Karuna's Drug Mechanism Of Action Established After Latest Positive Trial Readout In Schizophrenia Study

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) announced that it had achieved positive results from its phase 2 study using KarXT to treat acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia. There was a substantial improvement achieved in the primary endpoint of the study. This was not only an important finding for a new class of drugs treating central nervous system (CNS) disorders, but in the ability to overcome the harsh side effects of first and second generation antipsychotics that are given as current standard of care (SOC) for this patient population. The best part of all is that these positive results, reaffirm the mechanism of action of KarXT in targeting muscarinic receptors to treat neurological disorders. Most intriguing is the ability of such science to avoid targeting peripheral tissues. Some of these advantages, along with the key positive data, will allow the biotech to push forward towards a phase 3 study. In addition, it has a pipeline full of other target indications that can be treated using KarXT.

Phase 2 Study Data Brings New Hope Away From Currently Used Antipsychotics

Karuna recently reported positive data from its phase 2 study. This mid-stage study recruited a total of 182 patients in a randomized placebo-controlled environment. These were patients who are in dire shape, because they were diagnosed with DSM-5 schizophrenia and were experiencing acute psychosis. Before diving into the data, it is important to briefly understand some things. When it is said that a patient has DSM-5 schizophrenia, they must display at least 2 of the 5 threshold items such as:

Delusions

Hallucinations

Behavior issues

Disorganized Speech

Social or occupational dysfunction occurring

In terms of acute psychosis, these patients have a break with reality. The primary endpoint of the phase 2 study was a change from baseline of the total PANSS score of KarXT versus placebo over a 5-week period. KarXT is composed of xanomeline and trospium. This is an important fact to highlight with respect to this study, and briefly of what I described above in terms of peripheral tissue being affected with other therapies. Xanomeline is a muscarinic receptor agonist. It targets M1 and M4 receptors and in turn reduces psychosis and cognitive impairment. Well, if xanomeline does that, what is the role of trospium? Trospium is an approved muscarinic receptor antagonist that does not cross the blood brain barrier. This limits the side effects on peripheral tissues. The role of limiting toxicity is important, especially for this patient population. For starters, about 33% of patients fail to respond to standard treatment. On top of that, about 74% end up stopping treatment within 18 months of starting. This means there is an opening for an alternative treatment option such as KarXT. But what makes this treatment an effective option for these patients with schizophrenia and acute psychosis? This goes back to the primary endpoint of PANSS score between KarXT and placebo over a 5-week period. PANSS stands for Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale. It is an interview type of test that is given in a 45-minute period. It is split into Positive Scale, Negative Scale and general psychopathology scale. In essence, a patient is rated from "1" to "7" for 30 symptoms. It was revealed that those who took KarXT achieved a statistically significant mean reduction 11.6 points over placebo in total PANSS score. Current clinical studies have seen about 9 or 10 points average score difference between drug versus placebo in terms of PANSS score. In essence, KarXT offers a solid treatment option for these patients, especially one in which major side effects can be avoided with current treatments.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Karuna Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $161.6 million as of September 30, 2019. It estimated that it had enough cash on hand to fund its operations through the 1st half of 2021. However, based on a huge surge in stock price after reporting such positive data, it decided to enact a cash raise earlier than anticipated. It enacted on offering to sell 2.6 million shares of its common stock at $96 per share. It estimates that it will obtain roughly $250 million in gross proceeds from the offering. I believe it chose to raise cash because of uncertainty. Meaning, it didn't want to wait and see if the stock started to trade lower in the coming months. Then, at that point, it would have raised cash at a much lower stock price. I believe it was the right move to establish a larger cushion of cash early on anyways.

Conclusion

It is positive that Karuna Therapeutics has been able to establish a new mechanism of action with KarXT for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia and psychosis. The ability to allow these patients to avoid having to take first generation and second generation antipsychotics is highly welcomed. The risk is that this only was a phase 2 study in this patient population. That means the next logical step is to get a phase 3 study going as soon as possible. There is no guarantee that the phase 3 study will yield a similar or superior outcome in PANSS score. The good news is that this recently reported phase 2 study data provides proof of concept for the activating muscarinic receptors in the brain to properly treat this disease. Other indications in the pipeline include: Several other symptoms associated with schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease psychosis and pain. These are other indications which may ultimately end up being successful. The point being that Karuna has multiple shots on goal, which should slightly reduce investor risk. As long as the biotech can continue to build upon the success it just achieved with its mid-stage study, then it will be in good shape for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.