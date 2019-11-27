Appian: Diminishing Long-Run Value Proposition

There will still be a market for Appian, though we feel that its weakened value proposition will result in a very limited upside.

Overview

We believe that the long-term outlook on Appian (APPN) will seem even more unattractive than its downside outlook for the Q4. The Q3 earnings call saw Appian beating its guidance where overall revenue increased by 26% YoY, driven by the 38% YoY increase in subscription revenue. Aside from the near-term slowdown that reflects the Q4 outlook, we do think that there is a viable market for a solution like Appian today. In the long term, however, we have a bearish view in the company, given an inherent weakness we see in its low-code value proposition as an enterprise platform.

Current business and competitiveness

In terms of the offering, Appian provides PaaS (Platform as a Service) solutions across generic BPM (Business Process Management) and Case Management use cases. One thing that makes Appian stands out from the other competitors in the space is its low-code enterprise platform. The platform serves as an abstraction layer that ideally simplifies application development across the intended use cases due to minimal coding requirements. Appian generates revenue through both subscription and implementation/professional service fees it charges to clients for onboarding and implementations.

As of Q3, we found Appian’s traction in several industries and geographic regions to be noticeable. In particular, we saw how revenue from Financial Services clients managed to grow by 48% YoY despite being the largest segment. Surprisingly, the EMEA region appears to be the key growth driver for the outperformance in Q3, despite the overall challenging macro that affected the sales of other cloud software players in the last few months. EMEA region experienced a 60% subscription revenue growth YoY.

(source: Appian's Q3 earnings call slide)

The $69.4 million revenue in Q3 represents a 26% YoY growth that exceeded the company’s guidance. Its Q3 subscription revenue increased by 38% YoY to $40.4 million while professional services revenue increased by 60% YoY to $27.8 million. The 119% net retention also seems strong and is within the expected range of 110% - 120%.

Despite the strong momentum that we think will not taper off by too much in Q4, the Q3 numbers have told us a few things about the potential competitiveness of the business going forward. Despite its low-code positioning, for instance, we believe that overall implementations of Appian’s solutions still require a lot of hands-on onboarding processes. In Q3, we saw how a staggering 60% YoY growth in Professional Services revenue reflects that. Another thing that can pose as a challenge is Appian’s current use cases, where they typically address non-mission critical business areas where the barrier to entry is relatively low. This can eventually affect how the demand side views Appian's positioning relative to other solutions. In Q3, the management’s commentary on the current challenges was also in-line with our view:

Actually we’re in a difficult position trying to communicate the uniqueness of our product to a customer base that does not entirely understand these new terms and how companies fit in them. From my standpoint, what we do is so fundamental. We help organizations to create their own applications as quickly as possible, and to change them and still have those applications to be powerful. So from my perspective that’s a very simple thing. But the customer is faced with confusion. They see BPM, and low-code and case management, and maybe some other things. And we need to educate through that in order to make the connection and to make the sale.

We view this as the root cause of the company’s weakening long-term value proposition. Ultimately, all these factors combined will create a huge concern about Appian’s ability to maintain its low-code positioning as the demand for enterprise cloud solutions grow and require a significant increase in complexities across multiple use case scenarios in the future.

Upside and Valuation

Amid the soft macro outlook faced by a lot of cloud enterprise players in EMEA, Appian’s solid traction in the region has stood out. In particular, Appian’s track record in closing complex deals, such as EMEA Financial Services deals, has been relatively strong. With that in mind, Appian’s EMEA salesforce and partner network will be a value-add upside in any possible contingency plan such as a takeover. Furthermore, the recent strong adoption in the UK despite Brexit talks may imply that Appian’s low-code offering has a recession-proof characteristic to some extent.

In a comparable company landscape, we consider Pegasystem, Inc (PEGA) as a competitor to Appian. Pegasystems trades at TTM P/S of 6.94, which is lower than Appian’s ~11.15. In the last year, Pegasystems revenue growth was stagnant and net margin contracted significantly due to the delay in revenue recognition at least until 2020. Though this outlook seems unattractive, the company's involvement in other businesses such as DevOps, CRM, and consulting solutions means it has a more diversified revenue stream than Appian.

In the end, both companies are still subject to the same fundamental risk of weakening value proposition, with Appian having the highest long-term exposure to such risk. Consequently, we place Appian’s potential long-term P/S at 7, which is at the lower end of the range of Pegasystems and Appian’s current P/S. We believe that there will still be a market for a solution like Appian, though we feel that its weakened value proposition going forward will result in a very limited upside. Using the assumption of ~20% forward growth rate and last year’s revenue of ~$226.74, we believe that Appian’s stock should be worth at most $56.16 per share over five years. Ultimately, that would represent only ~38% upside from its current level, representing only ~7% effective YoY growth in price per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.