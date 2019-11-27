Melt-Up Alert: Amazon Rises, Intel Hurts Dell, HP But Helps AMD, And Deere Likely Phase One Winner

Even though the Phase One deal looks like it will happen and the December 15th deadline for rising tariffs will be delayed, I am executing my hedging plans.

Amazon is finally on the move, go with that flow. I think Alibaba moves with it as well.

GDP is above 2%. Where is the recession? With that fear behind us, stocks could rise even higher than expected.

Q3 GDP revised upward to 2.1 from 1.9, this is confirming of the underlying economy

Durable goods headline growth of 0.6%. If you strip out autos, and aircraft, non-defense spending, a good measure of corporate capital equipment spending rises to 1.2%. This is the best number since January 2019. If the current trends continue, there is no reason to think Q4 GDP couldn't be above 2.1%. My point is, that for whatever reason, the notion that we were on the precipice of a recession was nothing more than hype. Please remember who it was that was pushing the bear case and discount their pronouncements next time.

The more important notion is that if the economy has bottomed out, then Powell engineered a fantastic turnaround. I know that many of you would respond that you should not praise the arson who nearly burnt down the economy. True, but it was a widespread notion that interest rates were way too low. Bubbles can result when money is too cheap. We still may uncover bubbles in the near future. Powell raised rates too fast and he made it known that rates would be raised on a regular basis. He has proven that he is a practical man, and not doctrinaire, and reversed policy in the nick of time. On that basis alone, he is worthy of praise and should be trusted as a very good steward of the economy and our stocks.

We now have proven that growth has turned the corner, and with very low interest rates, we will see stronger economic growth in 2020. Recession notions should be banished from your calculus. If you want proof that greater growth is ahead, just look at the spike in M&A. We had nearly $60 billion this week, if CEOs had any worry about the economy, you would not see this surge in the urge to merge. The bull thesis is intact, and we may just end this year with a close above 3,200 on the S&P.

Amazon is finally breaking out. It has been lagging not leading. Is this the final phase of the melt-up?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been meandering for months; it has now leaped 90 points in a week. I have been patiently waiting for AMZN to be a leader once more. At this point, it is really a "catch-up" trade and not a market leader. That said, if AMZN closes nicely above $1,800 today, it should pick up momentum.

The other name that has been acting similarly is Alibaba (BABA). It had a very successful IPO in Hong Kong and since then it has been running. It seems to be that they are reinforcing each other. I, therefore, think that they are both a trade. I would never recommend a Chinese stock as an investment, but for a trade going into year-end, these two names are very interesting.

Once AMZN starts to move, it will have very good forward momentum. I would not be surprised at new highs by the end of the year. Facebook (FB) is also moving at an accelerating pace. The old FAANG may just be working again, except that Netflix (NFLX) has a lot of overhead resistance to burn off. I'd want to pay attention once NFLX trades well above $320-325

China industrial profits down 9.9%, does anyone still think that China's GDP is anywhere near 6%?

We are hearing a lot of encouraging sounds from across the Pacific about meeting US demands for concessions in IP and also forced joint ventures. We hear that China is enacting stronger penalties for intellectual property violations. Also, talk about opening their financial sector without JVs.

You can't deny, I can't deny that the story has changed. The media was regularly reporting that it was Trump who was pushing for a deal. The chatter was that Xi is president for life, and Trump was facing an election. Now we see that the tariffs have really bitten China. Manufacturing is leaving in droves; we see this as the cause of China's suing for peace.

Therefore, we have to see December 15 as a deadline that will most likely be extended to next year. Or even a more optimistic stance is that China continues to sue for peace and gives Trump enough for him to declare victory. Still, I have finally initiated my hedging, starting small. More detail below.

Intel Hurts Dell and HP

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) admission regarding not producing enough chips is hurting their premier customers. Both Dell (NYSE:DELL) and HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) are pulling in their financial projections because they won't be able to fulfill the demand.

The former CFO who is now CEO is pouring money into buybacks. INTC’s $4.5 billion in share buybacks last quarter was higher than the company’s $3.2 billion in R&D spending, proving the company is competing by meeting consensus earnings estimates rather than to increase its true competitiveness. He's such a good CFO, isn't he? Instead of manipulating the share count, a real leader with tech chops would pour every available nickel in chip technology, to not only solve the capacity issue but close the gap with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) which is already at 7nm while INTC is struggling with moving from 14nm to 10nm chips.

INTC was THE chip manufacturer, no one could beat them, in cost and advanced technology. The handwriting was on the wall when this CEO poser sold their 4G Chip Modem (and future 5G) business to Apple (AAPL). INTC MUST get rid of this joker.

The good news is, Advanced Micro Devices benefits

They have better chips (sourced from TSM), and while they can't meet all demand, INTC will not be able to compete on price. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will get top dollar for their INTC compatible chips. Also, unlike DRAM and Flash, no other company can build INTC compatible chips better than AMD. The reason for this goes back generations, INTC sold the rights to its chips' architecture to AMD. There was a time when OEMs did not want to depend on just one supplier for a part, so in order for INTC to sell their chip, they had to license their tech to another and they chose AMD. For many, many years, AMD was the poor country cousin, but with Lisa Su taking over as CEO, AMD has built up its product line to a fantastically competitive level. Stay long AMD, if you aren't already in, sell your INTC to buy AMD. I will change my position when the board of INTC finds a competent CEO.

Deere could become dear

Do you have the courage to make a trade on a binary event?

Deere (DE) poses a very interesting trade opportunity, based on the presumption that Phase One happens. Mind you that the overall rally could continue if Phase One is delayed into 2020. The same could not be said for a straight-up trade-in DE. This is the perfect example of options being the right vehicle to express a speculation.

The notion is that when Phase One is approved and China opens the door to agriculture, DE should return to highs, and there you have a profitable trade. DE reported a beat on earnings and revenue, but it pulled in its forward guidance because of trade uncertainty. As of this writing, DE is down nearly 5%, and is 12 points from its recent highs. With only 2 weeks to go, it makes sense to analyze DE for a trade.

On the other hand, if you feel that the cyclical sector, industrials and others are ripe for growth, you might consider DE as a long-term investment. DE right now is generating a 3% dividend. I am not saying that you should execute this trade today, but I expect DE to fall a bit further. You can wait until the week of the 15th, and if DE has fallen even further, it makes sense to put on a very near dated call to take advantage. Let's look at the chart...

Source: tradingview.com

A "head and shoulders" top is the classic bearish formation. The stock is currently trading near support of $165. I expect that DE breaks support and falls to $160 over the next week or so. At that point, it would make sense to set up a trade.

Earnings Corner

Autodesk (ADSK) beat on earnings and beat on revenue - $824 million expected vs. $843 million, revenue growth at 27.5%.

Box (NYSE:BOX) posted revenues of $177.16 million for the 3rd quarter ended October 2019. This compares to year-ago revenues of $155.94 million.

New home sales tally impresses

October New Home Sales: 733K vs. 707K expected.

vs. 707K expected. September's mark was revised to +4.5% Y/Y from the -0.7% growth originally reported. The two-month new home sales tally is the best in more than 12 years.

My Take: Right now the best trade in my mind is Home Depot (HD). I have been tracking it and even charted it yesterday. I pulled the trigger today. I still think there is more alpha in this space.

Analyst Corner

Analog Devices (ADI): Raymond James upgrades to Outperform.

Best Buy (BBY): Piper, Barclays, Guggenheim upgrade to Buy.

Dick's (DKS): Evercore, Barclays upgrade to Outperform and Overweight.

Under Armour (UAA) (NYSE:UA): Ray Jay upgrades to Strong Buy.

Burlington Stores (BURL): Telsey Advisory's Dana Telsey boosts price target to $225.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): Gabelli initiates coverage at a Buy.

My Take: a bunch of these names are retail and consumer stocks. This is the season for consumer stocks. The time to buy them was in the Fall. The time to buy Under Armour is never. I think BMY is a good long-term investment and especially now that it completed its merger to Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

Insider Corner

Martin Marrietta Materials (MLM): John J. Koraleski (Director) buys $260K in shares.

U.S. Concrete (USCR): Kurt Matthew Cellar (Director) buys $920K in shares.

AECOM (ACM): Peter A. Feld Director buys $8.5 million in shares.

My Take: I find this very interesting in taking these 3 items together. They are essentially in the same infrastructure sector. If you believe that Washington will finally turn to build our decrepit infrastructure or maybe the states will take over, or are already taking over, then investing in this area makes a lot of sense. This plays right into the idea that the industrial/cyclical sectors must be waking up. Interesting factoid: the CEO of Autodesk says they are investing in infrastructure technology because he is hearing a lot of talk about more activity in infrastructure.

ServiceNow (NOW): Bill McDemott buys $1 million in shares

My Take: nothing projects confidence more than a CEO putting down a cool million on his new company. McDermott is a class act, and I have no doubt that we will meet his goal of making NOW a $10 billion revenue enterprise software company. NOW is a BUY

My Trades

Most importantly, I pulled the trigger on the VIX. I am starting out small with an out-of-the-money call. My strike is at 13. My thought is that once the VIX hits 13, it means there is heightened risk awareness in the market, and that alone should ignite upward momentum from that point. I will spread this call to 18 once the VIX breaks 13. The longer the VIX stays below 12, the more short sellers will get involved. That might create a short squeeze event. This happened February 2018; this is part of my melt-up/melt-down thesis. I went long on Home Depot now that it has moved back into the green. I am still long AMD. I swept out some more cash to go into my long-term investment account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long the VIX and AMD I express all my speculations in options. HD, AMD and VIX are CALL options