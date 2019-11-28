4 Favorite Thanksgiving Picks - With Plenty Of Gravy On Top

These four REITs have got the goods and they’ve got the gravy.

There’s always something to be grateful for, no matter who you are or where you’re at.

If you’re American, you’ve probably got turkey on your mind this week.

Maybe mashed potatoes with gravy on top. Lots and lots of gravy.

Some significant helpings of stuffing too. Clearly.

Cranberry sauce (chunky or smooth)… green been casserole… candied yams…

And of course, there’s pumpkin pie (with plenty of cool whip) and apple pie (with plenty of vanilla ice cream) for dessert.

A veritable feast, to be sure!

Now, also to be sure, that feast is going to cost you. They say there’s no such thing as a free meal. In which case, Thanksgiving is the proverbial proof in the pudding.

From a pure time-management standpoint – and remember, time is money – it takes a whole lot of hours to do all that cooking. And that’s to say nothing about all the planning necessary to get to the cooking. There’s the:

Making of lists

Checking them twice

Shopping at the grocery store to fulfill those lists

Running to another grocery store because the first one was out of a must-have-ingredient to that dish everyone expects to see on the Thanksgiving table…

Stated simply, putting together this kind of festive fall feast isn’t for the faint of heart, the faint of appetite…

Or the faint of wallet.

Some Good News About That Bird You Bought

When it comes to finding the fortitude necessary to make those many, many dishes, I can’t help you. I’ve got my own stuff and stuffing to worry about in that regard.

And I’m sure you don’t need any assistance when it comes to actually eating your Thanksgiving meal. (If you do though, let me know and I just might be over after all.)

But I can give you some good – or at least not bad – news when it comes to how much you expect to spend. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC recently released a report that the normal cost of that gobble-y goodness has gone down:

“Today, the turkey, served with all the trimmings, is considered the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving celebration. The National Turkey Federation expects that Americans will spend $968 million on the favored fowl in 2019, consuming 46 million unlucky birds. The good news for consumers is that the price of turkey is down 4.2% from last year’s level. In fact, the entire cost of the traditional Thanksgiving meal is on par with last year’s cost and is down from 2016 and 2015 levels, according to the American Farm Bureau.

It goes on to note that:

The organization’s 34th release of its Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Index measures a consistent basket of items for a Thanksgiving dinner for 10. This year’s meal comes in at $48.91, roughly equal to last year’s $48.90. The 2018 result was down $0.22 from the prior year’s survey. After adjusting for inflation, the cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is $19.13, the lowest level in more than a decade.

So, see? Isn’t that something to be grateful for!

I know I’m not objecting…

An Attitude of Gratitude – for Real

Then again, let’s face it. There’s always something to be grateful for, no matter who you are or where you’re at.

I don’t say that lightly. I fully understand that life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Yet I’ll repeat myself regardless:

There’s always something to be grateful for, no matter who you are or where you’re at.

Here’s a very short list if you need any prompting:

Good health

Great friends

Wonderful family members

Fun memories

A beloved pet

A roof over your head

A shirt on your back

Means of transportation

Food on your plate

The scent of your favorite richly brewed coffee wafting upward…

You might not be able to relate to all of them. But no doubt at least a few of them resonated with you. Moreover, I’m sure you could make your own specialized account of blessings right here and now if you so chose. Or at least after you’ve gotten the turkey correctly situated in the oven.

First things first, of course.

While you’re busy with that though, I’m going to provide my own list of what I’m grateful for.

To be sure, God, family, and friends take the top spots. And you’d better believe I have my favorite Thanksgiving dishes worth adding in there somewhere in the middle.

But before those tasty treats comes four real estate investment trusts (REITs) that have served me well. I think they can serve others well too, whether to help put food on the table today, or to provide the same kind of scrumptious spread down the road in retirement.

These companies are class acts, with strong fundamentals and stellar management teams. They’ve got the goods and they’ve got the gravy.

Check them out for yourself and see for yourself… What’s not to like?

4 Well-Prepared REITs to Put on Your Plate

Iron Mountain (IRM): We like IRM as we believe management is doing a good job of reducing overhead to drive down leverage. The business model is evolving nicely into technology-based products and we see significant value of customers moving from box storage, to digitization, to data storage. The dividend is well-covered by AFFO and we forecast returns in 2020 of 20% to 25%.

Price: $32.60

Dividend Yield: 7.59%

Payout Ratio (AFFO): 77.9%

P/FFO: 14.37x

YTD TR: 7.4%

P/FFO Variance: -10.24%

RINO Score: 3.291

Iron Mountain: A Much-Needed Tipping Point Could Spark Profits

Ventas, Inc. (VTR): The company was 18% overvalued and since the price decline, we have moved the company back to the Buy list. Today Ventas has become reasonably priced based on the market-determined long-term multiples that investors have paid for its dividends and various forms of cash flow.

Price: $58.88

Dividend Yield: 5.38%

Payout Ratio: 77.7%

P/FFO: 15.28x

YTD TR: 5.4%

P/FFO Variance: 2.96%

RINO Score: 4.223

Ventas: 3 Reasons Why Now Is The Time To Buy This 5.4% Yielding Super SWAN

Tanger Outlets (SKT): The business model has been challenged with retail store closures but Tanger has doe a great job of managing its balance sheet to deliver safe dividends. While we expect continued retail pressure, we believe that outlets will benefit based upon the low supply and enhanced demand of traditional mall closures. Also, Tanger has a best-in-class payout ratio and consistent occupancy metrics.

Price: $15.13

Dividend Yield: 9.39%

Payout Ratio: 56.1%

P/FFO: 6.66x

YTD TR: -18.8%

P/FFO Variance: -52.80%

RINO Score: 3.873

Tanger Is A Textbook Strong Buy

Park Hotels (PK): We believe that Park is positioned for what we believe will be a “garden style” recession as the company is using its scale and cost of capital advantages to prove it's the true consolidator in the “big flag” arena. Park screens for high quality with one of the highest dividend yields in the lodging REIT sector (7.73%) with an ultra -safe payout ratio of 67%.

Price: 23.28%

Dividend Yield: 7.73%

Payout Ratio: 67.2%

P/FFO: 8.14

YTD TR: -3.7%

P/FFO Variance: -18.76%

RINO Score: 3.475

You Better Buy Park Hotels & Resorts Before You Pass Go

