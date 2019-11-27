Expect OPEC To Create A Short-Term Bounce In Oil Prices Next Week

OPEC meets next week in Vienna to discuss the market

Oil traders are turning their attention to the upcoming Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting on December 5th at its headquarters in Vienna and there’s a strong possibility that this meeting could see, at least a short-term bounce, in oil prices.

The group agreed in June that the current production cuts of 1.2 million barrels a day would be continued until March of 2020. The question now is whether the cuts will be extended, or even deepened.

Saudi Arabia and Russia will choose domestic goals over global.

The head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, applied some pressure ahead of the OPEC meeting by stating that he hoped that the organization would make the right decision, due to a “very fragile” global economy. He added that, “it's up to OPEC countries to decide but the pressure is strong coming from non-OPEC countries”.

Birol’s comments highlight the political pressure that is currently being heaped on policy makers, with similar pressure seen when it comes to the Federal Reserve, where their monetary decisions are being applied with an eye on the global economy, as much as domestically.

Despite the fragile nature of global economies, the IEA comments are likely to fall on deaf ears this time around due to the ongoing Saudi Aramco IPO and the economies of the Kingdom and fellow heavyweight Russia. Saudi Arabia currently produces around 10 million barrels a day, with roughly 2 million barrels of spare capacity but the Kingdom will see this as one of the last opportunities to squeeze as much value as they can from investors in the troubled Aramco IPO.

For the Saudis, another key concern is the country’s falling GDP, which has seen a boost from the production cuts begin to fade and now threatens to head into negative territory if the current trend continues. The Aramco IPO is vitally important to the nation as it seeks to fund the Prince’s “Vision 2030”, which was announced in 2016 and aims to diversify the country’s reliance on oil.

Saudi Arabia Annual GDP Growth (Source: TradingEconomics.com)

Saudi Arabia has also seen its current account surplus halved from 25,750 USD million to 12,400. This was mirrored by Russia with an even greater reduction from 34,000 USD million to around 13,000.

Russia Current Account

(Source: TradingEconomics.com)

The upcoming meeting is therefore vital for both countries to reverse the fortunes in their economies and this will likely see them ignore global calls for restraint in order to pursue their own agendas as nations around the globe are currently in a race to the bottom with their GDP numbers.

Oil demand stress will also feature in the meeting.

In OPEC’s own World Oil Outlook, the producer group highlighted the slowing global economy, stating that, “Signs of stress have appeared in the global economy, and the outlook for global growth, at least in the short- and medium-term, has been revised down repeatedly over the past year.”

OPEC said its own production of crude oil and other liquids is expected to decline over the next five years, falling to 32.8 million b/d in 2024. That figure is down from 35 million b/d in 2019.

The slowing global economy is therefore a threat to the OPEC countries over a 5-year horizon but these projections, like global GDP, have been repeatedly downgraded and there is a potential for demand to slow further into the first quarter of 2020. This will be dealt with in a group meeting nearer the time, so it once more highlights the strategic importance of next week’s meeting and the need to put domestic needs above those of the world economy.

Global oil markets have been oversupplied thanks to growth in non-OPEC production, through the boom in U.S. shale and also additional production from Brazil, Norway and Guyana.

Conclusion.

W.T.I. crude oil prices are currently at $58.00 and the upcoming OPEC meeting should see production cuts extended into June 2020, if not deepened, due to the threat of a further drop in demand into next year. This is not great news for the struggling consumer economies but with demand forecast to slip anyway, the OPEC producers will be keen to maximize their oil revenues and protect their own economic interests into the middle of 2020, with Saudi also keen to maximize investor appetite for the Aramco IPO due its strategic importance to the Kingdom's economic plans.

Look for oil prices to get through $60 and attention will then turn to the 2019 high at around $66.60, which could be seen by year-end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Looking at a possible options long in crude or CVX in the next 48 hours.