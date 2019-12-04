SA Interview: The Bull Case For Battleground Stock Altria With Atlas Research

However, the bears should at least consider the other side of the trade.

Seeking Alpha: Before we discuss the bullish thesis, what do you think the "consensus" bearish thesis is?

Atlas Research: From what I gather, the key bearish narrative is primarily based on two points:

1 - Altria faces major headwinds from the recent acceleration in the decline rate of U.S. cigarette consumption, which has recently moved from roughly 2-3% to 5-6% annual declines. Given that traditional cigarettes make up the majority of Altria's operating income, the bears believe that Altria will struggle to generate its historic rate of profitability growth as volumes remain under pressure.

2 - The catalyst for the accelerated declines in cigarette consumption has come from the rise of the e-cigarette/vaping industry. After failing to successfully take market share in this new industry with their own e-cigarette product, Altria grossly overpaid to enter the market by acquiring a 35% stake in leading player - Juul - for $12.8 billion last December. This purchase price reflected a $38 billion valuation, or an eye-watering 20x sales multiple on Juul's 2018 revenues.

Altria couldn't have timed its Juul purchase any worse - just months before a major regulatory crackdown threatens the very existence of the nascent vaping industry. At the least, the bears argue, the regulatory crackdown will slow the vaping category growth to an extent that will make it virtually impossible for Altria to generate a meaningful ROI on its pricey Juul stake. Worse, Altria funded this acquisition with debt, which boosted its long-term debt to $27 billion, or roughly 3x operating income. Thus, many bears argue that Altria's dividend is at risk of getting cut in order to work down the leverage taken on from the Juul acquisition.

SA: So what do the bears have wrong or what is the mispricing here?

AR: The bears can't have it both ways: you can't extrapolate the recent accelerated pace of cigarette declines indefinitely into the future, while also believing that the regulatory crackdown on the vaping sector will permanently impair the growth and earnings potential of Altria's Juul stake. If you know anything about your average nicotine consumer, you know that they won't simply stop consuming nicotine if you take vaping products off the market - many will instead switch back to consuming nicotine through other products, like cigarettes.

Based on data from Altria's Q2 2019 earnings call, roughly 34 million Americans smoke traditional cigarettes and 13.8 million American adults use nicotine vaping products. Of these 13.8 million adult vaping users, 7 million vape exclusively while the remaining 6.8 million consume both vaping products and traditional cigarettes.

So in the most extreme scenario where vaping products get taken off the market completely, that will likely push the majority of the 7 million exclusive vaping consumers back towards traditional cigarettes. It will also boost the cigarette consumption among the 6.8 million consumers who currently use both vaping and cigarette products. So while this outcome would likely wipe out the entirety of its $12.8 billion stake in Juul, it would provide a tremendous tailwind to Altria's traditional tobacco business for decades.

Now in my view, it's simply far too early to determine what future vaping regulations will look like. Recent reports suggest that the Trump administration is softening its previous hardline stance and taking a more reasoned approach. But even if we take the worst-case bearish scenario, where both cigarette volumes continue their accelerated pace of declines AND vaping regulations limit the upside from Altria's Juul stake, Altria still represents a compelling value at today's prices. That's because Altria's core tobacco business remains incredibly profitable, thanks to its ongoing ability to exceed the drag from volume declines with robust pricing power and lower operating costs.

To understand why Altria has such incredible pricing power, and why the company will likely continue cutting operating costs - while maintaining rock-solid market share - you must go all the way back to the late 1990s Big Tobacco "Master Settlement Agreement (MSA). Only then can you understand the true economic and competitive forces at work that will allow many more years of profit growth even in an environment of accelerated cigarette volume declines. Those interested in more in-depth analysis of the MSA dynamics can find the details in my original bullish article. For now, here's a brief overview...

The MSA litigation created a de facto industry cartel that effectively locked in market share and pricing power among the Big Four tobacco companies in 1998, among which Altria (Philip Morris at the time) was the dominant player with roughly 50% market share. The bottom line: the MSA mechanics provided tremendous insulation from competitive threats, allowing Altria to slash its operating costs and capex budget, while also raising prices with relative impunity for the next two decades. Today, Altria is one of most capital-efficient large cap businesses in the S&P 500, with free cash flow margins exceeding 20%.

So even with the secular decline in smoking rates since 1999, which translated into a roughly 50% reduction in Altria's combined cigarette and cigar volumes (i.e. combustibles), Altria's per unit profitability growth has vastly exceeded the volume declines in its combustibles segment, as shown below:

The bearish view says that Altria's ability to raise prices and cut operating costs will eventually run out of steam. But the truth is, Altria's latest financial trends point in the exact opposite direction. Specifically, in Altria's latest Q3 earnings report, the company's per unit profitability in the combustibles segment grew by 20.4% year-over-year. So despite incurring a 6.6% decline in volumes, the combustible segment operating income grew by 12.5% - the fastest growth rate in the last four years.

Until we see objective evidence in the financials that indicate a reversal of these trends, I see no reason to bet against it.

Meanwhile, overall nicotine consumption trends haven't declined at nearly the pace of combustible cigarette declines. Instead, many consumers are simply switching to alternative nicotine delivery systems. This started with a shift towards smokeless tobacco, which Altria successfully capitalized on with its acquisition of the two leading smokeless brands - Copenhagen and Skoal - through its purchase of the U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company (USSTC) in 2009. These two brands make up roughly 50% of the U.S. smokeless tobacco market, and similar regulatory hurdles exist that prevent meaningful competition in this segment as well. Consider Altria's track record of successfully capitalizing on the growth in smokeless tobacco with its USSTC acquisition...

Since its first full year of operations under Altria management starting in 2010, the company's smokeless segment volumes have grown 15% from 724 million cans to 833 million cans in 2018. Meanwhile, Altria's strong pricing power and cost management has also boosted per unit profitability in the smokeless segment by 55% since 2010. This combination of greater volumes and greater unit profitability grew the segment's operating income from $803 million in 2010 to $1.43 billion in 2018, or a gain of 78%.

However, the rise of vaping as an alternative nicotine delivery system started impacting volume growth in the smokeless segment in recent years. After posting consistent volume growth of roughly 3% annually through 2016, Altria's smokeless segment volumes reversed to decline by -1.4% in 2017 and -1.0% in 2018.

But despite volume headwinds, Altria continues generating increased profitability in this segment through pricing power and cost reductions. In Q3 2019, Altria's smokeless volumes fell by 2.5% year-over-year, but per unit profitability grew by 9.6%. Thus the operating income for Altria's smokeless segment grew by 6.9% on a year-over-year basis in Q3 2019, even with an accelerated decline in volumes.

So the bottom line: Altria owns the leading brands in both combustible and smokeless nicotine delivery systems. And thanks to the impenetrable legislative barriers to entry, Altria continues exceeding volume headwinds with higher prices and lower operating costs. That's why I believe Altria will continue generating mid-single-digit growth (4-5%) in operating income and earnings per share based on its core tobacco business alone, even if the accelerated volume declines of recent years persist indefinitely.

Meanwhile, in order for these accelerated declines to persist, we'd likely need to see continued growth in the vaping category. We don't yet know much about the profit potential of Altria's Juul stake, but Juul's earnings will start flowing through Altria's financials starting in 2020. So it's too early to speculate on the profitability gains we might see from vaping, but the core tobacco business presents a compelling valuation on a standalone basis today.

Since you already raised the second key bearish point - the threat of a dividend cut - I'll defer that answer to the following section.

SA: Tobacco companies are known for their high dividends - are they sustainable? Do you see the dividend remaining stable, being hiked or being cut and why?

AR: Altria's management is committed to paying out a fixed 80% of its EPS via dividends. So assuming that the company can continue generating 4-5% profitability growth from its core combustibles and smokeless tobacco segments, I expect the dividend to grow by 4-5% annually going forward.

Of course, the bears point to Altria's elevated debt burden taken on to fund the $12.8 billion Juul acquisition as a key risk to the balance sheet, and thus the dividend going forward. On the surface, this argument holds water - considering Altria's 3x leverage ratio and the fact that the majority of earnings and cash flow go out the door in the form of dividends each year. How will the company ever manage to work down this leverage without cutting back on the dividend, the bears ask. There's a very easy answer to that question...

Altria owns a 9.6% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) that's currently worth about $15 billion. Over the last five years, the value of this stake has been as high as $25 billion. Now, Altria cannot sell its BUD interest until 2022 due to a lockup provision, but assuming it maintains its roughly $15 billion value by 2022, then Altria could easily liquidate its BUD stake and meaningfully pare down its leverage. Let's consider the numbers...

Altria doesn't disclose its exact cost basis on the BUD stake, but as a conservative estimate, let's put it at roughly $10 billion. Based on Altria's 2019 effective tax rate of roughly 24% (at the midpoint of guidance), that would imply a tax bill of $1.2 billion. Assuming Altria can obtain $15 billion from selling its BUD position, that would generate after-tax proceeds of $13.8 billion. Applying those proceeds entirely to debt reduction, that would wipe out more than half of Altria's long-term debt.

Meanwhile, the dividends received from the BUD stake represent about 10% of Altria's operating income. Assuming Altria continues generating 4-5% annual growth in operating income, the core business ex BUD would generate roughly $9 billion in operating income against long-term debt of $13.2 billion by 2022, for a leverage ratio of just under 1.5x.

For a consumer staple with a recession-resistant and highly capital efficient business model, this hypothetical 1.5x 2022 leverage profile means very little risk to the dividend going forward. I suspect that's why Altria's bonds trade with relatively low yields and well above par - the market sees little risk to the balance sheet, and thus low risk to the dividend going forward.

SA: Can you discuss MO's valuation on an absolute basis and/or relative to peers? What multiple should it trade at?

AR: Based on the $49 share price at the time of writing, and management's projected 2019 EPS guidance of $4.23 (at the midpoint), Altria shares currently traded at 11.6x 2019 earnings. Meanwhile, shares currently yield 6.9% based on the current annualized dividend rate of $3.36.

Admittedly, the value proposition was more compelling at $41 per share and less than 10x earnings when I published my original bullish thesis, but even at today's price Altria trades at a roughly 50% discount to the S&P 500's 23x PE multiple. Plus, Altria's business model should prove more resilient against a potential downturn in the economy compared with the average S&P 500 stock.

Fair value is subjective, of course, but in my view any PE multiple below 12x represents a tremendous value opportunity for shares of Altria. I would assign a conservative fair value multiple somewhere around 15x earnings ($63 per share). Finally, I would consider shares expensive if they traded above a 20x multiple ($85 per share).

SA: What is going to result in a re-rating? Are there any catalysts?

AR: The great thing about a company like Altria, where management returns 80% of earnings to shareholders via dividends, is that you don't need a re-rating in the price to generate good returns. You simply need the company to continue growing its earnings, and you can forget about the price multiple. In fact, all else equal, if you reinvest dividends you should hope that the share price remains depressed relative to its earnings. That's just based on the basic math of getting more shares with your dividend reinvestment and thus receiving more dividend income over time.

That's why investors can tune out the noise and ignore the share price fluctuations, and simply focus on the core business fundamentals. If Altria continues executing on its multi-decade trend of raising prices and cutting operating costs, then investors should generate double-digit compounded returns from the growing dividend - even without any gains from share price appreciation.

SA: What is your outlook for MO and the tobacco industry in terms of operating performance, regulation and investor sentiment?

AR: Regarding regulation of traditional cigarettes, I see no regulatory threat on the horizon. In fact, the FDA recently announced a delay in proposed regulations targeting a potential nicotine reduction in cigarettes.

So I see no reason why Altria cannot continue generating 4-5% profitability growth from its core portfolio of combustibles and smokeless products, even if the accelerated pace of combustible trends continues. But as explained earlier, the accelerated pace of declines in Altria's core tobacco products would imply ongoing growth in the vaping sector, which in turn would imply growing volumes and earnings power from its Juul stake.

It's too early to speculate on exactly what future vaping regulations will look like, but we do know that they're coming. As I explained in my original bullish article, vaping manufacturers will soon need to submit a pre-market tobacco application (PMTA) in order to continue selling product. Estimates for the PMTA compliance costs vary, but they range anywhere from hundreds of thousands to upwards of a million dollars per application. Importantly, you must submit a PMTA for every variation of vaping product and vaping liquid - including for vaping liquids of the same flavor but with different nicotine concentrations.

Without making any predictions about the future path of vaping regulations, we do know that Juul is by far the most dominant player with roughly 70% market share. Now that it's partnered with Altria, Juul will benefit from unmatched scale and resources to comply with the strict regulations coming down the pike. These regulations will likely put many small distributors out of business overnight, leaving the entrenched competitors with scale, like Juul, to take a larger share of the market.

SA: Can you provide a summary of your bullish thesis on MO?

AR: Overall nicotine consumption trends aren't falling at the same level as the declines in traditional cigarettes. Consumers are simply switching to different methods of nicotine delivery.

Altria owns a stake in all of the leading brands of nicotine delivery systems. This includes roughly 50% market share in both traditional cigarettes and smokeless tobacco. And with the Juul acquisition, Altria now also owns a 35% stake in the dominant vaping company. So Altria has upside from virtually every conceivable future scenario of nicotine consumption trends. On the one hand, if vaping regulations push more consumers back towards traditional tobacco products, Altria wins from better prospects in its core tobacco business. On the other hand, if the vaping industry returns to growth, Altria will participate through its Juul stake.

In either case, I think it's reasonable to project a roughly 12% compounded return in Altria shares even without any share price appreciation from current levels. That estimate comes from simply taking the current 6.9% dividend rate and assuming 4-5% annual growth in EPS, and thus the dividend. If the multiple expands from here as Altria continues growing its earnings and dividend, then that multiple expansion only represents further potential upside. Meanwhile, if Altria's multiple remains depressed as the company continues growing earnings, then long-term holders who reinvest dividends will benefit from better reinvestment opportunities going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Atlas Research is long Altria, short covered calls on Altria and short put options on Altria.