect Salesforce to report earnings of $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion. The company earned $0.61 per share in 2019, meaning the expected earnings growth is 8.2%. This growth rate is considerably lower than the past three years which have averaged annual growth of 57%, but it compares favorably to the 7% earnings decline we saw in the second quarter.

The revenue estimate from analysts is 31.1% higher than the $3.39 billion the company reported in the third quarter of last year. Revenue was up 22% in the second quarter and has averaged growth of 26% annually for the last three years.

Salesforce’s management efficiency measurements are better than average, but not by much. The return on equity is at 15.3%, and the profit margin is at 18.3%.

I also wrote an earnings preview on Salesforce back in May, and not much has changed since then. The ROE is a little higher (15.3% vs. 12.8%), and the profit margin is up a little as well (18.3% vs. 16.9%). I was neutral on the stock when I posted that article in May, and the stock is up just shy of 7% since it was published while the S&P is up 14.4% during the same time period.

My neutral stance was based primarily on the stock trading in a range and the extreme bullish sentiment toward the stock. The high end of the range was in the $167 area and the low end was at $150.

Still Trying to Breakthrough All-Time High

The $167.56 mark is the all-time high for Salesforce, and it hit that mark back in March. Since then, the stock hasn’t really challenged the possible resistance until two weeks ago when it hit a high of $166.34. The stock did break below the $150 mark that was serving as support, and it seems to have established support in the $140 to $142 range now.

Salesforce has jumped in the last month, and that has caused the weekly stochastic readings to move in to overbought territory. After falling a little last week and down so far this week, it looks as though the indicators will make a bearish crossover this week.

If the stock does pull back, it has two layers of support in the $140 to $142 range. As I stated before the lows in August and October were in this range, but you also have the 104-week moving average at $141.68 currently. A 104-week moving average may seem unorthodox, but it represents two years' worth of data. Salesforce hasn’t closed below its 104-week since the last week of 2016. The stock is up over 130% since then.

In the article in May, I pointed to the 52-week moving average as potential support, and initially, the trend line did act as support. Unfortunately, the stock blew right through the moving average in July, and it has waffled back and forth across it several times since.

Analysts are Still Very Bullish

The sentiment toward Salesforce has changed a little in the last six months. Back in May, there were 40 “buy” ratings and three “hold” ratings on the stock, and now, there are 39 “buy” ratings and three “hold” ratings. This puts the overall buy percentage at 92.9%, which is extremely high and reflects extreme optimism from analysts. I have had readers ask why we should care about what analysts think, and I don’t really care on an individual basis, but the totals matter to me. With 39 of 42 analysts rating the stock as a buy already, there is very little chance of an upgrade, and there are far greater chances for a downgrade. And whether we care or not about what analysts rate the stock, a downgrade or multiple downgrades can move a stock lower.

The short interest ratio is at 3.3, which is in the average range. This reading is slightly above the average reading, but more importantly, it has increased from 2.1 since May. While the reading is far from indicating extreme bearish sentiment, it does indicate a bit of a shift to the pessimistic side.

The put/call ratio is at 0.922 at this time and that has also increased from where it was in May (0.818). There are 138,406 puts open at this time and 150,152 calls open. This reading is a little below average, but not enough to call it bullishly skewed. In addition to the overall put/call ratio for options that expire in the next nine months, I looked specifically at the options that will expire on December 6. In that option series, there are 8,801 puts open and 10,564 calls open. That puts the ratio at 0.833, and that is a little more indicative of optimism.

My Overall Take on Salesforce.com

The fundamentals for Salesforce are still well above average as a whole, that hasn’t changed. The issues for me are the chart and the sentiment. The all-time high at $167.56 is still looming as resistance and the analysts are still extremely bullish.

Obviously, if the company issued a blowout earnings report the stock get breakout above the old high, but once again, is there enough money on the sidelines looking to jump into bullish positions? The short interest ratio isn’t high enough to cause a short squeeze rally, and there aren’t enough bearish analysts to get very many upgrades. The bullish analysts could increase their target for the stock, but it would take a huge change in the target to get the attention of investors.

Salesforce does have a history of beating its earnings estimates and has done so in each of the last four earnings reports. Unfortunately, the stock hasn’t always reacted in a positive manner when the company has beaten estimates. Out of the last four instances, the stock has moved up on two occasions and down on two occasions.

I know my stance will be unpopular with Salesforce investors, but I have to remain neutral on the stock for now. If it pulls back down to the $140 area and bounces off its 104-week moving average, that might be a better entry point and could change my stance. Even with that, there is still the matter of the extreme bullish sentiment, and I don’t see that changing drastically in the next few months.

