U.S. Dollar Strengthening: A Good Sign

Relative to the rest of the world, the U.S. seems to be in pretty good shape with a 50-year low in unemployment, low inflation, and a booming stock market.

Fiscal and monetary policy seem to be pretty well set through the next election and projections for economic growth tend to be in the range of 2.0% or slightly higher.

The value of the U.S. dollar is strengthening in foreign-exchange markets and this is a good thing, signifying the strength of the U.S. economy relative to others in the world.

The value of the US dollar against the euro is holding on around $1.10 per one euro, but seems to want to go lower.

The US dollar index (DXY) has risen recently and seems to be moving toward its near-term Sept. 30, 2019 high of 99.38.

Earlier, I had suggested that the price of the euro could fall somewhere around $1.08.

I still feel that such a move is a possibility.

For one, the economies of Europe and the United States seem to be moving in opposite directions.

Although the United States economy is not getting that much stronger, it still is improving relative to elsewhere in the world. The evidence given in the Wall Street Journal article linked above:

Data company IHS Markit said Friday that its composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the U.S., a measure of activity in businesses, posted a four-month high of 51.9 in November, up from 50.9 in October. ... IHS Markit’s composite PMI for the eurozone fell to 50.3 in November from 50.6 in October, indicating the currency area’s economy was close to stagnation. A similar survey of Japanese businesses pointed to a decline in activity during November, which was partly due to severe weather and an October increase in the sales tax.

The monetary policies in different areas of the world also continue to differ.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve has signaled that, after the latest increase in the Fed’s policy rate of interest, there is no reason in the near future to drop its policy rate any further.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, in a speech given Tuesday, suggests that the Fed is in a pretty good position and will not have to move its policy rate any lower. Of course, the data may change requiring a reassessment of the situation.

The opposite is the case in the Europe: The European Central Bank, under its new President Christine Legarde, is considering further drops in rates along with possibly more quantitative easing.

Other parts of the world are also considering lower interest rates.

In addition, it appears as if the yields of longer-term bonds are also ready to rise in the United States.

The fact that trade talks are not progressing along are also cited as another reason why the US dollar may continue to get stronger in foreign-exchange markets.

It is still my belief that a strong US dollar is what is needed and that this is what traders around the world also tend to want.

The US economy does not seem to be getting any stronger, as consumer confidence declines for the fourth month in a row. Still, economists still seem to believe that the economy will still record at least a 2.0% rate of growth for 2019 and will be around 2.0% or slightly more in 2020.

Europe, China, and the rest of the world are struggling to get their economies back into a growth mode. Germany is on the brink of a recession. The European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund both seem to believe that the rest of 2019 and all of 2020 will not going to be very good for the rest of the world.

As a consequence, the companies of these countries as well as their policy makers are focusing upon getting the economy to grow faster. The emphasis is on producing demand - any kind of demand. Many policy makers, including ECB President Legarde, are calling for governments to step up fiscal programs to strengthen these economies.

In the United States, however, companies can focus upon the growth that exists. Even more important, they can focus upon an economy that is growing, however slowly.

The one problem facing the United States is that the trade position of the Trump administration and the federal government seem to be creating an environment in which corporations are holding back on capital spending, even more so than in the previous six months.

The reality of the slump in real capital expenditures by corporation is starting to "sink in", as WSJ reports:

Many of the biggest U.S. companies are moderating their spending on equipment and other capital investment, as an uncertain business environment prompts some to postpone or shelve otherwise promising projects. That could pose a continuing drag on economic growth.

Still, the US economy continues to chug along. And, the US stock market keeps hitting new historical highs.

The supply side of the economy continues to produce, the unemployment rate continues to remain at a 50-year low, and the inflation rate continues to come in below the Fed’s target.

All these play in favor of the United States.

This is the situation we now find ourselves in going forward. It is not the best of all worlds, but the US is in a better position right now than almost anyone else is.

I believe that monetary policy will remain reasonable through 2020. That is, I don’t see any monetary disturbances coming in the near future.

Fiscal policy will produce another trillion dollars worth of federal government debt, continuing to bump up the aggregate total outstanding. But there are no immediate signs that this will cause a problem next year, given the cautious way the Federal Reserve is acting.

And I don’t see any other major programs coming on the fiscal side. Congress will have to agree on a budget, which I believe they will. There are too many other things going on for Congress to create another crisis here. Another government shutdown will not occur at this time. Furthermore, the Trump administration is running out of time before the next election, and their attention is elsewhere so that there will be no attempts to push through any new programs.

Investors: Look for a stronger US dollar. This, I believe, will be a good sign for us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.