Sunniva Inc. (SNNVF) CEO Anthony Holler on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunniva, Inc. Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 27, 2019

Rob Knowles

Thank you, Savis, and good afternoon to everyone joining us to discuss our results for the third quarter of 2019. With me on the line today are Dr. Anthony Holler, our Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Duncan Gordon, our Chief Operating Officer and David Weinmann, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

As normal, we'll begin today's call with comments from Dr. Holler who will provide a strategic update followed by Duncan Gordon who will provide a glasshouse update, and then David Weinmann who will provide a financial recap of the quarter. Following their prepared remarks, we will then open the line for analysts to take your questions.

Some of the matters we'll discuss on this call including our business outlook are forward-looking in nature. These matters are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those factors set forth in yesterday's news release our MD&A and other public disclosure documents which are available on the SEDAR website.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in this call which are based on our current expectations. We assume no obligation to update the information presented on this conference call except as specifically required by applicable securities laws,

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Holler. Dr. Holler, please go ahead.

Anthony Holler

Thank you, Rob. Good morning and thank you for joining us this morning. The third quarter was a very active for Sunniva with respect to capital raising and progressing on our strategy for transitioning the business to our California operations.

Financially, our current business has generated $5.8 million in revenue, which put year-to-date revenues of over $21 million. I will provide an update on the operational status and forward outlook for the company in a moment and we'll let David discuss the financial results. But first I will address the recent management changes that have occurred and the news regarding the claims related to the glasshouse.

Kevin Wilkerson and Dave Lyle have both resigned recently from their respective roles of President and CFO. Both of these positions will eventually be replaced, but in the interim we're very comfortable moving forward with the senior management team members currently in place.

We held a strategic meeting in Palm Springs last Wednesday with the entire management team to ensure that there are no gaps with respect to the responsibilities and ownership of deliverables committed to and to ensure that the primary objectives of completing the glasshouse is not affected from these recent departures.

Dave Weinmann who is with me today has been appointed to Interim CFO. Dave was brought into Sunniva almost six months ago as our Global Controller with a long career in financial management in both private and public companies and in both CFO and Controller positions

David has been responsible for the design and implementation of our financial reporting structure and accounting functions. We have no reservations in David taking over the CFO role as we continue to work through our transition.

Cost overruns and delays in payments at the Cathedral City Glasshouse have resulted in disputes over funding. To-date, we have contributed over $22 million towards the completion of the facility.

As noted in our Q3 disclosures yesterday, we received a notice of default and a 30-day notice of termination which we received on Monday, November 25th. At this time, we cannot provide much additional detail to that other than to state that we have consulted with our California Legal Counsel, Denton and we intend to vigorously defend our position.

Until a resolution has been achieved, the previous Q2, 2020 targets for achieving our certificate of occupancy cannot be relied on. We will provide updates on this matter as appropriate and we'll revise our timeline guidance when we have line of sight to a resolution.

Now over to operations. As we discussed in our Q2 earnings call at the end of august Sunniva is now focused solely on developing our operations in California and on the completion of the glasshouse in Cathedral City California.

We're steadfast in our commitment to complete this facility as we believe that despite the current issues when completed it will be among the premier cannabis cultivation operations in North America. We're confident that the flower produced in this facility will be of AAA quality and will capture high-margin.

Our vertically integrated operations which include in-house manufacturing and distribution operations, both located in near proximity to the glasshouse will give us the flexibility to pivot as needed to meet the dynamic market demands and to gear our sales efforts to capture the highest margin for our products including both flower sales, high-quality Sunniva branded flower or into our existing manufacturing facility for the rapidly expanding extracts market.

All of our production will be processed through our distribution operations, which are located nearby and can deliver our products through the state. We remain confident in the future outlook for Sunniva. The questions of primary importance today are; where are we now with California construction and operations, and how do we get to our target of vertical integration.

In terms of construction progress, we have finished about 85% of the work we required to commence operations with a further capital commitment from Sunniva of approximately US$8 million.

Our engagement with Colliers International which we announced at the end of August is working well, and has resulted in a number of adjustments to the completion process that we believe will be beneficial to a successful startup.

Duncan will provide a more detailed update of the glasshouse progress following my comments, but we remain committed to achieving a full certificate of occupancy following the testing and commissioning of the facility.

We continue to investigate options to bring the facility into partial operations in an accelerated manner to shorten the time to first revenue. As we indicated in our second quarter conference call as a result of analysis of the facility we decided to add additional backup power and cooling capacity to the existing design to minimize the impact on our operations in the event of a possible temporary loss of power.

We are currently evaluating the option of vendor financing to cover the estimated US$25 million costs for both systems. In light of the recent rolling brownouts in Northern California, we believe that this increased risk mitigation will ultimately result in significant long-term shareholder value.

We have a fully operational extraction lab and packaging and distribution facility which we're not currently directing any capital to. The sales team has been active in evaluating opportunities to utilize the manufacturing and packaging facilities as a means of generating revenue in the near-term while we're waiting for our own cultivation supply.

The next question is how do we get from here to the target? In short, the answer is that, we need additional capital to complete the glasshouse. In the third quarter, we announced the sale of natural health services to the Clinic Network Canada. We expect that this transaction will be completed in early December.

The current proposed terms of the transaction have been amended to $250,000 cash that we received as an initial deposit and $8.75 million in shares of Cura-Can, the parent company to the clinic network.

The sale of NHS will be beneficial to our ongoing cash requirements as it eliminates some residual corporate costs in Canada and the requirement for Sunniva to inject cash from time-to-time as part of the working capital needs of that company.

The other part of the California focused strategy that will generate significant cash from Sunniva is the pending sale of the Okanagan Falls property in British Columbia. On the last call, we had anticipated the transaction would have closed in September.

The purchaser remains very committed to this project. And it has since increased its non-refundable deposit to $1.9 billion to compensate for the delays and financing. We've had ongoing discussions with both the purchaser and their capital provider. And without diving into the full details of the reasons for the previous delays we are confident that we will get this transaction completed.

Cash proceeds that closing from this transaction will be used to repay the existing mortgage on the property promissory note holders and some outstanding debt leaving approximately 5 million to be added to our current cash position, which will be directed towards the capital costs of the glasshouse in Cathedral City.

Before handing it over to Duncan, I would like to reiterate our commitment to delivering a cultivation facility in Cathedral City that will be the price centerpiece of our vertical integration strategy in California and to become a model for large-scale cannabis production and become the gold standard for the industry.

I will now turn the call over to Duncan Gordon to provide a short update on the progress made on the glasshouse over the past several months.

Duncan Gordon

Thanks Tony. With respect to the current status of the glasshouse, we have finished about 85% of the work required to commence operations, specifically in the greenhouse approximately 90% of the work required to commence operations is finished and 75% in the header house.

The header house status does not include the dispensary as that portion of the building is now planned to be completed after we achieve occupancy. I will highlight some of the items that we have completed or have made notable progress on over the past three months since Colliers has assumed management of the project.

Permanent power has been delivered to the property with respect to heating and cooling, the chiller has been installed and powered and the boiler has been enclosed. With respect to site work, paving of the driveways has been completed and landscaping has commenced.

Inside the glasshouse, roll up and side doors have been installed, cameras have been installed to meet state and city requirements, glow lights have been installed in all zones and IT cabling is now complete.

I will now turn over the call to David Weinmann, who will go through the details of the third quarter and provide an update on our current financial position and outlook.

David Weinmann

Thank you, Duncan. I will jump straight to the financials. Please note that all figures I will mention are in Canadian dollars unless referred to as otherwise. And that the financial results for NHS have been removed from the revenue and expenses and is captured in the discontinued business lines.

Revenue from continuing operations for Q3 came in at CAD5.3 million, which is about four times higher than Q3 of last year, and an increase from the CAD3.5 million reported in Q2 of this year. Full-scale distributors contributed CAD2.8 million, with CP logistics coming in at a CAD2.6 million compared CAD2 million and CAD1.5 million respectively last quarter.

Gross margin increased CAD1.5 million from CAD784,000 in Q2, and up from CAD214,000 last year. Overall the net loss for the quarter was CAD20.5 million, which increased CAD13.7 million for the same period last year, an increased CAD5.5 million from the previous quarter.

However the net loss from continuing operations was CAD9.2 million compared to CAD7.1 million last year. The net loss includes about CAD2 million in impairment booking and interest charges.

Loss from operations was CAD7.1 million, which compares to CAD6.9 million operating loss for the same period last year, and CAD11.8 million operating loss last quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decreases in cash and operations are mostly due to the ongoing capital requirements for the glasshouse.

Fixed cost of the extraction facility and U.S. operations combined with reduced sales of Canada's products. Year-to-date, we have generated just over CAD21 million in revenue from continuing operations, which exceeds the amount that was generated in all of 2018.

The reported SG&A at CAD8.7 million included an accounting adjustment of approximately CAD1.3 million in production facility costs and CAD1.4 million account receivable provision, excluding these adjustments corporate G&A decreased about 15% quarter-over-quarter primarily due to the completion of the costs associated with transferring corporate functions from Vancouver to California.

Net AR declined CAD2.2 million or 34% from Q2 to Q3 which was due to the reclassification of the NHS AR and an increase in the accounts receivable provision. Inventory decreased roughly $2 million from quarter-over-quarter which was driven by an increase in inventory provision consistent sales yet reduced production throughout the quarter to concentrate working capital to glasshouse construction.

We continue to be very active in the near-term with the management along [Indiscernible] proceeds for sale of the Canadian [Indiscernible] challenging short-term cash situation which we will continue to work towards resolving.

Our current capital obligations for the glasshouse are about US$8 million given the current dispute on the outstanding amounts related to cost overruns. We will not be deploying any additional fund towards the project at this time. When we have resolution to the dispute we will update on our spending plans for bringing the glasshouse into operations.

We continue to evaluate various capital raising initiatives to satisfy both near-term and longer-term needs and hope to have more information to share with you in the upcoming months.

Thank you for listening. And with that, I will turn the call over to the operator to open it up for Q&A.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Hi, Tony. Thanks for the update. I need to get into what has happened with David Lyle and Kevin Wilkerson. And the reason for that is of late the cannabis industry there have been other instances of CFOs and senior people leaving and the subsequent news hasn't been good. So let me start with Michael Barker's resignation and then their legal action one week later. I mean I have to believe those two events were related. And I have to believe that was an issue before it was announced, and before Michael Barker resigned. I mean, is that correct? I mean is this something that's been brewing for a while?

Anthony Holler

It's difficult to respond to that question because Michael Barker has been on the Board for a significant amount of time and yes there were disputes over payments and things like that. But there was no indication that he was going to leave the Board. And I just suspect, I can only speculate that probably his attorneys recommended that he step off the Board.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay. I don't clearly understand what the ramifications are of their action. Let's assume that their action is successful. What does that mean?

Anthony Holler

You know, Ted, I'm not going to discuss their action because our law firm in the U.S. Denton is going to be responding to that. And I don't want to speculate as to what our response would be. So I really can't answer that question.

Duncan Gordon

I mean, it's part of the motivation here. I mean I know Barker's wanted you guys to start paying rent. And I guess there are certain things that have to be met for them to do that under your agreement. I mean, is that part of the puzzle here?

Anthony Holler

Well, we can't pay rent until you have something to rent, right? This facility has to be finished before we rent it. So that's how I'd answer that question.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay. What needs to be done to resolve this issue? I mean, now all of a sudden the completion of the glasshouse is contingent on this legal action. So, I mean, I'm trying to get some sense of delay that we might be looking at?

Anthony Holler

And again it's difficult for me to answer that question in terms, because we don't currently have a resolution, but I think what has happened realistically is the interested parties have to get together and figure this out.

Q - Ted Ohashi

And that's you and Barker?

Anthony Holler

Yes. And Barker's equity holders et cetera.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay. The natural health sale, the way it ended up, seem to be pretty much giveaway of that asset. You ended up or you will end up with a quarter of a million dollars and six million shares of a private company that nobody knows anything about. I mean, what percentage of Cura-Can is 5.83 million shares do you know?

Anthony Holler

It's a relatively small percentage of Cura-Can. I don't know the exact percentage. But Cura-Can is a multi-state operator in the U.S. and has an ongoing business in a number of different states. And their plan eventually is to go public. And we also have the opportunity if the Clinic Network Canada goes public that we would – that we could convert into those shares. And their attention is to go public in the next six months.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay. All right. And the other way the NHS sale turned out, it kind of raises a lot of issues about Okanagan Falls. I mean, we've chatted before about Okanagan Falls. The sale was priced six months ago and six months ago when the cannabis industry was quite different than it is today. I mean, are you working towards closing the Okanagan Falls deal as we understand it, or is it going to be something completely different?

Anthony Holler

No, that sale is contemplated to be as you understand it.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay. And can somebody comment on your current cash position. I mean, how serious is liquidity here?

Anthony Holler

I'll let -- I'll let David comment on that.

David Weinmann

The question was how serious is liquidity? We do have enough cash and we feel that we have a runway to provide us time to get these deals closed that we're looking into towards the end of Q1 on that.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay, so on a on a burn rate basis, you're covered until the New Year.

David Weinmann

Yes, so actually until the end of Q1 is where you feel comfortable.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay, so four months or so 4.5 months something like that?

David Weinmann

Correct.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay, now the $8 million to complete the Glasshouse, is that what we're talking about? It wasn't quite clear to me what that $8 million figure was.

Anthony Holler

Yes that's Sunniva’s contribution to the completion of the Glasshouse. There’s approximately $20 million to complete when we say complete that's to get an operational. Remember that excludes the boilers and the sorry the chillers and the backup power, but about $20 million and that's been allocated between Barker and ourselves.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay and then you're delaying the completion of the dispensary area and all of that?

Anthony Holler

Yes we are, into the second phase. That's right.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay what specifically is being delayed there, deferred?

Anthony Holler

Well you know it's just that we want to focus all our efforts on getting the facility in for into production. So we don't. The dispensary isn't at this point an important part of that facility. So we really want to focus every dollar on getting the facility up in running and growing plants.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay. Tony, I guess what it's coming down to from the markets point of view is your ability to commit enough time to this project to get it done. I mean -- I know that you're doing other things in your business life. And I mean what is your commitment here?

Anthony Holler

It's a total commitment. With Kevin leaving, obviously I have to put a 100 – I’m actually putting more than a 100% of my time in a day, because obviously I have to.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay. And…

Anthony Holler

I'm totally committed to this, and people who know me know when I say that I mean it. I’m not a guy who quits. I'm not a guy who taps out. I want to see this completed and as you know I have significant financial resources involved in this company and significant time I'd put into developing this company. It's not that I'd be willing to give up. I'm not a quitter, just so, and I want to be very clear about that.

Q - Ted Ohashi

Okay. Thank you. Those are my questions.

Anthony Holler

Thanks.

Brad Conacher

Hey, Tony hi. Question for you. Could you give us some understanding of your level of confidence on Ok Falls closing? It seems to have been dragging out and I'm sure you are as frustrated as everybody else with dealing with it. But what just a little bit about colour as to how why you are still confident that it would it actually will close?

Anthony Holler

Well I think, the first thing is that the company has put almost $2 million as the non-refundable deposit and normally people don't throw $2 million around. First of all. Secondly, we have been discussing with their lenders this deal, and there's a commitment from the lenders that they they're going forward with this transaction. So I think you know I think there is a reality in the Cannabis in industry right now where everybody is being a bit cautious whether its lenders or anything else. But I certainly feel confident that they're going to close everything that I've heard suggests they're closing.

Brad Conacher

Okay. Another question. Michael Barker was on the Board, he retains a significant shareholding in the company. Does he not?

Anthony Holler

He does.

Brad Conacher

Yes. And do you have any idea what size of that is or?

Anthony Holler

You know not off the top of my head, but he's a significant shareholder. I think if you look at the last insider trading reports yield, you'll see that he is a very significant shareholder.

Brad Conacher

Okay. And finally, like the plan going forward like options for the sort of financing the final. We're basically on the five-yard line here ready to you know with this project. What are the options going forward for forgetting it completed like how much can you elaborate on those?

Anthony Holler

Well I can’t elaborate a lot of those because we're working on some of those. But I think the reality is that this project has to be refinanced and that's what I'm working on right now.

Brad Conacher

Have you got like the interested parties are you are you having to beat the bushes. I mean, how sort of receptive market I mean as early as this stays as early as this might be?

Anthony Holler

We have parties that have expressed interest, but it's still early stage.

Brad Conacher

Okay, alright thanks, Thanks, Tony.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my call. Just a follow-up on a previous question in regards to the departure of senior management at Sunniva. I understand you won't comment on kind of past history and why they've left, but on a forward-looking basis, has the company's devised a strategy to retain future, the newly appointed management members. Hope you can discuss a bit more on that? Thanks.

Anthony Holler

Yes, obviously our middle management group who reported to Kevin and David Lyle. I had a meeting with them last week after Kevin's departure. And to a person they're committed to the company. And obviously, we're going to take good care of those people, because of their loyalty and commitment and dedication to seeing this project through. So it was very encouraging to see that even though two top management personnel left, the people who are actually doing all the work felt confident to stay and worked through this. So I mean that's very heartening. And obviously I very much appreciate that.

So I think, I think you know obviously you never like to see someone leave. But then, but then to have the people who do all the work, really support the company. I mean, I'm very encouraged by that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great, thanks that's all the questions I have.

Anthony Holler

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys, how are you today?

Anthony Holler

Good. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. Just from a pure like PR media standpoint, obviously in mind have been following a lot of like shareholders and their responses online. And there's obviously a lot of people that are scared right now. There has been two press releases in the month of November that basically have described like two executives leaving on personal reasons. And obviously with the announcement that came out last night, there’s a lot of shareholders that are worried that you're going to run out of money and then this thing is going to be done in like within a month or two.

So if you're sitting down with a lot of those people right now, I know the question was asked before, but like how confident are you of these deals closing this operations being completed and moving ahead with what you're stating is a thriving company in the next six months to a year?

Anthony Holler

Well, I'd answer the question this way. It's very clear that the most important step going forward is the closing of Ok Falls. Because it deals with -- deals with some of our promissory note holders, a little bit of debt in the first mortgage, and then gives us a nice handful of cash, about 5 million. So that's critically important. So I think that's obviously number one. And obviously that cash, we can deploy directly to the Glasshouse to get to work to get that finished.

In terms of my view on what has to happen next. The facility itself has to be refinanced. And so I think that that's critical to get it completed an operational and so that's a big focus of mine right now. So if we can accomplish those two things, then I think we've got a great runway ahead.

So that's how I'd answer it. None of those things are easy as you know. But we just -- because they're not easy doesn't mean you don't work day and night on them.

David Weinmann

Yes I get that. So I think a lot of the thing is right now that if these deals closed and obviously a lot of shareholders going to feel a lot more confident, secure and feel like there's a longevity plan that's actually going to be executed which I know there's only so much that you could emphasize on, but again the question goes back to like how confident you feel that these deals will end up being closed down.

Anthony Holler

As I said, I'm confident the Ok Falls deal will close. I've been working with these people for a few months now. And although there have been delays, I am confident that this deal will close.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. That's it for me. Thanks.

Anthony Holler

Thank you.

Ted Ohasi

Hi, Tony. I just wanted to piggyback off an answer that you gave. And so the refinancing of the Glasshouse. What are the kinds of things that you're talking about? I mean, are you talking about bringing in a partner? Are you talking about doing one single large financing? I mean, what sorts of things are we considering here?

Anthony Holler

We are considering everything, Ted. Okay, we're considering everything.

Ted Ohasi

Okay, but can you narrow that down a bit?

Anthony Holler

Well. We have to consider everything. We are having discussions with potential senior partners. We are having discussions with financiers. But I can't narrow that down any further. But to say that we have to look at all these potential possibilities.

Ted Ohasi

Okay. And would you refer to that as sort of a Plan B to Okanagan Falls not closing, or is that, is this something totally separate from that?

Anthony Holler

This is totally separate. As I said, Ted, I am confident that OK Falls will close. And so for me, OK Falls closing is number one, because then we can start injecting cash into the Glasshouse. And number two, is refinancing that whole facility so that we can get operational.

Ted Ohasi

Okay. And finally, again as part of your answer, I'm – you’re not injecting capital into the Glasshouse right now. I mean, what has to happen for you to start that up again?

Anthony Holler

Well obviously for us, the -- we have some commitments to inject capital into the Glasshouses. So I wouldn't say that we're not injecting cash into the projects. I would say that that currently we're not, but that could change very quickly once we have the financing front or get the money's from OK Falls.

Ted Ohasi

Okay, so it's not related to the Barker law suit and the Barker legal action?

Anthony Holler

Well you know they're all related, but still remember our focus is finding a solution whereby this facility gets finished

David Weinmann

And I would presume that's Barkers objectives as well. I mean they must have a lot of variety on this.

Anthony Holler

As you can imagine, the -- even if you're 85% complete there's a lot of work to be done. And a lot of expertise in finishing that facility. And a lot of that expertise lies with us. And so I think it's in everyone's interest to figure this out.

Ted Ohasi

Okay, thank you.

Anthony Holler

Thanks, Ted.

Fred McCutcheon

Hi, Tony.

Anthony Holler

Good morning, Fred.

Fred McCutcheon

I just wanted to follow-up on some points that have been briefly addressed with regard to the construction of the Glasshouse. Just to clarify, I know you're not deploying more capital at the moment to the Glasshouse, but does work continue at a slower pace and is that Barkers workers that are doing that work?

Anthony Holler

Well there are workers on site right now, and you're right it is at a slower pace, but there are workers on-site. I was just I just got back from Cathedral City.

Fred McCutcheon

So as I understand it, Colliers is managing that process…

Anthony Holler

They are.

Fred McCutcheon

But are Barkers people, the actual people conducting the work?

Anthony Holler

Well the contractors. They're not actually Barker's people, they are contractors.

Fred McCutcheon

Right, okay. Let me rephrase that, is Barker involved in that process underneath Colliers?

Anthony Holler

Absolutely. So Sunniva, Barker and Colliers are working together, although Colliers has oversees the management of the construction project.

Fred McCutcheon

Okay, so things are still moving along just not at the same pace.

Anthony Holler

Slowly, exactly.

Fred McCutcheon

Okay. And then that can change rapidly when you get some capital and/or settle with Barker?

Anthony Holler

Absolutely.

Fred McCutcheon

And is it fair to describe the issue with Barker is not uncommon client builder dispute?

Anthony Holler

It’s complex. I don't want to describe it.

Fred McCutcheon

I mean these things happen but I mean …

Anthony Holler

These things, yes. In big projects like this, these sorts of things happen, you are right.

Fred McCutcheon

But your interest are aligned. So hopefully you can come to some sort of meeting of the minds.

Anthony Holler

Yes, the value of this project is when it's completed. A partially finished project as you know is devalued. So if we can complete this project all interested parties are going to be happy, because they're going to. They're going to get their money out of it and they're going to get a return.

Fred McCutcheon

Okay, great thank you.

Anthony Holler

Thanks, Fred.

Anthony Holler

Thank you. I would like to conclude by stating that I share you frustration and disappointment. I would add that I will do everything humanly possible to find solutions to our issues and work tirelessly in the best interests of the shareholders. As always, I would like to acknowledge the hard work, commitment and dedication of the Sunniva team towards achieving our goals. Thanks. And thank you to everyone who joined our call today and for your continued interest and support of Sunniva. Thank you.

