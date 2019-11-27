Revolve: Intrinsic Value Of The Company Represents A 40% Upside

Based on our analysis, the fundamental value should be supported by the company’s already established growth strategy and positive e-commerce outlook.

Executive Summary

Revolve (NYSE:RVLV) is a relative newcomer to the stock exchange, having IPO’d during June 2019. On listing, the share price rallied but has subsequently settled down to the $20 to $25 range. While the listing may be new, the company was founded in 2003 and has established itself as a billion-dollar online fashion retailer. The company generated nearly $500m in revenues in 2018 and relies on an active social media and influencer marketing strategy – it has over 5.5m Instagram followers and a network of more than 3,500 influencers.

[Source: Yahoo Finance]

We believe that Revolve has already well positioned itself to continue growing. The company has indicated that it is focused on meeting the needs of the millennials (aged mid-20’s to late-30’s), who are particularly receptive to suggestions made through the world of social media and influencers. With continued growth in active customers and online purchases, the company is poised to benefit due to an increasing average revenue per user purchasing (ARPU). The company already allows for sales worldwide, which positions it well, considering that the most robust growth for future online purchasing should come from the Asia-Pacific region where the growth of the middle-class is strong.

Taking these various factors into account, there is a strong fundamental case for the company. We believe that the company's intrinsic value is between $28.20 to $31.16, representing an upside of more than 30%. As such, we recommend investors to accumulate shares of this company.

Company Overview

Revolve was founded in 2003 in Cerritos, California by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas, and employs around 1,000 people. The company is an online fashion retailer that operates three online stores and an application that allows shoppers to search and buy clothing, accessories, and shoes for men, women, and children. The company sells apparel products from a range of designers and brands, including its own 18 brands that it manufactures and designs.

Revolve counts Fashion Nova, SSENSE, American Eagle Outfitters, and Nautica as its competitors. Its success has led to it being ranked number 7,409 in September 2019 by SimilarWeb among websites globally, with c.a. 5.2m monthly web visitors. The majority of these visitors originate from the US (77.8%), Canada (4.6%) and the UK (3.3%). In terms of the fashion and apparel category, it ranks higher at 151. Part of its strategy is its reordering platform, which automatically sends a daily notification to buyers when an item is selling out fast.

The company, with its 2.4m Instagram followers, has implemented a successful social media marketing strategy, though it is not the only fashion e-tailer to have done so. It has developed relationships with over 3,500 micro-influencers. In this way, it diversifies the risk of being adversely impacted by any kind of harm that one of them might cause through a sudden embarrassment. To support influencer loyalty, the company cultivates and rewards its influencers in different ways and hosts more than 100 social events every year.

Company's Unique Proposition

Its use of a strong brand and merchandising strategy results in a positive ROI on marketing spend for the first transaction – a particularly unique feature in the e-commerce sector.

Revolve has the Revolve Social Club, available to customers by invite-only, but has no brick and mortar locations.

The company plans to be a key participant in the festival season, which is developing as the new style fashion show for millennial consumers and Gen-Z, replacing the runway, which is becoming less popular.

Overview of Industry Trends

Changing consumer spending habits, rising globalization, and digital innovation have resulted in the catapulting of the fashion industry. E-commerce, in particular, has taken a heavy toll on the traditional retail market. Already in 2018, more than 1,875 fashion retailers closed down, and it is estimated that in 2019, close to a further 10,000 could be shut down. E-commerce has been particularly strong for the fashion industry – as a portion of total apparel and accessories sales, the share of online apparel sales is increasing at a faster rate than all of US e-commerce.

According to Statista, fashion is the largest B2C e-commerce market segment, with a global size estimated in 2018 to be $518.9bn. With an expected yearly market growth of 12.2%, by the end of 2023, the segment should reach a total market size of $ 922.0bn.

On the other hand, Shopify estimates that the global eCommerce fashion industry has an estimated 2018 revenue value of $481bn. This is expected to grow to c.a. $713bn by 2022, with the number of potential customers exceeding 1.2bn by 2020. The expansion of this market is due to be driven by a combination of four key factors, including:

The expansion of the global market and not only the western market;

The ongoing increased penetration of the smartphone market, which has increased the ease of accessing online solutions;

The growth of the middle class and improving disposable incomes; and

The development of innovative technologies that further support e-commerce.

[Source: Shopify]

The e-commerce clothing and apparel market are expected to show strong levels of growth with the value of sales increasing from $317bn to $475bn by 2022. This will not only be driven by increased users but also an increase in ARPU, which is due to rise from $270 in 2018 to $301 in 2022.

While both the US and Europe should show a CAGR over the period of close to 9.0%, China is likely to show corresponding growth over a period of over 14.0% p.a (in September 2019, according to SimilarWeb, 1.9% of Revolve’s site visitors came from China). According to McKinsey, it is estimated that, by 2020, c.a. 1.4bn people are likely to form part of the global middle class. Of these, it is estimated that 85% will originate from the Asia Pacific region.

[Source: Statista]

Besides the clothing segment, further growth is also likely to come from the show, accessories, bags, jewelry and luxury segments. According to Shopify, the luxury market, in particular, has grown in Asia-Pacific and in the Middle East on account of the increased affluence in the regions, with the ARPU for the segment being $313 by 2020.

Company's Growth

Revolve has shown strong revenue and profit growth over the last three years. From 2016 to 2018, the company’s revenues increased by 59.8% from $312.1m to $ 498.7m, while the gross and net margins widened from 46.6% to 53.1% and from 0.7% to 6.1% respectively.

[Source: Yahoo Finance]

In 1H19, the revenue grew by a further 23% year-on-year to $161.9m and net income by a similar 22% year-on-year to $ 12.7m. This should set up the company to end FY 2019 on a strong note. However, it should be noted that this was supported by the increase in the number of active clients and the number of orders placed, rather than an actual increase in ARPU. Relative to 1H18, the number of orders placed rose from 1,807k to 2,429k, while ARPU declined from $281 to $268.

Management Outlook

According to the company’s management, the company has continued to build its customer base and has launched two new influencer brand collaborations, including Song of Style with Aimee Song and the Camilla Coelho Collection. The company has also indicated that it plans to end FY 2019 with addition strong growth, presenting the following targets:

Expectations for FY 2019 Net sales $598-608m 20-22% year-on-year Adjusted EBITDA $51-56m 10-20% year-on-year 8.5-9.2% margin

Source: Revolve

Growth Strategy

Revolve has expressed that its growth will be supported by its unique value proposition, whereby it combines fashion and technology.

It plans to continue to build its customer base and to strengthen its existing relationship with loyal customers.

The company will continue with and grow the annual #REVOLVEfestival, which has already run for five years.

The company intends to continue launching new influencer brand collaborations.

Although social media and influencer marketing are the prominent marketing channels, c.a. 75% of the company’s marketing expenses are dedicated to performance media efforts.

Highlights from Q2 2019

Net sales of $161.9m (+22.8% year-on-year), including the Revolve segment with net sales of $143.9m (+24.0% year-on-year) and the Forward segment with net sales of $18.0m (+14.4% year-on-year)

Gross profit of $90.4m (+23.3% year-on-year), representing a margin of 55.8% (+21bp year-on-year)

Income from operations amounted to $ 17.7m (+25.8% year-on-year)

Net income of $12.7m (+21.7% year-on-year)

Adjusted EBITDA of $19.0m (+21.5% year-on-year)

1,359,000 active customers (+ 36.2% year-on-year)

1,294,000 orders placed (+30.8% year-on-year)

Company's Outlook

It is our opinion that the company has the potential to continue to grow. There has been a shift that is ongoing away from traditional bricks and mortar stores to online shopping, and Revolve has placed itself well within this sector.

As of this year, the company has shown strong topline growth of nearly 23% in 2Q19 and over 22% in 1H19. We believe that the company will continue to achieve a similar level of revenue growth of c.a. 22.5% on a quarterly basis for the rest of FY 19. Consequently, we estimate that total revenues will be c.a. $611.0m in FY 19, which is at the top end of the management’s guidance. This is comparable to some of the larger clothing retailers, such as H&M, who experienced a 21% year-on-year increase in online sales in FY 2018 and a 22% year-on-year increase in online sales in FY 2019.

However, as the company grows, such a revenue growth rate is unlikely to be sustainable and it is assumed to gradually taper off to a single-digit terminal annual growth rate over the coming five years, with a revenue forecast of $ 1.1bn by 2023. This represents a revenue CAGR of 17.5%.

Historically the company has also shown improving NOPAT margins from 4% in FY 17 to 6.3% in FY 18, but it is still believed that there is further room for improvement. According to Damodar, the online retail sector has an average net margin of over 11.3%, which would suggest that Revolve would have the potential to slightly widen its net margin above its 2018 level of 6.1% to settle at more than 7.5% over the next couple of years. This sits around the middle of the consensus opinion that clothing retail companies generally earn a margin of 4-13%. In our view, expansion growth of the NOPAT margins will be driven by improved operating leverage, as the company continues to scale in its size and further improves its operating costs. For example, the company has a strong community of social influencers which will act like a snowball effect by consistently reaching a higher number of target customers, while driving down the company’s marketing-related costs on a per individual influencer unit basis.

[Source: Silenda Investment]

Key Company's Risks

Some of the key risks that the company faces include:

Revolve must compete against some significant fashion e-commerce competitors for attention from customers, influencers and designers.

There may be a potential challenge in the future from Amazon, which must be considered as a potential major threat.

In addition, Revolve will face challenges with regards to keeping up with changing fashion trends.

The company needs to maintain the speed and flexibility of its supply chain as it scales up.

As Revolve is a marketplace for other brands, the company may have trouble to differentiate its in-house brands in the future.

The 600-odd third-party brands that are listed on its marketplace also sell through other distribution channels, such as Amazon, their own websites, or at departmental stores.

The company has a dependence on influencers, who recently have received some bad publicity as a means of marketing.

Other International Risks

Other e-commerce risks identified by Smart Insights in 2019 include:

Online security

System reliability

Privacy issues

Customer disputes

Credit card fraud

Intellectual property issues

SEO

Taxation

Return of goods and warranty

Warehousing and logistics issues

Company Valuation

Fundamental Valuation

The company is valued initially using a five-year DCF valuation, using a calculated cost of equity and WACC of 7.7%. Assuming continued strong topline growth (as expected by the general sector) and gradually improving margins, it is calculated that the Company has an equity value of $2.0bn. This is above the current market value of nearly $1.5bn. We have also expected the terminal value of $1,805m as the company is still in its early stages and we would like to capture the expected potential of this company in an ever-expanding sector.

DCF Valuation, $m 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E Terminal NOPAT 39.7 51.3 62.5 74.3 83.6 87.8 Add: depreciation 3.9 4.7 5.5 6.4 7.2 7.5 Less: capex -4.4 -5.2 -6.2 -7.1 -8.0 -8.4 Change in NWC -10.6 -12.7 -15.0 -17.2 -19.4 -20.3 FCFF 28.7 38.0 46.9 56.4 63.4 66.6 WACC 7.7% 7.7% 7.7% 7.7% 7.7% 7.7% Months remaining 2 14 26 38 50 Discount factor 0.99 0.92 0.85 0.79 0.73 Discounted FCFF 28.3 34.9 39.9 44.6 46.5 1,805.0 Enterprise value 1,999.2 Net debt -44.8 Estimated equity value 2,044.1

[Source: Silenda Investment]

With 68.9m currently in the market, this implies a fair value price per share of $29.68, which is c.a. 40.8% above the current price of $21.08.

Relative Valuation

In terms of the peers, it would appear that the 2020E P/E of 36.4x and EV/EBITDA of 45.8x is higher than the industry median (though both the peer P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples have a wide range).

TTM Peer Valuation, x EV/EBITDA P/E Revolve 34.3 234.2 ASKUL Corp 42.4 98.3 Bapcor Ltd 14.2 21.0 Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Co 14.0 43.0 Autobacs Seven Co Ltd 13.4 24.6 Pets at Home Group PLC 12.6 33.9 Medifast Inc 13.2 19.1 Fnac Darty SA 7.5 13.9 Median 13.4 24.6 Mean 16.8 36.3

[Source: GuruFocus] *Note: the current TTM P/E for Revolve is high due to the $ 0.57 loss per share in Q2 2019 caused by the $ 40.8m repurchase of Class B common stock that occurred during the quarter.

Considering that the outlook for the e-commerce sector is positive with an expected double-digit CAGR over the next few years, and considering the level of customer acquisition that Revolve has been achieving, there may be a case to pay a premium for the shares.

Summary

Based on the valuation, and considering the prospects for top-line growth, it would be recommended to BUY the company. Our analysis suggests that the company is still far away from its intrinsic value and now is still a good time to start accumulating these shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.